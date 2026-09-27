The Saatva mattress we rate as the 'pinnacle of sleep comfort' is up to $375 in new Fall sale — why it's our No 1 cozy season pick
The Saatva Classic mattress delivers hotel-luxury comfort for less, and right now the discount is close to the best we've seen during Black Friday
Saatva's Fall sale has arrived and if you're looking to upgrade your mattress, then our top-rated bed for couples, the Saatva Classic, is down to a starting price of $1,224 at Saatva (a queen costs $1,904) and our rigorous lab tests prove that it's ideal for every sleeping position.
After earning a full five stars from our expert testing team, the Saatva Classic is the top-ranking option in our best mattresses of 2026 guide. This luxury mattress comes in three firmness levels and boasts targeted support to soothe back pain. Our lead tester Claire Davies, a Certified Sleep Science Coach, describes the Saatva Classic as the "pinnacle of sleep comfort".
The best Saatva mattress sale will normally get you up to $300 off the Classic, with the biggest discount of $400 off happening during major holiday sales. So $375 off the largest sizes right now is generous. We do predict it will be cheaper during Black Friday, but if you can't wait until then, the Classic at $1,904 for a queen is more than worth it in this month's mattress sales.
This month's Saatva mattress sale gives you $325 off a queen size Classic, bringing it down to $1,904 (was $2,229.) This is still an investment but as the best luxury mattress we've tested, we think it's worth the money. And you get market leading benefits, including a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery (including installation and old mattress removal).
Our Saatva Classic mattress review score: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (6,300+ reviews)
Hotel-style luxury for every sleep style
Have you ever spent a night in a hotel and slept so deeply you can't stop dreaming about it? It's that kind of comfort the Saatva Classic can provide. I've been hands-on with this mattress several times and it always impresses me.
The thing I like most about the Saatva Classic is its incredible head-to-toe support. Dual spring layers combined with an integrate lumbar crown ensures my spine is kept lifted and aligned. It takes the strain off my back, so I can wake up feeling fresh.
But there's a lot to love about the Classic, from it's impeccable edge support (perfecting for when you want to stretch out) to the breathable feel (keeping you cool even on hot nights.) And with three firmness levels, the Saatva Classic can suit an array of sleep styles and needs.
I'm not the only one who feels this way. The lead tester in our Saatva Classic mattress review has spent months sleeping on the Classic and she credits this mattress with helping clear her lingering hip and thigh pain. She tests a lot of beds and this is the one she goes back to every chance she gets.
Looking for other options? Try these...
The DreamCloud is the best mattress in a box we've tested and our favorite alternative to the Saatva Classic. The DreamCloud doesn't tick quite as many boxes as the Saatva Classic — and the medium feel is best for side sleepers — but at $699 for a queen in the DreamCloud mattress sale it's fantastic value. And you get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress review: score ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,300+ reviews)
The Saatva Classic is excellent for side sleepers but the Helix Midnight Luxe narrowly beats it to the title of our favorite mattress for side sleepers thanks to its body-hugging cushioning, which we feel is more typical of a side sleeper bed. You can save 27% right now on the Midnight Luxe using code TOMS27, reducing a queen to $1,824.03 (was $2,498.66.) It comes with a 120-night trial and lifetime warranty.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review score: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,600+ reviews)
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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