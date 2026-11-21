5 gaming accessory deals I recommend in Best Buy's Black Friday sale
Optimize your gaming rig with some new peripherals.
It doesn't matter how great your PC build is if you don't have the right accessories to flesh out your gaming experience. When it comes to gaming peripherals and accessories, there are plenty of options that all have different advantages and disadvantages, which can make for a daunting decision making process. Even when searching for bargains on Black Friday, you're left with hundreds of deals on everything from gamepads and mice to monitors and headsets.
To make things easier, I'm leveraging my years of gaming experience to save you from decision paralysis with this is shortlist of the best gaming accessories deals available at Best Buy for Black Friday. Just grab what you need, and you can throw yourself right back into GTA VI without a worry.
Quick Links
- Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG: was $209 now $129 @ Best Buy
- Razer BlackShark V3 Pro ANC: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
- LG UltraGear 27 QHD OLED: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy
- Logitech Astro A50 X Lightspeed: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
- Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE: was $139 now $69 @ Best Buy
Black Friday gaming accessory deals
While branded controllers from Sony and Microsoft may have their place in the gaming sphere, to really level up your game you'll want a more customizable gamepad.
Enter the Turtle Beach Victrix, which offers superior ergonomics, anti-drift thumbsticks, 3 customizable modules include a 6-button fightpad, three unique D-pads, and multiple thumsticks and gates for full customization. The Victrix is also an officially licensed PlayStation product so it will work with your console or PC.
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Modern gaming is as much about audio as it is video, so you'll want the right headset to compliment your game sessions, whether you're playing solo or on voice chat with your fireteam.
Razer's BlackShark V3 Pro features Razer's HyperSpeed Gen 2 low-latency wireless connectivity, hybrid active noise cancelling (ANC), a detachable full band 12mm mic, and next-gen surround sound.
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E-sports pros may not use OLED gaming monitors, but that doesn't mean you should avoid them. For gamers who aren't chasing a mythical 500 FPS, modern gaming OLED displays offer incredibly vivid visuals with high refresh rates that guarantee your games will look their absolute best.
The LG UltraGear 27 QHD OLED display is a 27-inch, QHD (2560 x 1440), 240Hz, glossy OLED with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, which means you'll be getting HDR that can keep up with even the dimmest horror titles and refresh rates that will keep up with even the toughest COD matches.
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If the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro isn't quite up to snuff for your audio needs, the Logitech Astro A50 X Lightspeed wireless headset offers improved audio quality for enhanced immersion thanks to its Pro G Graphene audio drivers, Playsync multi-system connectivity, low-latency wireless, plus 24 hours of playtime on a single charge and a broadcast quality microphone.
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One of my personal favorite gaming mice, the Corsair Scimitar Wireless Elite SE is a 16-button gaming mouse ideal for Twitch streamers and MMO enthusiasts. Not only can the Scimitar can map your entire FFXIV combat hotbar to its programmable keys, but it also functions as a Stream Deck so you can utilize it for custom macros during a game stream without needing any additional accessories or clunky keyboard shortcuts.
The Scimitar also boasts a 33k DPI optical sensor for speed and accuracy, plus ultra low-latency wireless connectivity and up to 150-hours of play on a single charge.
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After starting out a lab tester forTom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and TechRadar; Madeline went on to become a staff writer at Laptop Mag. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.
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