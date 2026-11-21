Huge Lenovo sale knocks up to 50% off laptops: 5 deals I'd buy right now
Score Lenovo's best rigs at their lowest prices
Every Black Friday computing deal we recommend passes two rigorous tests to ensure it is cheaper than its original MSRP before the memory crisis began. That's the 'RAMageddon Reset' promise.
Lenovo's Black Friday gaming deals are live, and there are some steep discounts on Lenovo's Legion and LOQ gaming laptops that make the RAM shortage crisis seem like a collective hallucination. From budget-friendly 1080p builds to high-end performance machines, we're tracking the best Black Friday discounts across Lenovo's full gaming laptop lineup so you can choose the best laptop for your gaming needs.
My personal favorite deal gets you nearly $1,000 off the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11, which solves one of the biggest issues I had with the Legion when I reviewed it earlier this year. Lenovo is also knocking the price on the LOQ (15-inch, Intel) RTX 5050 model down to pre-crisis levels of affordable, and even the premium Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 is back down to reasonable prices with a 31% discount.
Here are the best Black Friday Lenovo gaming laptop deals so far. (For more sales, check out our full Black Friday deals guide).
Quick Links
- shop all Black Friday deals at Lenovo
- Lenovo LOQ (15-inch, Intel): was $1,937 now $1,099 @ Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion 5a Gen 10: was $2,226 now $1,499 @ Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11: was $2,627 now $1,699 @ Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 10: was $3,0199 now $2,099 @ Lenovo
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10: was $5,862 now $3,999 @ Lenovo
Best Lenovo gaming laptop Black Friday deals
With 43% off, this LOQ deal is one of the best Lenovo deals this year, and you don't need to accept an outdated GPU to take advantage of the bargain. Featuring an Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU, Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD it's the ideal laptop for gaming at 1080p and medium graphics settings. And it's price is hard to beat.
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If you'd rather stick with an AMD build, the Legion 5a Gen 10 is Lenovo's best bargain with 33% off. This mid-range powerhouse features an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 260 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 15-inch OLED display. It's ideal for gaming up to 1440p on medium to high settings, and now it can be yours for pre-crisis prices.
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The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 would have been a fantastic mid-range laptop if not for its over-inflated RAM crisis pricing. This Black Friday deal brings the Legion back to a reasonable level, getting you current-gen hardware for last-gen prices. The Legion 5i Gen 11 features an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 15-inch OLED display.
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Black Friday discounts have also hit Lenovo's Legion Pro lineup, with 30% off the Legion Pro 5i Gen 10. While still commanding a premium price, it's hard to argue with nearly $1,000 in savings. This high end gaming laptop is nearly in the desktop-replacement range with an Nvidia RTX 5070Ti GPU, Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch OLED display.
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Lenovo's powerful Legion Pro 7i is also back down to pre-crisis prices, though still with an expensive price tag even at 32% off. This desktop replacement laptop features an Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a 16-inch OLED display. With 32GB of RAM, this particular Legion laptop is ideal for the gamer who has never met a mod they didn't want to run or the content creator who needs to edit a lot of video on the go. And while that increased RAM does come with a high price-tag, at least you won't need to sell your kidney to afford it with the Black Friday sale.
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After starting out a lab tester forTom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and TechRadar; Madeline went on to become a staff writer at Laptop Mag. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.
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