Overheating is a major barrier to good sleep. Elevated temperatures impact the smooth running of your body clock, whether from hormones, illness, environment or more. But I've been testing the Eight Sleep Pod 6, now up to $200 off at Eight Sleep, and this smart cooling mattress cover shows overheating the door.

Fitted with a series of thin water tubes, the Pod 6 mattress cover heats and cools as you sleep. As a result, everything from hot flashes to cold nights become a sleep-friendly temperature. Although, note I only said mattress cover. Head to our best mattress guide to find your new favorite bed to fit it onto.

I'm tracking all of this year's best Black Friday mattress deals and this early offer is one of the biggest discounts I've seen this year from Eight Sleep, making now a good time to buy. My full Eight Sleep review is coming soon, but for now, here's why this Pod 6 offer might be the deal of the season for hot sleepers and people who keeping waking up at night.

3 reasons I love the Eight Sleep Pod 6

1. It offsets night sweats and chilly mornings

When I spoke to Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep, he described overheating as the "biggest issue" affecting sleep. And temperature control is still at the heart of the Pod 6.

I could talk about active temperature control for ages but to keep things brief, I'll highlight the two things I'm loving about my Eight Sleep Pod 6 right now.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

First, when I climb into bed, it's delightfully snug. Not too warm, which could disrupt my circadian rhythm, but not so cold I stay curled up in a tight ball until my body heat has taken the chill off the sheets.

Second, during the night the Eight Sleep gradually lowers the temperature. That means when my body starts naturally warming around 3 a.m., I don't wake up sweating on a too hot mattress cover. In fact, since testing the Eight Sleep I haven't woken up feeling stuffy at all.

2. Intuitive sleep tracking

Your daily sleep score is a great way of assessing 'why do I feel like this.' But it's a snapshot of your routine. To improve and strengthen your sleep hygiene, you have to look at the bigger picture.

This is what Eight Sleep's Autopilot app does so well. It places each night in the context of your overall sleep patterns. From this, you can identify the recurring issues and understand what works for your sleep.

And for anyone who gets easily overwhelmed by data first thing in the morning, Eight Sleep puts the info into easy-to-read graphics. A quick glimpse while still blurry-eyed and you can identify whether your sleep debt is in the red.

3. It's whisper-quiet and convenient

I previously tested the Orion, a more affordable cooling mattress cover. I had a lot of love for this design — you can read why in my Orion Sleep System review — but I can't deny that it's both noisy and bulky.

(Image credit: Future)

In comparison, the Eight Sleep is almost completely silent. While the Orion droned throughout the night, I have to strain my ears to even hear the Eight Sleep. For those very sensitive to noise overnight, I still suggest a pair of earplugs. But for most people, it shouldn't cause a disruption.

The central control hub of the Eight Sleep is also conveniently compact. I liked the look of the Orion but it took up a lot of bedroom real estate. The Eight Sleep fits more easily into limited floor space.

Looking for more cool sleeping alternatives? Try these...

BedJet 3: From $437 (was $699) US | £399 (was £599) at BedJet

While the Eight Sleep uses water to adjust the temperature of an attached cover, the BedJet blows hot or cold air gently over the surface of your mattress. It's not as high tech as the Eight Sleep but it will still help offset any night sweats and it's a cheaper option. A dual cover is also available, for bed sharers. User score: ★★★★ (5,400+ reviews)