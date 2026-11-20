These 6 huge value mattress deals come with up to $898 of free luxury sleep gifts — where to find them in the Black Friday sales
Plus, who we recommend each mattress to based on our rigorous in-house testing
There are some excellent free sleep gifts up for grabs when you buy a new mattress this month. My favorite deal is the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid, down to $699 (was $1,540) for a queen and bundled with $599 of free bedding at DreamCloud Sleep. The Classic Hybrid is the second top-rated option in our best mattress guide, and this is the best value deal we've seen on the DreamCloud all year, so now is a fantastic time to buy.
There are four other excellent Black Friday mattress deals that come with either free luxury pillows, bed sheet sets or mattress protectors, and we've rounded-up them all up here for you.
Plus, each of these mattresses have been tested and highly rated by our experts, so rest assured you'll be taking home an excellent bed as well as a bundle of free luxury sleep gifts. Here's what we recommend...
6 mattress deals that come with free sleep gifts
The DreamCloud Classic is the best value hybrid mattress we've tested for couples. We've retested it five times in as many years and it's unbeaten when it comes to big support for a smaller price. A queen costs $699 (was $1,540), which is a price we see each month in the DreamCloud mattress sale. However the big difference for Black Friday is the free Serenity Sleep Bundle worth up to $898 – we rarely see that, making now the best time to buy a DreamCloud Classic Hybrid. You'll also get a year's sleep trial, forever warranty, and free shipping.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
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The Sweetnight is a comfy and breathable all-foam mattress for couples. It scored well in temperature regulation, motion isolation and pressure relief tests, narrowly missing out on being crowned our best cheap mattress of the year (the Siena Signature 10" just edged it during lab tests). This Black Friday a queen CoolNest Memory Foam is down to $399.99 (was $666.65) and you'll get two free pillows worth $89.99.
Our Sweetnight CoolNest review score: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★★
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The Bear Elite Hybrid narrowly beat our top-rated mattress overall, the Saatva Classic, to be crowned our best cooling mattress of the year. In our temperature regulation tests it shed several degrees of heat in under a minute, proving itself a powerful ally against overheating and night sweats. Pressure relief is excellent in every sleep position too, but the edge support isn't as strong as we'd like. Our code TOMS40 saves you an extra 5% compared to the general Bear mattress sale, reducing a queen to $1,370 (was $2,284). You'll also get two free pillows and a mattress protector, worth up to $275, this Black Friday.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid review score: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
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Several of this year's top-rated memory foam mattresses are on sale this month, but few come with free sleep gifts like the Layla Essential (and all Layla mattresses). Here you'll get two breathable all-foam pillows, with a queen size down to $594 (was $749) when you use the code FUTURE10OFF. We awarded the Essential a 3.5 out of 5 review score, noting that while the edge support and motion isolation could be better, it's a good cheap mattress for back sleepers who overheat.
Our Layla Essential review score: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★★
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We tested the Puffy Cloud and found that, unlike it's name suggests, it offers firm support for back sleepers – if you want a sink-in foam bed, try the Sweetnight CoolNest (number two). The Puffy is breathable too, thanks to a cool-touch cover and gel-infused foam. A queen costs $1,049 (was $2.399) and you'll get a free sleep bundle (pillows and sleep masks) worth up to $390. You'll also get free shipping, a year's sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our Puffy Cloud review score: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
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One of the best organic mattresses on the market, the Essentia Stratami is made from natural latex for a cooler, responsive feel. It supported our back and stomach sleepers, but was too firm for side sleepeing. A queen is now $3,524 (was $4,699) and comes with two free latex pillows – go to the Latex Cloud Luxe Pillow Set of 2 at Essentia, add to cart along with your Stratami Organic Mattress, and you'll see the pillow set reduce to $0. You'll also get a 20-year warranty, a 120-night trial, and free shipping.
Our Essentia Stratami review score: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
- Claire Davies (CSSC) Managing Editor of Sleep, Certified Sleep Science Coach
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