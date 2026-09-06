Labor Day weekend is here, making right now an excellent time to invest in a luxury bed for less. Such as the return of the $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. That's a superb saving.



With sales from some of our favorite sleep brands driving prices down and closer within our price range, there's no better time to invest in the best mattresses for your sleep needs.



You don't have to spend a fortune on a mattress to get a great night's sleep, nor does an expensive mattress automatically mean it's a good bed. However, a healthy budget certainly helps. I've handpicked the below beds are the luxury beds that are worth the splurge in the Labor Day mattress sales.

Labor Day mattress sales 2026: 3 luxury deals

Why it's worth the splurge: The Saatva Classic is the only mattress we've awarded 5 stars during testing — ever. That's why we've awarded it the best hybrid mattress of 2026 (among plenty of other accolades). Put simply, the Classic does everything you would except from a mattress and to an incredibly high standard.



It offers top tier pressure relief to irradicate pain along the touch points of the mattress, as well as sturdy edges all around the perimeter (which is very important for those with impaired mobility). It sleeps temperature neutral (you're unlikely to ever overheat on the Classic) and dampens movement from anyone you share a bed with.

Why it's worth the splurge: For me, the Helix Midnight Luxe is the pinnacle of what you should expect from one of the most luxurious mattresses on the market. Its pillow top gently contours around the touch points of the bed, helping you to rest comfortably on your side all night long (no hip pain here).



Like the Saatva above and DreamCloud below, it's a well-crafted quality bed that best suits to both side and back sleepers. As well as blissful pressure relief, it offers superb spinal support, which is great news for anyone with back pain.

Why it's worth the splurge: With its squishy pillow top, the DreamCloud Ultra is a mattress you'll sink right into — but not so much that you'll ever feel unsupported. I have recurrent back pain but the Ultra Hybrid comfortably cradled and supported my lumbar whether sleeping on my side or back.



Be warned, it's plush foams will make you feel slightly like you're being held hostage. If you move around a lot in your sleep, you'll be better off on something more responsive, like the Saatva at #1. But if, like me, you like to sink right into your mattress, the Ultra is an excellent option from a brand we love.