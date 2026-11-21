Taylor Swift’s favorite Forme sports bra is on sale for Black Friday — shop 5 deals with up to 35% off
Save big on this popular posture-correcting activewear
Looking for activewear that does more than just look good? Forme has you covered with pieces that not only support your body, but also helps improve your posture. Even better? The brand is celebrating Black Friday with up to 35% off sitewide, which means now is the perfect time to shop!
Forme is an athletic apparel company with FDA-registered products in the spine brace category — including the popular Power+ Bra which features tension fabric technology designed to support good posture. Plus, the award-winning bra has also caught the attention of A-listers like Taylor Swift and Lucy Hale, making it a celebrity-approved staple.
If you're interested in seeing what all the hype is about, I've highlighted a few Forme pieces below that stood out to me — all on sale for Black Friday. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Forme Black Friday sale
- Forme Sculpt+ Legging (Women's): was $120 now $78
- Forme Smart Shorts w/ Strings (Men's): was $120 now $78
- Forme Power+ Bra (Women's): was $201 now $131
- Forme Core V (Women's): was $189 now $132
- Forme Smart Tee (Men's): was $195 now $137
Forme Black Friday Deals
Worn by celebrities like Taylor Swift and Lucy Hale, this comfort-focused bra features wide underarm openings and discreet padding with award-winning patented posture-correcting technology. It supports your shoulders and spine in real time, so you can breathe deeper and stay comfortable all day.
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These best-selling legging feature a patented multi-panel high-rise waistband that activates your lower back, core, and glutes. The leggings are recommended by physicians for low back pain, hip stiffness, post-surgery recovery, postpartum care and more. Plus, they come in a bunch of stylish colors.
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The perfect versatile gym short from workouts to sleep, the Smart Short are are built for recovery and back support. They will help you feel like your core is engaged and your lower back is supported, without feeling restricted.
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Crafted from lightweight, eco-friendly fabric and built to improve upper body alignment and mobility, this v-neck is anything but simple. It helps to improve your alignment and effectively rehabs neck, back and shoulder pain commonly associated with posture and related spinal disorders.
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Engineered to improve posture, strengthen alignment, and support back health in real time. This tee made with soft, breathable TENCEL on the outside and Forme's patented technology on the inside will offer you all-day support. Boasting a lightweight design, this tee enhances movement and reduces tension, making it ideal for all-day wear, training, travel, sleep, and recovery.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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