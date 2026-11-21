I'm tracking the best Black Friday soundbar deals — here are my top 6 picks from Bose, Sonos, Marshall and more
Soundbar mega deals
My neighbor just told me to turn down my music, so now I'm in a bad mood while I search for excellent deals this Black Friday. Thankfully, the savings have lifted my spirits — there are some incredible deals out there right now on the best soundbars from some of the biggest brands.
The deal of the moment is the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $339 at Amazon. That's a mega $160 off. Now, if you don't mind me, I just need to have a quick argument with my neighbor — apparently my tunes are still too loud. You'll find my soundbar picks below.
Best soundbar Black Friday deals: Quick links
- Bose TV Speaker: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
- Hisense AX5140Q: was $489 now $319 @ Amazon
- Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $339 @ Amazon
- Marshall Heston 60: was $699 now $499 @ Amazon
- Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $999 now $649 @ Amazon
- Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar: was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday soundbar deals
If you want to hear the voices better on the TV while you watch the news and you'd like louder music than your phone speaker can muster, then the Bose TV speaker is a solid choice. Look, I can't call the Bose TV Speaker HiFi — but I can call it a great deal with $70 off.
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A whole surround sound package for under $320?! Wowee! This is actually a great deal — Hisense soundbars sound great, and you won't find a surround sound speaker, bar and subwoofer combo this cheap.
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I'm going to go out on a limb and say that this discount is so tasty because the new model has just been unleashed. That's no issue, obviously — the Gen 2 Beam soundbar is a great piece of kit, especially at a price like this. Just don't pair it with a really big TV. It'll feel inadequate, and that would be cruel. And you're not cruel. Are you?
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You know what the world needs more of? 70s pastiche soundbars that look like amplifiers. After all, what better way is there to proclaim your love for retro style than to mount a Marshall Heston 60 on your wall below your TV? A leather jacket with tassels might do it, but then you'd miss out on a great-sounding (and looking) soundbar. And that would be a shame.
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You know we're cooking when the soundbar has "ultra" in its name. Like Ultraman, but less villainous. This glass-topped beauty features Dolby Atmos built in for some extra dimension to your favorite movies — and its $350 off. That's meg... I mean Ultra. It's Ultra.
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This one's also got Ultra in the name, so you know it must be good. It is — and we love the new design. The Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar looks like a spaceship. If spaceships were small enough to fit on a TV stand. You never know; the aliens might be tiny. Either way, $200 off a brand new soundbar with excellent Dolby Atmos and great style is nothing to sniff at.
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Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
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