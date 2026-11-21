I've been covering Apple for over 20 years, so I know a good Black Friday deal when I see one. We're getting closer to the big day, but there's plenty of discounts already available on some of our favorite Apple devices and accessories.

Right now the best Apple Black Friday deal is the AirPods Pro 3 for $179 on Amazon. That's $70 off for great noise cancellation and enhanced sound. And if you're looking to better track your health, check out the Apple Watch 12 for $329, which is also $70 off. The heart rate sensing is the most accurate yet.

I've scoured Amazon for all of the biggest discounts and these are the top 15 Apple Black Friday deals so far.

Accessories

Apple 20W USB-C Compact Power Adapter: was $19 now $14 at Amazon This is one of those essentials everyone needs, so you might as well buy one while it's on sale. It offers 20W fast charging for iPhone 8 and up. I'm constantly losing power bricks, so this is a good deal to snag. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Save $10 Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet or the iPhone Duo. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods and EarPods

Save $70 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 are the Apple earbuds to get with superior active noise canceling and improved sound. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with longer battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation. Save $70 right now. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch

New Apple Watch! Save $70 Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the most accurate heart rate sensing yet in a smartwatch alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. Read more Read less ▼

iPads

Save $50 Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) remains the best Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Save $50 right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $949 now $849 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M4 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The larger display and more potent CPU should make this a great tablet for gaming. Read more Read less ▼

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $649 at Amazon It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M4): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same elegant design as its predecessors, along with excellent M4-driven performance and epic battery life. This starting configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Right now you can get $250 off, which is a great discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M4): was $1,499 now $1,249 at Amazon The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is a super-sized version of its smaller sibling and a great choice if you want a larger screen. Along with its 15-inch Liquid Retina Display and powerful M4 chip, this laptop has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼