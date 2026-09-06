3 luxury mattresses I've tested that are worth their premium price tag in the Labor Day sales
The bed of your dreams is on sale — these are the Saatva, Helix and DreamCloud deals I'd snap up for superior sleep comfort
Labor Day weekend is here, making right now an excellent time to invest in a luxury bed for less. Such as the return of the $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. That's a superb saving.
With sales from some of our favorite sleep brands driving prices down and closer within our price range, there's no better time to invest in the best mattresses for your sleep needs.
You don't have to spend a fortune on a mattress to get a great night's sleep, nor does an expensive mattress automatically mean it's a good bed. However, a healthy budget certainly helps. I've handpicked the below beds are the luxury beds that are worth the splurge in the Labor Day mattress sales.
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: 3 luxury deals
The Saatva Classic hits all the right notes for comfort and support for practically every type of sleeper. Our semi-exclusive sale access unlocks $400 off all sizes of the Classic in the current Saatva mattress sale, which brings a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. That's the same excellent saving we're expecting for Black Friday. We've been tracking the Saatva Labor Day sales for years so we know this deal won't be here come September 8, so don't wait to buy. Comes with free white glove delivery and a lengthy 365 night sleep trial.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★
Why it's worth the splurge: The Saatva Classic is the only mattress we've awarded 5 stars during testing — ever. That's why we've awarded it the best hybrid mattress of 2026 (among plenty of other accolades). Put simply, the Classic does everything you would except from a mattress and to an incredibly high standard.
It offers top tier pressure relief to irradicate pain along the touch points of the mattress, as well as sturdy edges all around the perimeter (which is very important for those with impaired mobility). It sleeps temperature neutral (you're unlikely to ever overheat on the Classic) and dampens movement from anyone you share a bed with.
We've tested (and re-tested) the Helix Midnight Luxe and both times its secured its position as the best mattress for side sleepers you can buy. The plush pillow top provides ample pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, and the zoned lumbar support cradles the 'S' shape of your spine. There's 25% off in the Helix mattress sale for Labor Day, which translates to a healthy maximum saving of $749.66.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (8,800+ reviews)
Why it's worth the splurge: For me, the Helix Midnight Luxe is the pinnacle of what you should expect from one of the most luxurious mattresses on the market. Its pillow top gently contours around the touch points of the bed, helping you to rest comfortably on your side all night long (no hip pain here).
Like the Saatva above and DreamCloud below, it's a well-crafted quality bed that best suits to both side and back sleepers. As well as blissful pressure relief, it offers superb spinal support, which is great news for anyone with back pain.
The Ultra Hybrid is DreamCloud's most luxurious mattress and I was lucky enough to test it. It's a 15" tall that wouldn't look out of place in a 5-star hotel, offering outstanding comfort for side and back sleepers. The current DreamCloud mattress sale knocks 39% off of a queen, bringing the price down to $2,099. This is a sale we tend to see all year round, so there's no pressure to shop today. Benefits include a 365 night sleep trial and free delivery.
Our DreamCloud Ultra Hybrid mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★ (100+ reviews)
Why it's worth the splurge: With its squishy pillow top, the DreamCloud Ultra is a mattress you'll sink right into — but not so much that you'll ever feel unsupported. I have recurrent back pain but the Ultra Hybrid comfortably cradled and supported my lumbar whether sleeping on my side or back.
Be warned, it's plush foams will make you feel slightly like you're being held hostage. If you move around a lot in your sleep, you'll be better off on something more responsive, like the Saatva at #1. But if, like me, you like to sink right into your mattress, the Ultra is an excellent option from a brand we love.
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: More deals
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress – dorm room savior: From $173 at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998.80) with TOMS40 code at Bear
- Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro – best value cooling: From $652 (was $932) at Brooklyn Bedding
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud and smart base – best bundle deal: From $1,718.40 (was $2,598) at Tempur-Pedic
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
- Purple Plus - best for joint pain relief: From $1,280 (was $1,599) at Purple
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Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. With a career in journalism spanning two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
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