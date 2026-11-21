We awarded the hotel-style DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress 5 stars for sheer value — and it now comes with up to $898 worth of free bedding for Black Friday
Our favorite value mattress just got even better value with a free sheet set, waterproof mattress protector, and pillows
Testing the DreamCloud Classic proved to us you don't need to pay a luxury price to get a luxury mattress. In fact, the DreamCloud Classic, now $699 for a queen at DreamCloud, is one of the few mattresses we awarded five stars to for sheer value for money. And that value has increased further now that DreamCloud has thrown in a free bedding bundle worth up to $898.
Our top value pick in this year's best mattresses guide, the DreamCloud earned high scores for its cushioning comfort, all-over support, and cooling feel. Delivering a premium quality feel for a mid-range price, you'll want to complement the hotel-luxury hybrid with a free DreamCloud Serenity Bundle, worth up to $898 at DreamCloud.
The Serenity Bundle contains a waterproof mattress protector (two if you buy a split king), a breathable sheet set, and two cooling pillows. Although the DreamCloud Classic is perennially good value, the current bundle discount is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen so far.
The Saatva Classic may be the best hybrid mattress overall, but the DreamCloud Classic is probably the best Saatva Classic alternative if you're looking for a mid-range mattress. While a queen for $699 (was $1,540) is standard in the DreamCloud mattress sales, the free Serenity Sleep Bundle (worth up to $898) is something we don't see every month. No matter when you buy, you'll always get DreamCloud's industry-leading benefits: a lifetime warranty, a 365-night sleep trial, and free shipping and returns.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,300+ reviews)
Why you should buy the DreamCloud Classic this Black Friday
The DreamCloud Classic Mattress is the best mattress in a box on the market, thanks to its luxury hybrid design for a mid-market price. We tested the mattress both at home and in our sleep lab, performing a variety of objective and subjective tests for our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress review.
The DreamCloud Classic earned five stars for value for money, but it also got a high score of four stars for temperature regulation, edge support, and pressure relief. In fact, lead tester Lauren Jeffries praised the DreamCloud for delivering "excellent support and cloud-like comfort comparable to the most luxury beds that sell for triple the price".
Its medium-firm feel cushions pressure points while providing good lumbar support, meaning it's a great choice for both side and back sleepers. However, front sleepers and those who weigh over 250lbs may want to go for something firmer and more durable, such as the Siena Signature.
Want a budget mattress with freebies? Check out this deal...
The DreamCloud Classic is far from the only top-rated mattress that comes with free bedding For instance, the SweetNight CoolNest Mattress now comes with free pillows (worth $89.99). The CoolNest is one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy in 2026, and like the DreamCloud Classic, it's ideal for side and back sleepers. Plus, you’ll get great benefits like a 10-year warranty, free shipping and returns and a 100-night sleep trial.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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