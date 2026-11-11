Gift Guides for the holidays

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Don't know what to get that special someone? Take a look at all of our gift guides for the holidays.

The best tech gifts for everyone you know: Iniu Pocket Rocket charger, Amazon Kindle, Meta Quest 3S VR headset, Tribit bluetooth speaker, Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant camera, Nintendo Switch 2

Best tech gifts

Perfect picks for the gadget lover on your list

Best Tech Gifts of 2026: MacBook Neo, Xtrem Inno iPhone case, Viture Beast, KitchenAid Artisan Plus, MSI Claw 8 EX AI, Google Fitbit Air

9 best gadgets of 2026

The gear that blew us away

Under $50 gift guide

Best gifts under $50

Our top budget picks for 2026

Golfers fist bumping

27 best golf gifts

For the golfer who has everything

Lego gifts

The best LEGO gifts

Star Wars, Pokémon and Botanicals sets for every budget

Sustainable gifts for the outdoors

15 sustainable apparel gifts

For those who love the outdoors

Home &amp;amp; Kitchen

The best home, kitchen and garden gifts

From Ninja to KitchenAid

Photography gift guide

30 best gifts for the photographer in your life

Our favorite accessories for cameras, drones and instant cameras

White Elephant gifts

27+ best white elephant gifts under $30

Gifts that everyone will want to steal

Tom&#039;s Guide Staff
Tom's Guide Staff

Tom's Guide upgrades your life by helping you decide what products to buy, finding the best deals and showing you how to get the most out of them and solving problems as they arise. Tom's Guide is here to help you accomplish your goals, find great products without the hassle, get the best deals, discover things others don’t want you to know and save time when problems arise. Visit the About Tom's Guide page for more information and to find out how we test products.