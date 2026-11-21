Confession: I'm a caffeine addict, and coffee is my drink of choice. Over the years, I've accumulated quite the collection of brewers and other coffee-making accoutrements, from the Breville Barista Express Impress to a classic Chemex. But despite all the options in my kitchen, the appliance I rely on most (and use nearly every single day) is the Technivorm Moccamaster KBT. And as part of its early Black Friday deals, you can save 33% on one right now at Amazon.

Save $115.50 Technivorm Moccamaster KBT Coffee Brewer: was $349 now $233.50 at Amazon In six minutes or less, this premium drip coffee maker brews a full 40-ounce pot. Its manual brew basket lets you control the flow, while the pre-immersion drip-style system delivers balanced, full-bodied coffee. Plus, the stainless steel carafe keeps coffee hot for up to an hour.

This iconic drip machine has graced the kitchens of influencers and interior designers alike, thanks in part to its wide range of eye-catching color choices like Juniper, Butter Yellow and Candy Apple Red. But trust me when I say it's not just about good looks.

And don't just take my word for it. Our resident ex-barista and senior writer swears by the brand. While the most popular model is the KBGV, which Bashford reviewed, I personally prefer the KBT with its stainless steel carafe. I like my coffee borderline scalding hot, and the thermal design keeps its contents warm for longer without relying on a hot plate. (Although, let's be honest, I'm usually drinking it faster than it has a chance to cool down.)

The KBT brews a full-bodied pot of coffee in record speed, just 4 to 6 minutes. But if you have time to spare, I recommend allowing the grounds to bloom first for roughly a minute by removing the carafe (forcing the process to pause). Another selling point? There's just one switch — on or off — with no complicated settings or programming to fuss with.

After three years of nearly daily use, I'd still recommend a Moccamaster at full price. Between its impressive brewing performance, five-year warranty, and SCA certification (essentially a stamp of approval by the Specialty Coffee Association), it's an investment that's easy to justify. But while the Netherlands-based brand's entire assortment is 33% off right now at Amazon, it's an early Black Friday deal you don't want to miss.

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