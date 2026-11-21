Should you buy a king mattress at Purple, Casper, Tempur-Pedic or Nectar this Black Friday? We’ve tested them all — here’s our expert analysis of each deal
They're all excellent king size mattresses, but here's how the beds compare and the ones our testers recommend buying this Black Friday
Black Friday is a great time to score a king size mattress for way less than normal, and four of the sleep world's biggest brands, Nectar, Purple, Casper and Tempur-Pedic, have great sales on king size beds right now. These include one of our long term faves, the Nectar Classic, down to $899 for a king at Nectar. We've tested all of these mattresses and know who they do and don't suit. We've also been tracking sales from these brands for over five years and can spot their best deals at 100 paces.
Nectar is the brand behind some of this year's best mattresses, and its Classic Memory Foam Mattress delivers excellent value for money if you're looking for a king under $1,000. However, if you're looking for great Black Friday mattress deals on more premium mattresses, we've rounded up our top king sizes from the Casper, Tempur-Pedic, and Purple mattress sales — here's how these four king beds compare by value, body type, and sleep need.
Deals at a glance
The Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress is the popular brand's entry-level, most budget-friendly model. While this mid-range bed may always be under $900 in a king thanks to the regular Nectar mattress sales, this means that it's always fantastic value and you don't ever have to rush to buy it. Better yet, it comes with amazing industry-leading benefits: a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.
A step up from the Purple Original Mattress, the Purple Plus mattress combines softness and firmness for body-contouring support. Now up to $800 off in the Purple mattress sales (in October, it was up to $720 off), a king is now $2,199. Extras include a 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping.
Tempur-Pedic is arguably the most famous mattress brand in the world, and the Tempur-Adapt is arguably its most well-known mattress. Right now, the Tempur-Pedic mattress sales have knocked $200 off all sizes of the Tempur-Adapt, including a king. As always, you'll receive a 90-day trial, a 10-year warranty, and free in-home delivery and mattress removal.
The Casper mattress sale is ready for Black Friday with a 30% off deal on its top mattresses, including its bestselling The One mattress. Our testers praised this mid-range memory foam bed's support, and a king is now $1,149. Benefits include free delivery, a 100-night sleep trial, and a 10-year limited warranty.
Deals compared
We've had the privilege to test all four mattresses, and here's what we think of each one in terms of value for money, sleep needs, and support for different body types...
Value
If saving money is your top priority when looking for a king mattress, then the Nectar Classic is our top recommendation. At $899 for a king mattress, the mid-range Nectar Classic is the cheapest option of the four and one of the best mattresses under $1,000. Plus, it comes with unbeatable benefits, including a year-long sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
Another good mid-range choice is the Casper One, which is under $1,150. However, the benefits (including a 10-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial) are decent but average. The Purple Plus and the Tempur-Adapt, meanwhile, are in the same price tier as the best luxury mattresses.
Body type
While Nectar doesn't provide a specific weight limit, they claim that its beds are engineered to accommodate various body types. Likewise, Tempur-Pedic says its mattresses do not have a weight limit either. According to the brand, Casper mattresses "are designed to support all shapes and sizes."
As for Purple mattresses' weight capacity, its king size beds can support at least 500 pounds and are tested to support 700 pounds of total weight, making them suitable for a wide range of body weights.
While none of the mattresses above are designed specifically for heavier bodies, there are plenty of mattresses designed for plus-sized sleepers. For instance, the WinkBed Plus is built to support sleepers and couples who weigh over 250lbs.
Sleep needs
As all our top picks here are made entirely of foam layers, each one displayed excellent motion isolation in our tests, which means you won't feel your partner's wriggling travelling over to your side of the bed. As for temperature regulation, our testers found that the Purple Plus's ventilated design sleeps incredibly cool if you or your partner tend to overheat.
If you find yourself sleeping close to the edge of your bed because of a partner who likes to stretch out and hog most of the mattress, then the Nectar Classic is a great option as it showcased strong edge support in our at-home and lab-based tests. Its edge are sturdy and won't make you feel as if you're going to roll out of bed when sleeping near the sides.
In terms of comfort, the Nectar Classic and the Casper One offer firm support to back and stomach sleepers, while the Tempur-Adapt is best for back sleeping. As for side sleepers who need plusher pressure relief, the Purple Plus offers both support for back and front sleepers and body-contouring comfort for side sleepers.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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