Saatva's Fall sale has arrived and if you're looking to upgrade your mattress, then our top-rated bed for couples, the Saatva Classic, is down to a starting price of $1,224 at Saatva (a queen costs $1,904) and our rigorous lab tests prove that it's ideal for every sleeping position.

After earning a full five stars from our expert testing team, the Saatva Classic is the top-ranking option in our best mattresses of 2026 guide. This luxury mattress comes in three firmness levels and boasts targeted support to soothe back pain. Our lead tester Claire Davies, a Certified Sleep Science Coach, describes the Saatva Classic as the "pinnacle of sleep comfort".

The best Saatva mattress sale will normally get you up to $300 off the Classic, with the biggest discount of $400 off happening during major holiday sales. So $375 off the largest sizes right now is generous. We do predict it will be cheaper during Black Friday, but if you can't wait until then, the Classic at $1,904 for a queen is more than worth it in this month's mattress sales.

Hotel-style luxury for every sleep style

Have you ever spent a night in a hotel and slept so deeply you can't stop dreaming about it? It's that kind of comfort the Saatva Classic can provide. I've been hands-on with this mattress several times and it always impresses me.

The thing I like most about the Saatva Classic is its incredible head-to-toe support. Dual spring layers combined with an integrate lumbar crown ensures my spine is kept lifted and aligned. It takes the strain off my back, so I can wake up feeling fresh.

(Image credit: Future)

But there's a lot to love about the Classic, from it's impeccable edge support (perfecting for when you want to stretch out) to the breathable feel (keeping you cool even on hot nights.) And with three firmness levels, the Saatva Classic can suit an array of sleep styles and needs.

I'm not the only one who feels this way. The lead tester in our Saatva Classic mattress review has spent months sleeping on the Classic and she credits this mattress with helping clear her lingering hip and thigh pain. She tests a lot of beds and this is the one she goes back to every chance she gets.

Looking for other options? Try these...

Best for value DreamCloud Classic Hybrid (twin): $399 at DreamCloud The DreamCloud is the best mattress in a box we've tested and our favorite alternative to the Saatva Classic. The DreamCloud doesn't tick quite as many boxes as the Saatva Classic — and the medium feel is best for side sleepers — but at $699 for a queen in the DreamCloud mattress sale it's fantastic value. And you get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress review: score ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (9,300+ reviews)

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