The Bear Mattress Black Friday sale is live, which means you can shop their ultra-cooling hybrid mattress at its lowest price of the year and snag up to $275 worth of free bedding in the process. The Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress, now $1,370.40 in a queen at Bear Mattress, is now 40% off with code TOMS40 and comes with free pillows and a waterproof mattress protector.

The Bear Elite Hybrid is our No 1 cooling choice in our 2026 best mattresses guide, as it performed best during tests for keeping night sweats at bay. To complement the cool-to-the-touch comfort and support of the Bear Elite, the bed-in-a-box brand has also thrown in breathable Cirrus Cloud Pillows (worth up to $200 at Bear)and accident-proofing Terry Mattress Protector (worth up to $75 at Bear).

Bear usually only rolls out exclusive 40% off promo codes and freebies during big sale events, so this Bear Elite deal is one of the best Black Friday mattress sales I've spotted so far. Here's the low-down on why you should invest in the cooling Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress this weekend...

Why you should buy the Bear Elite Hybrid this Black Friday

Our lead reviewer tests the Bear Elite Hybrid at home. (Image credit: Future)

The Bear Elite's claim-to-fame is its combo of luxurious feel and ultra-cooling temperature regulation, so we decided to put its cooling comfort to the test both at home and in the lab.

Firstly, we can attest that the Bear Elite Hybrid is every inch the luxury, pillow-top mattress, with its high-quality design impressing testers. Our lead reviewer, Eve Davies, slept on the Bear Elite Hybrid for over year, and she says she is incredibly impressed with its durability.

"The Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress is still in tip top shape," Davies said in her Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress review. "There are no snags in the cover or any lumps or bumps along the mattress surface, and it feels just as good to lay on as it did when I first received it."

We also found that the cushioning foams, paired with responsive coils and zoned lumbar support, offer the perfect balance of pressure relief and soothing support for side and back sleepers.

Main tester Davies says she always sleeps cool on the Bear Elite, even when her room is hot or she's going to bed straight after a workout. To see if her subjective feedback matches objective lab data, we also ran some thermal imaging camera tests — out of all the mattresses we've tested, the Bear Elite shed the largest amount of body heat, with a rapid cooling rate of 7.2°F per minute.

So, if you sleep hot and you're looking for the best luxury mattress for you, the Elite Hybrid, with its heat-dissipating Celliant-infused cover, is our top recommendation.

Want a cheaper cooling mattress? Take a look at this deal...

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