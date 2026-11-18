Back and joint pain can make sleeping a nightmare. It's something our mattress review team knows well and, in some people, the problem can get worse with age. But one of our testers found that the Saatva Rx mattress, now $1,714 (down from $2,139) at Saatva, offers "consistent relief" for her chronic pain, enabling her sleep better at night again.

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep style and body type can help ease general aches and pains. But the Saatva Rx takes things a step further, utilizing a Therapeutic Support Core and targeted lumbar quilting to provide relief for those with chronic pain.

The RX doesn't come cheap, but you can save $425 on every size in this year's Saatva Black Friday sale which is now live. Here's a closer look at the Rx and why it's one of the best Black Friday mattress deals for people with back and joint pain.

Outstanding lumbar support

From the ground up, the Saatva Rx has been built with pain relief as the focus. Each triple-tempered, 14.5-gauge coil is individually wrapped within. The Therapeutic Support Core blends responsive comfort with the body-hug of memory foam.

Add on proprietary Lumbar Zone Quilting, to deliver more support to the central third, and a breathable build to prevent overheating, and the Rx claims to do a lot to minimize back and joint pain.

And after testing, we think it all comes together to create one of the best mattresses for back pain.

(Image credit: Saatva)

"A marked improvement in my lower back pain"

The lead tester in our Saatva Rx mattress review panel experiences mild scoliosis that impacts her sleep quality. This common back pain condition is thought to affect over 4 million people in the US and can get worse with age.

After sleeping on the Rx mattress for a month, she found the "keen balance of comfort, support and pressure relief" offered a noticeable improvement in her back pain.

And the Saatva Rx impressed across our testing panel, including helping an average-weight side sleeper with arthritis sleep comfortably.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Our testing team describes the mattress as "gently cradling" the joints. This provides cushioning and weight distribution, to alleviate aches from arthritis, without the 'sink' that can accompany too-soft beds and put strain on the spine.

In addition, the Saatva Rx offers a breathable feel (we awarded it 4.5/5 for temperature regulation). For those who experience night sweats or hot flashes — which can be caused by pain medication — you won't jolt your joints kicking your covers off at 3 a.m.

For those over 65 and finding their body doesn't bounce back the way it used to, the Saatva Rx can help return sleep to the supportive, restorative state it used to be.

Consistent relief for aches and pains

Our lead tested noted that while using the Rx, she didn't wake up with a stiff lower back — a regular problem on her previous bed. She described the "perfect balance of comfort and support" as suitable for nearly all sleep styles.

However, lightweight side sleepers might find the Rx a touch too firm at the shoulders and hips. Some of the best mattresses for side sleepers we've tested can provide similar support to the Rx, but with more cushioning at the touch points.

Alternatives to consider

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.