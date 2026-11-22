ChatGPT might be the first name that comes to mind when you think of AI, but Anthropic’s Claude has been building a compelling collection of features that could convince even longtime ChatGPT users to switch.

With Anthropic now a publicly traded company, more people are likely to discover Claude for themselves. And while both chatbots can help you write emails, analyze documents and tackle everyday tasks, Claude has some clever tricks that set it apart.

I've spent considerable time using both AI assistants, and what makes Claude particularly interesting right now is how it fits into the tools and routines you already use.

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Here are five things worth trying.

1. Manage your iPhone reminders

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One of the most underrated reasons to download Claude on your iPhone is how well it works with Apple's native apps.

Through its iOS integrations, Claude can add items to your existing Apple Reminders lists, draft calendar events and prepare text messages and emails.

Imagine planning Thanksgiving dinner with Claude. Once you've settled on a menu, you can ask the chatbot to add the ingredients to your grocery list in Reminders. There's no need to copy and paste everything into another app.

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Although ChatGPT has its own scheduled reminders and integrates with Apple Intelligence, Claude offers more direct access to Apple Reminders through its mobile app.

Give it a try with a prompt like: "Plan five easy weeknight dinners for my family and add the ingredients to my grocery list in Apple Reminders."

2. Take your ChatGPT memories with you

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If you've been using ChatGPT for years, switching to another AI assistant can feel like starting a new job where nobody knows you.

Anthropic has a clever solution. Claude offers a dedicated memory import feature that helps you transfer personal preferences, professional details and other information from competing chatbots.

Claude provides a prompt that you can paste into your existing AI assistant. Once it generates a summary of what it knows about you, simply copy the response into Claude's memory settings.

You won't transfer your entire conversation history, but you can give Claude a substantial head start. And you don't need a paid subscription to try it.

3. Use personalized Skills inside Microsoft Office

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Both ChatGPT and Claude now offer Skills, which are essentially reusable sets of instructions that teach AI how to perform specific tasks.

However, Claude has an advantage when it comes to bringing those instructions into the applications you already use for work.

The custom Skills you enable in Claude are also available through its Microsoft 365 add-ins for Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

You could teach Claude how you like your business proposals formatted, how you organize monthly expenses or how you respond to customer emails. And rather than explaining your preferences every time you open a new document, Claude can follow the instructions you've already established.

ChatGPT also supports Skills in some Office experiences, but Claude's integration spans all four applications.

4. Teach Claude by showing it what to do

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Perhaps the most fascinating development in AI right now is that you don't necessarily need to write a prompt to teach a chatbot something new.

With Claude's workflow recording feature, Mac users can demonstrate a task while Claude captures their screen, mouse clicks, keyboard activity and optional voice narration.

Claude then turns the demonstration into a reusable Skill that you can review and save.

Think about all those little tasks you do on your computer every week. Maybe you organize receipts, update a spreadsheet or compile information from several websites.

Instead of writing detailed instructions for an AI assistant, you can show Claude how you normally do the work.

OpenAI offers similar functionality through Codex's Record & Replay feature, but Claude makes this approach available through its general-purpose desktop assistant.

5. Create an AI-powered design system

(Image credit: Getty Images/jonas-leupe)

ChatGPT is excellent at generating images, but Claude takes a different approach to creative work.

Through its design tools, you can give Claude your existing logos, fonts, color palettes and design guidelines to establish a reusable visual identity.

You don't need to be a professional designer to appreciate the possibilities.

If you're starting a small business, running an Etsy shop or launching a newsletter, Claude can help establish a consistent look across your marketing materials, presentations and websites.

Rather than uploading the same reference images and explaining your preferred aesthetic every time, you can work from an established design system that Claude applies across projects.

ChatGPT can follow brand guidelines and reference templates, but Claude's dedicated design system offers a more structured approach to maintaining visual consistency.

Bottom line

I'm not giving up ChatGPT anytime soon, particularly when it comes to image generation and voice conversations. But Claude has become much more than an alternative chatbot for writing and coding.

Anthropic's approach to AI is particularly appealing if you want an assistant that adapts to the way you already work, rather than having to change your habits to accommodate your AI.

If you've never tried Claude, start with the free version. You might be surprised by how much it can do.

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