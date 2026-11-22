If you’re tired of putting in your AirPods only to find out you need to charge them, then it may be time to go back from wireless to wired. This is the year of wired earbuds, headphones and retro audio tech after all and with these Black Friday deals, you can make the switch for less.

From Zendaya and Dua Lipa to Arianna Grande and more, many of the biggest entertainers, actors and even politicians are now using wired earbuds over wireless ones and for good reason. With wired earbuds, you obviously don’t have to worry about charging them but you also get better sound.

While we still test and review the best wireless earbuds, this year, we’ve taken a step back to try out a few wired options as they make a great alternative to AirPods and other Bluetooth earbuds. Not only that, they’re also significantly cheaper, especially with these Black Friday deals.

Here are a few of our favorite wired earbuds worth picking up if you too want to embrace the convenience of going back to simpler times. Also, don’t worry if your smartphone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack as all of the wired earbuds below connect over USB-C.

Black Friday wired earbud deals

Save 51% Sennheiser CX 80U: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Sennheiser CX 80U feature a USB-C connector and are a modern refresh of the brand’s popular budget wired earbuds. Compatible with a plethora of devices thanks to their plug-and-play interface, these earbuds pack a built-in DAC for hi-res streaming, delivering a nuanced and detailed listening experience. Read more Read less ▼

Dunu Titan X: was $39 now $31 at Amazon The Dunu Titan X are one of the cheapest ways to hear hi-res audio. For less than $40, these in-ear monitors deliver a wide soundstage with powerful bass, vibrant treble and a detailed midrange. The Titan X are extremely comfortable for all-day wear too, and they give the pricier Sennheiser IE 200 a run for their money. Read more Read less ▼

Shure SE215 Pro: was $119 now $91 at Amazon The Shure SE215 Pro IEMs are some of the best wired earbuds you can buy for under $100. They offer bang for your buck thanks to crisp treble and powerful bass with plenty of low-end impact. They also look super stylish and are designed for all-day wear. In addition to clear, you can also get these wired earbuds in black for $99. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Sennheiser IE 200: was $159 now $109 at Amazon The Sennheiser IE 200 buds are ideal for audiophiles and music technicians as they feature a wide soundstage and fantastic instrument separation. The bass sounds powerful while vocals sound crystal clear. The earbuds are very lightweight and comfortable too. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Inzone E9: was $149 now $118 at Amazon The Sony Inzone E9 are highly capable in-ear monitors, boasting detailed sound which makes them perfect for FPS titles. Indeed, they’re specifically intended for use by elite sports players. Noise isolation is effective, thanks to noise isolation eartips, and the earbuds come with a handy carry case for easy transport. Customization is in-depth too, but it’s possible via Windows software only. Read more Read less ▼

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