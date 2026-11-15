The most cooling mattress we've ever tested is up to $1,028 off with secret Black Friday discount code — and it comes with $275 worth of free bedding
Save 40% off the ultra-cooling Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress and score free pillows and a waterproof mattress protector
The Bear Mattress Black Friday sale is live, which means you can shop their ultra-cooling hybrid mattress at its lowest price of the year and snag up to $275 worth of free bedding in the process. The Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress, now $1,370.40 in a queen at Bear Mattress, is now 40% off with code TOMS40 and comes with free pillows and a waterproof mattress protector.
The Bear Elite Hybrid is our No 1 cooling choice in our 2026 best mattresses guide, as it performed best during tests for keeping night sweats at bay. To complement the cool-to-the-touch comfort and support of the Bear Elite, the bed-in-a-box brand has also thrown in breathable Cirrus Cloud Pillows (worth up to $200 at Bear)and accident-proofing Terry Mattress Protector (worth up to $75 at Bear).
Bear usually only rolls out exclusive 40% off promo codes and freebies during big sale events, so this Bear Elite deal is one of the best Black Friday mattress sales I've spotted so far. Here's the low-down on why you should invest in the cooling Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress this weekend...
The standard deal at Bear is 30% off, with the brand taking 35% off the best cooling mattress during major holiday sales. However, using the code TOMS40 unlocks 40% off for Tom's Guide readers. That takes up to $1,028 off the Bear Elite Hybrid, bringing a queen down to $1,370.40 from $2,284. That deal is sweetened by a 365 night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty. Plus, while 40% off is almost a given during major sales, freebies aren't — so score up to $275 worth of free pillows and a waterproof mattress protector while you can.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
Why you should buy the Bear Elite Hybrid this Black Friday
The Bear Elite's claim-to-fame is its combo of luxurious feel and ultra-cooling temperature regulation, so we decided to put its cooling comfort to the test both at home and in the lab.
Firstly, we can attest that the Bear Elite Hybrid is every inch the luxury, pillow-top mattress, with its high-quality design impressing testers. Our lead reviewer, Eve Davies, slept on the Bear Elite Hybrid for over year, and she says she is incredibly impressed with its durability.
"The Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress is still in tip top shape," Davies said in her Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress review. "There are no snags in the cover or any lumps or bumps along the mattress surface, and it feels just as good to lay on as it did when I first received it."
We also found that the cushioning foams, paired with responsive coils and zoned lumbar support, offer the perfect balance of pressure relief and soothing support for side and back sleepers.
Main tester Davies says she always sleeps cool on the Bear Elite, even when her room is hot or she's going to bed straight after a workout. To see if her subjective feedback matches objective lab data, we also ran some thermal imaging camera tests — out of all the mattresses we've tested, the Bear Elite shed the largest amount of body heat, with a rapid cooling rate of 7.2°F per minute.
So, if you sleep hot and you're looking for the best luxury mattress for you, the Elite Hybrid, with its heat-dissipating Celliant-infused cover, is our top recommendation.
Want a cheaper cooling mattress? Take a look at this deal...
While the Bear Elite's advanced cooling tech means you're looing at paying a premium price, there are plenty of dedicated cooling models out there to suit all budgets. For instance, the SweetNight CoolNest Mattress, infused with heat-dissipating PCM for fast cooling, is always under $400 for a queen and one of the best cheap mattresses of 2026. Plus, you’ll get great benefits like a 10-year warranty, free shipping and returns and a 100-night sleep trial.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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