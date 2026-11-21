My neighbor just told me to turn down my music, so now I'm in a bad mood while I search for excellent deals this Black Friday. Thankfully, the savings have lifted my spirits — there are some incredible deals out there right now on the best soundbars from some of the biggest brands.

The deal of the moment is the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $339 at Amazon. That's a mega $160 off. Now, if you don't mind me, I just need to have a quick argument with my neighbor — apparently my tunes are still too loud. You'll find my soundbar picks below.

Best Black Friday soundbar deals

Bose TV speaker: was $279 now $199 at Amazon If you want to hear the voices better on the TV while you watch the news and you'd like louder music than your phone speaker can muster, then the Bose TV speaker is a solid choice. Look, I can't call the Bose TV Speaker HiFi — but I can call it a great deal with $70 off. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense AX5140Q: was $489 now $319 at Amazon A whole surround sound package for under $320?! Wowee! This is actually a great deal — Hisense soundbars sound great, and you won't find a surround sound speaker, bar and subwoofer combo this cheap. Read more Read less ▼

Sonos Beam Gen 2 : was $499 now $339 at Amazon I'm going to go out on a limb and say that this discount is so tasty because the new model has just been unleashed. That's no issue, obviously — the Gen 2 Beam soundbar is a great piece of kit, especially at a price like this. Just don't pair it with a really big TV. It'll feel inadequate, and that would be cruel. And you're not cruel. Are you? Read more Read less ▼

Marshall Heston 60 : was $699 now $499 at Amazon You know what the world needs more of? 70s pastiche soundbars that look like amplifiers. After all, what better way is there to proclaim your love for retro style than to mount a Marshall Heston 60 on your wall below your TV? A leather jacket with tassels might do it, but then you'd miss out on a great-sounding (and looking) soundbar. And that would be a shame. Read more Read less ▼

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $999 now $649 at Amazon You know we're cooking when the soundbar has "ultra" in its name. Like Ultraman, but less villainous. This glass-topped beauty features Dolby Atmos built in for some extra dimension to your favorite movies — and its $350 off. That's meg... I mean Ultra. It's Ultra. Read more Read less ▼