Black Friday streaming deals have landed a little early this year, and there's already no shortage of tempting discounts. Major services like Apple TV, Paramount+ and Prime Video are slashing prices for the holiday shopping season.

I've rounded up 10 of the best deals below, but if you want to know where I'd put my money this Black Friday, two offers stand out: six months of Apple TV for 50% off and Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu bundled for $21.99 a month. That's a savings of $14 a month for some of the services on regular rotation in my household. Both match the record-low prices I spotted around this time last year.

And considering both services have increased their regular subscription prices since then, these discounts are even sweeter. If you've been thinking about signing up, now's the time to take advantage. Black Friday is one of the best opportunities all year to lock in a cheap streaming subscription, so don't wait too long. Not sure which service deserves your money? Read on to see what each one has to offer.

Paramount+ Essential (2 months): was $8.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ Essential is the platform’s budget-friendly, ad-supported tier, offering access to a massive library of over 40,000 TV episodes and movies across brands like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more. It also includes live sports such as NFL games and Champions League matches, though live CBS programming is limited. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ Premium (2 months): was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ Premium is the ad-free tier (aside from live TV), offering everything included in Essential, plus extra perks. Subscribers get access to their local CBS live feed, the full Showtime library, and the ability to download content for offline viewing. It also supports higher-quality streaming, such as 4K UHD, on select titles. Read more Read less ▼

Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $1.99/month @ Amazon

Prime Day streaming deals are officially live, letting you stream more but spend less. Whether you’re looking to bundle multiple channels or grab a standalone add-on subscription, there’s something for everyone, including Starz, Apple TV and MGM+. With over 20 options available, you can enjoy blockbuster movies, hit shows, and exclusive content for a fraction of the usual price. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple TV Right now you can score more than 50% off Apple TV's usual monthly price for the first six months. Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal for new and eligible subscribers. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to snag this discount, but if you do, you'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV add-on subscription via Prime Video (2 months): was $14.99/month now $6.99/month @ Amazon

This Apple TV deal lets you add the channel to your existing Prime Video subscription for just $6.99/month for the first two months, down from the usual $14.99. It’s the perfect chance to binge Apple TV’s biggest hits, from new releases like Vince Gilligan's "Pluribus" to favorites such as "Slow Horses" and "Ted Lasso," all while this limited-time offer lasts. Read more Read less ▼

Starz add-on subscription via Prime Video (3 months): was $11.99/month now $2.99/month @ Amazon

The Starz add-on is worth it on Prime Video if you want consistently bingeable shows and great movies without hunting around. You get sweeping dramas like "Outlander," the endlessly addictive "Power" universe, and on the movie side, there are recent favorites including "The Housemaid" and "Shelter." You'll need to clear your summer schedule to watch everything that Starz has to offer. Read more Read less ▼

MGM+ add-on subscription via Prime Video (2 months): was $7.99/month now $1.99/month @ Amazon

MGM Plus is serving up a Prime Day steal on Prime Video you don’t want to miss. For a fraction of the usual cost, you can stream hit shows like Stephen King’s “The Institute,” the new “Robin Hood,” and the ever-popular dark thriller “From.” There are also blockbuster movies, including the box-office-topping sci-fi, "Project Hail Mary." Don't miss this Prime Day deal dropping MGM+ down to just $0.99. Read more Read less ▼

Crunchyroll: was $9.99 now $3.99 at Crunchyroll Crunchyroll, the de facto home of everything anime, is slashing its usual $9.99 price tag to $3.99 for six months. This is for the fan tier (the only one worth buying imo), which gets you ad-free streaming and offline viewing for the world's largest dedicated anime library. This deal's only running through November 30. You can also get it for the same price as a Prime Video add-on. Read more Read less ▼

AMC+: at Prime Video AMC+ add-on subscription via Prime Video (2 months): was $10.99/month now $1.99/month @ Amazon

AMC+ is home to some of the best shows television has ever produced, including gripping dramas like "Mad Men" and "The Walking Dead" and its associated spin-offs, "Dark Winds" as well as tons of other great shows and movies. Read more Read less ▼

Disney Plus/Hulu/Max bundle (with ads): was $35.97 now $21.99 a month @ Disney

The Disney Plus/Hulu/Max bundle is hands down one of the best streaming deals right now. With a saving of $14 a month, you get three massive platforms that would normally cost way more separately. I used to ignore bundles, but this one actually makes sense, especially with how expensive streaming is getting. Plus, you have so much more content to explore with this bundle. Read more Read less ▼

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.