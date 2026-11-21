Testing the DreamCloud Classic proved to us you don't need to pay a luxury price to get a luxury mattress. In fact, the DreamCloud Classic, now $699 for a queen at DreamCloud, is one of the few mattresses we awarded five stars to for sheer value for money. And that value has increased further now that DreamCloud has thrown in a free bedding bundle worth up to $898.

Our top value pick in this year's best mattresses guide, the DreamCloud earned high scores for its cushioning comfort, all-over support, and cooling feel. Delivering a premium quality feel for a mid-range price, you'll want to complement the hotel-luxury hybrid with a free DreamCloud Serenity Bundle, worth up to $898 at DreamCloud.

The Serenity Bundle contains a waterproof mattress protector (two if you buy a split king), a breathable sheet set, and two cooling pillows. Although the DreamCloud Classic is perennially good value, the current bundle discount is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen so far.

Why you should buy the DreamCloud Classic this Black Friday

Our lead reviewer tests the Bear Elite Hybrid at home. (Image credit: Future)

The DreamCloud Classic Mattress is the best mattress in a box on the market, thanks to its luxury hybrid design for a mid-market price. We tested the mattress both at home and in our sleep lab, performing a variety of objective and subjective tests for our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress review.

The DreamCloud Classic earned five stars for value for money, but it also got a high score of four stars for temperature regulation, edge support, and pressure relief. In fact, lead tester Lauren Jeffries praised the DreamCloud for delivering "excellent support and cloud-like comfort comparable to the most luxury beds that sell for triple the price".

Its medium-firm feel cushions pressure points while providing good lumbar support, meaning it's a great choice for both side and back sleepers. However, front sleepers and those who weigh over 250lbs may want to go for something firmer and more durable, such as the Siena Signature.

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