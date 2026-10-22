I've been testing beds for three years and in that time nothing has impressed me like the Saatva Classic mattress, now up to $475 off at Saatva. A queen is $1,895 in the sale (was $2,229) and while that's a premium price, the Classic delivers comfort and support to justify the investment.

This innerspring hybrid has outperformed luxury memory foams, specialist cooling beds, and even next-gen smart mattresses to earn the title of the best mattress you can buy online. It performed near-perfectly in our sleep lab and has continued to impress through over a year of at-home testing.

For me, the Classic wins the top spot for its 'weightless' support but I'll go into its highlights below. This mega Saatva mattress sale won't last long so shop now to enjoy a 5-star luxury hotel bed for less.

3 reasons the Saatva Classic is our No. 1 mattress

1. A feel for every body type

Mattress firmness is highly subjective and what feels dreamily cushioned to me might be uncomfortably hard to you. The Saatva Classic negotiates that problem with three firmness levels to chose from: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm.

It's the Luxury Firm I tested and I think it's a good all-rounder. It's one of the best mattresses for side sleepers thanks to its deep pressure relief but the targeted lumbar support should feel good to most back sleepers and even some stomach sleepers.

But if you're a lightweight side sleeper, try the Plush Soft, while dedicated stomach sleepers might prefer the Firm.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Edge-to-edge support

Good support in a mattress keeps your body lifted and aligned to ease pain overnight. The Saatva Classic is among the best in this regard, which is why it's one of our favorite mattresses for back pain.

The Classic creates this support through a dual-coil layer, which can respond quickly to every movement so you never sink or sag. It also features patented Lumbar Zone technology, ensuring your lower back is getting an extra boost.

Oh, and the edges themselves are super strong as well. So feel free to stretch out.

3. 5-star hotel luxury feel

With it's coil-heavy design, padded top and impeccable finish, the Classic rates highly among the best hotel-style mattresses. It's the kind of luxury feel you expect from a top-rated resort in an exclusive destination. But you can enjoy it in your own home.

Anything we don't like?

While the Classic is close to perfection, it falls behind when it comes to support for bigger bodies. The combined weight limit of up to 600lbs is on the low side — the WinkBed Plus is a better luxury choice for heavier people.

The returns fee is also an issue. While the $99 processing fee is a fraction of the overall price, many brands offer returns for free.

And while the Classic is excellent at absorbing motion, even the best hybrid mattresses have a little bit of bounce. If you're a very restless sleeper and your partner regularly wakes you up climbing into bed, try one of the best memory foam mattresses instead.

Looking for something cheaper? Try this...

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