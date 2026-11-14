It might still only be mid November but the Black Friday deals are rolling in thick and fast. Case in point: you'll now get $599 worth of free bedding with every mattress at DreamCloud, on top of their 60% off sale. That means you can buy a queen Classic for $699 at DreamCloud, and get two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector absolutely free.



Despite its mid-range price tag, the DreamCloud Classic is right up there with some of the best mattresses we've tested this year, even out-performing some beds that cost double the price (more on that below). It's an incredibly well-crafted hybrid that we found to be best suited side and back sleepers.



DreamCloud mattress sales tend to hold steady throughout the year, which is why this deal is well worth jumping on —$599 worth of free bedding on a mattress of this price is exceptional value for money. If you are still shopping around, we're also tracking the best Black Friday mattress sales from all major brands.

How the DreamCloud outperformed some luxury rivals in our lab tests

In order to test a mattress across key areas, such as motion isolation, temperature regulation and pressure relief, we perform a series of tests in our sleep lab. During our mattress testing process, we found the DreamCloud out-performed some luxury rivals costing double the price in certain areas.



For example, the DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy online. Its hybrid construction means it has been crafted from a combination of coils and foam comfort layers.

(Image credit: Future)

When compared to the Bear Elite Hybrid, our top cooling mattress of the year and with a current queen sale price of $1,370, the DreamCloud performed better in our motion isolation and edge support tests, making a compelling argument that the DreamCloud is a better fit for couples. (The Bear is still the better choice for hot sleepers, though).



The DreamCloud also performed as well in several key areas, such as edge support, motion isolation and temperature control, as our best mattress for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight Luxe. That's not to say you'll get quite the same level of quality or durable finish with the DreamCloud, but if you're looking for a comfortable mattress for under $1,000 that punches well beyond its mid-range price tag, look no further.

Need something firmer? Try this deal instead...