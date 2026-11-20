There are some excellent free sleep gifts up for grabs when you buy a new mattress this month. My favorite deal is the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid, down to $699 (was $1,540) for a queen and bundled with $599 of free bedding at DreamCloud Sleep. The Classic Hybrid is the second top-rated option in our best mattress guide, and this is the best value deal we've seen on the DreamCloud all year, so now is a fantastic time to buy.

There are four other excellent Black Friday mattress deals that come with either free luxury pillows, bed sheet sets or mattress protectors, and we've rounded-up them all up here for you.

Plus, each of these mattresses have been tested and highly rated by our experts, so rest assured you'll be taking home an excellent bed as well as a bundle of free luxury sleep gifts. Here's what we recommend...

6 mattress deals that come with free sleep gifts