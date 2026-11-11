Black Friday's still over two weeks away but for mattress shoppers, there's one deal I'd urge you to snap up right now: a queen size Saatva Classic mattress for $1,804 at Saatva, down from $2,229.

That's a huge saving of $425 on the bed we rate as the best mattress of the year, and it beats Saatva's official sale where the price of a queen size Classic is currently $1,895. And okay, I hear you, buying a queen size mattress for $1,804 might seem extravagant, especially with the holidays approaching and sky-high costs of living, but shopping this Saatva mattress sale is actually a pretty shrewd buy; I'll explain why below.

Even if the Saatva Classic isn't quite what you're looking for, the Black Friday mattress sales are guaranteed to find you a new bed at a price you'll like, and we're constantly on the search for the very best bargains from all the leading sleep brands. Right now, though, here's what you need to know about the outstanding Saatva Classic:

Is it really worth spending that much on a mattress?

Quick answer: yes. We put a lot of time, effort and science into testing mattresses, and out of the 100+ beds we've reviewed over the years, the Classic has consistently delivered the best results, scoring perfect marks in almost every testing category in our Saatva Classic mattress review.

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Because it comes in three comfort options, the Classic can be tailored to your sleep style. Lightweight side sleepers will get on best with the Plush Soft option, while the Luxury Firm model is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, with amazing pressure relief plus lumbar support, making it our top mattress for back pain recommendation.

Whichever firmness option you go for, you'll find that the Saatva Classic is beautifully made and, importantly, built to last. And that's why I'd suggest that spending more than you might have budgeted for on the Classic is a wise move.



Yes, you can get decent mattresses for less, but you'll find that they come with shorter warranties, which is a good indicator of how long the mattress is likely to last.

(Image credit: Future)

Saatva provides a lifetime warranty with very specific terms: if something goes wrong with your mattress within the first two years, it'll replace it free of charge, and from year three onwards it'll repair and re-cover it (albeit with a $149 processing fee).



It also offers a Fairness Replacement Option, which means that instead of a repair you keep the old mattress and get a replacement at between 50 and 80% of the original price you paid, depending on how long you've owned your mattress.

Basically, then, this means that when you buy the Saatva Classic it's very much a long-term investment, which puts the premium price into perspective.

However if the Classic's price tag is simply out of your price range, there's another luxurious option to consider:

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