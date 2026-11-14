The DreamCloud outperformed several luxury mattresses in our lab tests — and with $599 of free bedding, it’s also the best value deal I’ve seen yet this Black Friday
Don't wait for Black Friday — the best value mattress sale is already live, courtesy of this incredible deal from DreamCloud
It might still only be mid November but the Black Friday deals are rolling in thick and fast. Case in point: you'll now get $599 worth of free bedding with every mattress at DreamCloud, on top of their 60% off sale. That means you can buy a queen Classic for $699 at DreamCloud, and get two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector absolutely free.
Despite its mid-range price tag, the DreamCloud Classic is right up there with some of the best mattresses we've tested this year, even out-performing some beds that cost double the price (more on that below). It's an incredibly well-crafted hybrid that we found to be best suited side and back sleepers.
DreamCloud mattress sales tend to hold steady throughout the year, which is why this deal is well worth jumping on —$599 worth of free bedding on a mattress of this price is exceptional value for money. If you are still shopping around, we're also tracking the best Black Friday mattress sales from all major brands.
We rate the DreamCloud as the best mattress in a box you can buy, thanks to its luxury finish and mid-range price tag. Our lead tester found its medium-firm tension best suited back and side sleepers, with sturdy edges you can sleep right up to. A $699 queen price is pretty standard, but $599 worth of free bedding is ultra rare — I think this is easily the best value Black Friday deal so far, and I wouldn't wait to shop it. A 365-night night trial and lifetime warranty are included.
Our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress review score: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,200+ reviews)
How the DreamCloud outperformed some luxury rivals in our lab tests
In order to test a mattress across key areas, such as motion isolation, temperature regulation and pressure relief, we perform a series of tests in our sleep lab. During our mattress testing process, we found the DreamCloud out-performed some luxury rivals costing double the price in certain areas.
For example, the DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy online. Its hybrid construction means it has been crafted from a combination of coils and foam comfort layers.
When compared to the Bear Elite Hybrid, our top cooling mattress of the year and with a current queen sale price of $1,370, the DreamCloud performed better in our motion isolation and edge support tests, making a compelling argument that the DreamCloud is a better fit for couples. (The Bear is still the better choice for hot sleepers, though).
The DreamCloud also performed as well in several key areas, such as edge support, motion isolation and temperature control, as our best mattress for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight Luxe. That's not to say you'll get quite the same level of quality or durable finish with the DreamCloud, but if you're looking for a comfortable mattress for under $1,000 that punches well beyond its mid-range price tag, look no further.
Need something firmer? Try this deal instead...
The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is a medium-firm bed best suited to side and back sleepers, but if you're looking for firmer support, we recommend the memory foam version instead. As well as head-to-toe support, the Classic also boasts a woven fabric cover to wick away moisture and help keep temperatures regulated while you sleep. A queen costs $799 ($100 more than the hybrid). Like the hybrid, it comes with a year's sleep trial and a limited lifetime warranty.
Our DreamCloud Classic Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (9,300+ reviews)
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Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. With a career in journalism spanning two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
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