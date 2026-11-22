I love paying as little as possible for my cell phone plan, and while there are plenty of MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) options out there that can save you big on your monthly bill, relatively few offer smartwatch data plans. That’s why I’m sharing options from many of the best cheap cell phone plans I’ve tested to show you where you can get your Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, and Pixel Watch connected.

Big carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile love to lock LTE wearable plans behind pricey flagship tiers — making it seem like you have to overpay just to leave your phone at home. However, you don’t have to settle for that. Instead, these are the best budget MVNOs that actually keep many of the best smartwatches connected for less.

MVNO smartwatch data plan: Price Comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Phone Plan Smartwatch Data Plan Google Fi $35/month Unlimited Essentials plan Included at no cost Visible $25/month Visible plan $10/month Mint Mobile $15/month 6GB plan $10/month U.S. Mobile $25/month Unlimited Starter plan $6.50/month RedPocket Mobile $10/month Essentials plan $5/month

Google Fi

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What I love most about Google Fi is that smartwatch data is already included with its cell phone plans.

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I’d recommend getting the $35/month Unlimited Essentials plan that I've tested, which comes with 30GB of premium data each month. While Google Fi’s Flexible plan also lumps in smartwatch data at no additional cost, you have to pay for every gigabyte you use — which comes out to $10 per GB. You’ll have your choice of connecting either a Pixel Watch or a Galaxy Watch, though there’s still no support for the Apple Watch.

Right now, though, the carrier is offering a special promotion that brings its $35/month normal cost down to just $18 per month.

Unlimited Essentials: was $35/month now $18/month @ Google Fi

Google Fi’s Unlimited Essentials plan delivers a generous 30GB of premium data each month, built-in VPN, and full cellular smartwatch connectivity for Pixel and Galaxy smartwatches at no extra charge.

Visible

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

I’ve been on Visible for nearly six years now, and it’s without question one of the best unlimited cell phone plans out there.

Currently, the base service plan with this Verizon-backed MVNO comes out to $25/month, which includes unlimited talk, text, and data — with the option to add smartwatch data for $10/month. That puts your total cost at $35/month and gives you the option to connect most smartwatches, like the Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, and Pixel Watch. The only downside to this base plan is that you don’t get Verizon’s faster 5G Ultra Wideband support, which is reserved for Visible+ and Visible+ Pro.

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However, there's a promo going on right now that drops the rate to $19/month for just a year using the code HOLIDAYHACK at checkout. If you end up getting this discounted rate, you'll just need to include the $10/month smartwatch plan that brings the total to $29/month.

Visible: was $25/month now $19/month @ Visible

Visible’s base plan provides customers with unlimited talk, text, data, and mobile hotspot on Verizon’s network. Other perks include streaming up to 480 SD quality video, as well as unlimited talk & text to Mexico & Canada.

Mint Mobile

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/Mint Mobile/Shutterstock)

I’ve gone back to Mint Mobile several times already with 6-month stints each time. Why’s that? Because the T-Mobile-owned MVNO frequently runs generous promotions that beat Visible on price.

Mint Mobile’s cheapest cell phone plan is its 6GB tier, available in either 3- or 12-month terms. It costs $15/month ($45 for 3 months, or $180 for 12 months) for 6GB of premium data, while adding smartwatch connectivity requires a $10/month add-on fee (also billed upfront for the term). The only catch is that Mint’s wearable plan works exclusively with the Apple Watch, leaving Galaxy Watch and Pixel Watch owners out.

Now, if you’re ok with that, you can get even greater value out of Mint Mobile right now thanks to its $15/month promotion across all plans — including unlimited. For example, you can get a full year of unlimited service with a one-time $180 upfront payment, which comes out to $15/month. Throw in smartwatch data for $120 upfront, and your total for the entire year comes out to just $300.

Unlimited plan: was $30/month now $15/month @ Mint Mobile

For a limited time, Mint Mobile’s cell phone plans all start at $15/month, which are billed upfront. They include unlimited talk, text, data, free mobile hotspot, and free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the U.K.

U.S. Mobile

(Image credit: U.S. Mobile)

Even though it’s not as popular as some of the other MVNOs, U.S. Mobile has a compelling smartwatch plan that’s easy on most budgets. You can pair its $25/month Unlimited Starter plan with its $6.50/month smartwatch add-on for a total of $31.50/month — getting you a cell phone plan that packages unlimited high-speed data, 20GB of hotspot functionality, and international calling.

Like Visible, U.S. Mobile supports popular cellular-connected smartwatches on the market right now — including the Pixel Watch and Apple Watch (just keep in mind your line needs to be on U.S. Mobile's Warp network). All you need for unlimited access is to add that $6.50/month smartwatch companion plan.

For even more savings, you can opt to pay for the service upfront with its annual plan, which drops Unlimited Starter to a discounted rate of $199 for the first year (before renewing at $270). That works out to just $16.58/month.

Unlimited Starter: was $25/month now $16.58/month @ U.S. Mobile

U.S. Mobile’s Unlimited Starter plan is pretty generous at the normal rate of $25/month, which includes unlimited high-speed data, 20GB of mobile hotspot, and international calling across your choice of AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon’s networks. For a limited time, you can lower the cost to $16.58/month for your first year when you pay upfront annually at $199.

RedPocket Mobile

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

If you’ve been reading some of my latest articles, then you know how impressed I am with RedPocket Mobile. Out of all these MVNOs, it offers the cheapest entry fee for a cell phone and smartwatch bundle.

RedPocket Mobile’s $10/month Essentials plan comes with unlimited talk and text, 3GB of premium data, unlimited calling to 20+ countries, and more. However, it currently only supports the Apple Watch — which requires a $5/month smartwatch add-on, bringing your combined bill to just $15/month.

While that rate is impressive on its own, you can save even more by going with its annual plans. For example, the Essentials plan normally runs $120/year, but a promo slashes it to just $60 for the first year before renewing at $110. The cell phone plan alone comes out to a mind-blowing $5/month — and throwing in the $5/month smartwatch add-on brings your total to practically $10/month.