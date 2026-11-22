2026 has been a pretty decent year for new movies so far, but that doesn’t mean we’ve escaped the usual problem of some genuinely entertaining releases slipping under the radar. One such film is “They Will Kill You,” a gloriously bonkers mash-up of survival, comedy and horror that pits a tough-as-nails woman against a group of seriously unhinged cult members. The whole thing feels like a fever dream, with outrageous violence, ridiculous twists and enough carnage to keep you wondering what on earth you’re watching.

Thankfully, Prime Video has now added “They Will Kill You” to its library, which I’m hoping will give this overlooked gem a chance to find a much bigger audience. Its theatrical run certainly didn’t do it any favors, with the movie reportedly earning approximately $19 million worldwide against a production budget of $20 million, making it a box office disappointment. That’s a shame, because while it’s not a perfect film by any means, it’s certainly not a bad one.

In fact, I’d argue it’s one of the more entertaining horror releases of the year so far. It knows exactly how ridiculous it wants to be and has plenty of fun with its increasingly chaotic set pieces. I left the theater genuinely shocked by some of the things I witnessed, but also grinning at just how much fun I'd had. If you missed it on the big screen, its arrival on Prime Video is a pretty good excuse to put that right, and here’s why.

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What is ‘They Will Kill You’ about?

They Will Kill You | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“They Will Kill You” follows Asia Reaves (Zazie Beetz), a young woman who takes a live-in housekeeping job at The Virgil, a luxurious New York City apartment building, hoping to find her missing younger sister, Maria (Myha'la). However, Asia soon discovers that the building’s wealthy residents are hiding a terrifying secret: they’re members of a satanic cult that has been sacrificing unsuspecting workers for decades.

When the residents attempt to make Asia their latest victim, they quickly discover she’s not quite as helpless as they expected. Trapped inside the building with seemingly no way out, Asia must fight her way through its corridors and take on an increasingly dangerous group of attackers. With time running out and Maria caught up in the cult’s plans, Asia faces a brutal fight to get them both out alive.

A bonkers film that’s impossible not to enjoy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I’ll admit, I was a little worried “They Will Kill You” might struggle to stand out, especially arriving shortly after “Ready or Not 2,” which has a pretty similar premise involving two sisters trying to escape a cult. Thankfully, Zazie Beetz gives this film a flavor of its own. She’s an absolute badass, throwing herself into some wonderfully chaotic fight scenes and getting covered in blood more times than I can count. There’s also a noticeably angrier edge to this movie, which I really appreciated. It’s a welcome addition to the horror-comedy genre that isn’t afraid to get properly nasty.

Storytelling isn’t exactly the film’s strong suit, and I wouldn’t say it does anything particularly compelling with its characters or central plot. But that’s not really why I’d recommend it. The real draw is the action, inventive kill scenes and completely unhinged body horror. There are also some wonderfully ridiculous twists involving the cult that had me laughing, while the final act goes so completely off the rails that I was practically squealing (little hint there). It’s an absolute hoot, and I had a ridiculous amount of fun watching it.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I also really enjoyed the film’s visual style. Director Kirill Sokolov uses graphic compositions that sometimes resemble comic-book panels, alongside unusual framing and some wonderfully eccentric camera angles. There are moments when the whole thing almost feels like you’re watching a video game, particularly during its more elaborate fight sequences. Yes, it’s a little unconventional, but I thought it worked brilliantly with the film’s exaggerated violence and chaotic energy. It gives “They Will Kill You” a distinct visual identity that helps it stand apart from other horror-comedies.

There’s definitely a lack of genuine character connection here, largely because the story doesn’t give you much to work with, but Beetz is such a compelling screen presence that you naturally find yourself rooting for her anyway. She’s more than capable of carrying the film, and I’d happily watch her take on another ridiculous survival scenario. I also think “They Will Kill You” has some serious cult classic potential. It might not have found its audience at the box office back in March, but I wouldn't be surprised if it earns a lot more love in the years ahead as more people discover it. Sometimes all a film needs is a second chance, and this one certainly deserves it.

Stream "They Will Kill You" on Prime Video now

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