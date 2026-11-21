After moving back to upstate New York last year, I've discovered that the secret to surviving winter is to get outside. Trail running, hiking, snowshoeing — I even tried skiing for the first time, and now that I know I enjoy it enough to justify the cost of the (very expensive) hobby, I'm taking advantage of early Black Friday deals to stock up on the snow-friendly staples missing from my wardrobe.

Luckily, REI's Holiday Sale is happening at just the right time. Now through November 23, you can save up to 61% off on top outdoor brands, including Patagonia, HOKA, and Halfdays. Here are the 11 deals I'm shopping, including base layers, hiking boots, and cold-weather running apparel.

Best REI winter deals

Save $215 Patagonia Upstride Jacket: was $349 now $134 at REI A lighter ski shell jacket is one of the bigger-ticket purchases of the sport. The Patagonia Upstride Jacket is stretchy, water-repellent, and breathable. I especially like that it has plenty of pockets for stashing the little essentials (read: phone and chapstick) you'll want within reach on the mountain. Read more Read less ▼

Save $87 Dakine Domain Snow Goggles Plus: was $171 now $84 at REI A good pair of goggles is next on my list, and this Dakine pair comes with two interchangeable lenses, including one designed for low-light conditions. The magnetic lens-swap system is a particularly nice feature, making it easy to adjust when the clouds inevitably roll in. Read more Read less ▼

Save $96 Hoka Transport Hike GTX Boots: was $190 now $94 at REI With the Hoka Transport Hike GTX boots, a little snow and slush won't keep you off the trails. These boots boast a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane to keep feet dry, and the supportive, cushioned design makes them a practical pick for everything from quick walks to longer hikes. Read more Read less ▼

Save $46 Halfdays Sophia Base Layer Leggings: was $95 now $49 at REI I recently scored the Halfdays Lawrence jacket in Spritz, so now I’m on the lookout for base layers in the same flashy color. These leggings have a high-rise fit and a just right amount of compression, plus the moisture-wicking fabric will keep me comfortable as I work up a sweat (bonus: there's mesh ventilation around the calves where my boots will trap extra heat). And while they're technically designed to work under ski pants, they're cute enough to wear for all sorts of adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Save $35 Patagonia Capilene Midweight Zip-Neck Base Layer Top: was $99 now $64 at REI This Patagonia base layer is designed to trap warmth while wicking away sweat, and the quarter-zip neckline makes it easy to regulate your temperature. It's the kind of versatile pullover I'd reach for whether I'm heading out for a run or spending the day on the slopes. Read more Read less ▼

Save $113 Fjällräven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka: was $375 now $262 at REI Not every winter outing calls for technical gear. This Fjällräven parka features lightweight synthetic insulation, buttoned cuffs, a two-way zipper, and a fixed, adjustable hood. It's ideal for staying warm while running errands thanks to it's slightly longer silhouette, offering more protection against bitter winds. Read more Read less ▼

Save $33 Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Crew: was $125 now $92 at REI Merino wool naturally helps regulate temperature while managing moisture. This Smartwool crew is made from 100% merino wool, making it a great foundation for layering under a fleece or jacket. It's also versatile enough to wear on its own when temperatures are a little more forgiving. Read more Read less ▼

Save $26 Vuori Renew Trainer Shell Jacket: was $128 now $102 at REI Lightweight with an elastic hood, this Vuori jacket will keep you warm on winter runs. The design features a four-way stretch and a water-repellent finish to help protect against mist and snow, while the breathable mesh underarm panels make it a smart option for higher-intensity activities. Read more Read less ▼

Save $151 Arc'teryx Rush Bib Pants: was $750 now $599 at REI As someone still learning to ski, I love the idea of Arc'teryx bibs. This overall style with adjustable straps will stay securely in place, no matter how many times I take a tumble. The GORE-TEX PRO fabric is waterproof and windproof, while the Dope Permeair™ 20 liner is highly breathable. To say they're an investment would be an understatement, but with their durable construction and thoughtful details, I know I'll be wearing them for many seasons to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save $15 Arc'teryx Chunky Ribbed Toque: was $70 now $55 at REI After the slopes, my hair has a tendency to turn into one giant knot. This chunky, colorblocked beanie by Arc'teryx will hide my bird's nest and keep my ears warm. It's crafted from 100% merino wool, naturally wicking away moisture, regulating temperature, and resisting odors, making it a worthwhile splurge. Read more Read less ▼