I've slept on the Helix Midnight Luxe on and off for over two years and credit it with helping me to sleep better after developing hip pain. I recommend it to most side sleepers, especially now that a queen size Midnight Luxe is down to $1,874 (was $2,498) in the Helix Black Friday sale. This new discount matches the cheapest price I spotted during the Labor Day sales, and I doubt it will drop any lower now, so there's no need to wait until actual Black Friday.

The Midnight Luxe is designed for side sleepers and is one of the top-rated options in our best mattress guide. Standout features include a plush pillow top that provides pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees (crucial for comfy side sleeping), enhanced lumbar support for back pain relief, and a breathable feel to combat overheating.



This year's Black Friday mattress deals are beginning to roll in and with savings of up to $749 on the Helix Midnight Luxe, this deal is one of the best early savings. Let's take a closer look...

Is 25% off the Luxe a good deal?

In previous years, we've seen a sitewide 27% off sale at Helix for Black Friday. This year, the sale structure is slightly different. There's 20% off the core range, which are brand's entry level beds. There's 25% off the Luxe range, and 30% off the Elite, premium range.

(Image credit: Future)

That means that you stand to save less on the Core range this year (up to $423.75), but more if you're shopping the Elite range (up to $1,424.57). For a queen size Luxe, 25% off versus 27% off works out to be $50 less of a saving — which, when you consider the overall cost of the mattress, isn't a huge amount.



27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe deals do pop up, but they're rare and difficult to predict. My advice would be that if you've had your eye on the Midnight Luxe mattress for a while and are looking for a good time to buy it, this deal is worth jumping on.

Sumptuous side sleeper comfort

I slept on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress for two years, and it's still the best mattress for side sleepers I've tested. The plush pillow top provides blissful pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. Which means I can sleep on my side all night and not experience any of the hip pain I'm prone to.



Happily, my back sleeping husband is also a fan. Beneath the pillow top, there are a further five layers, which include responsive foams and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils for support.



It's a combination of these coils and foams that hold your spine in healthy alignment with the rest of your body. Which is why it's one of the best mattresses for back pain you can buy.

(Image credit: Future)

Motion isolation is excellent, which means you're unlikely to feel movement elsewhere on the bed. Edge support is also strong, which means you can comfortably sit on or sleep right up to the bed's edge.

Temperature regulation is reliable, thanks to its breathable build and Tencel cover. I've never woken up hot on the Luxe, but very hot sleepers have two cooling mattress upgrades to explore.



In short, the Luxe does everything you would expect from a premium hybrid mattress, and to a very high standard.

Prefer body-hugging mattresses? Try this instead...

Save 48% DreamCloud Premier Memory Foam (queen): was $2,119 now $1,099 at DreamCloud The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy, but if you prefer a memory foam feel I recommend the DreamCloud Premier instead. I'm currently sleeping on the Premier and love how the memory foam cradles my shoulders, hips and knees when I'm on my side. Like the Luxe, it's also comfortable for back sleepers, but stomach sleepers will need something a bit firmer. A queen is currently $1,099, which is a DreamCloud mattress sale we tend to see all year round — so there's no immediate rush to buy. It comes with a 365 night sleep trial, free shipping and a limited lifetime warranty.



User score: ★★★★½ (5,600+ reviews)

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