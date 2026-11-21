15 best Apple Black Friday deals now — AirPods Pro, MacBook Neo, Apple Watch 12, iPad mini and more
Scoop up the biggest discounts on our favorite Apple gear
I've been covering Apple for over 20 years, so I know a good Black Friday deal when I see one. We're getting closer to the big day, but there's plenty of discounts already available on some of our favorite Apple devices and accessories.
Right now the best Apple Black Friday deal is the AirPods Pro 3 for $179 on Amazon. That's $70 off for great noise cancellation and enhanced sound. And if you're looking to better track your health, check out the Apple Watch 12 for $329, which is also $70 off. The heart rate sensing is the most accurate yet.
I've scoured Amazon for all of the biggest discounts and these are the top 15 Apple Black Friday deals so far.
Apple Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals at Amazon
- Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS/42mm): was $249 now $199 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $329 at Amazon
- Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $417 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $649 at Amazon
Accessories
This is one of those essentials everyone needs, so you might as well buy one while it's on sale. It offers 20W fast charging for iPhone 8 and up. I'm constantly losing power bricks, so this is a good deal to snag.
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Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet or the iPhone Duo.
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AirPods and EarPods
The AirPods Pro 3 are the Apple earbuds to get with superior active noise canceling and improved sound. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with longer battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation. Save $70 right now.
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In our AirPods Max 2 review we said "everything from its predecessor is dialed up to 11. You get richer sound, improved active noise cancellation and handy features like head gestures and live translation. Save $132 right now on some of the best headphones around.
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Apple Watch
The Apple Watch SE 3 sports new features that redefine Apple's entry-level smartwatch. You get an always-on display, S10 processor, and better health features, such as support for Sleep Score and Workout Buddy. In our Apple Watch SE 3 review, we called it the best smartwatch value around. Save $50 for Black Friday Apple deals.
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Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the most accurate heart rate sensing yet in a smartwatch alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap.
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iPads
The iPad (11th Gen) remains the best Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Save $50 right now.
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It's not the newest model, but the llast-gen iPad mini 7 is still a great compact tablet that's now on sale for Black Friday with $150 off. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said delivers excellent performance and battery life while retaining its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design.
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The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there.
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This larger size iPad Air sports the same M4 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. You also get Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The larger display and more potent CPU should make this a great tablet for gaming.
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MacBooks
It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck.
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The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same elegant design as its predecessors, along with excellent M4-driven performance and epic battery life. This starting configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Right now you can get $250 off, which is a great discount.
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The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is a super-sized version of its smaller sibling and a great choice if you want a larger screen. Along with its 15-inch Liquid Retina Display and powerful M4 chip, this laptop has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
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The new MacBook Pro offers faster performance across the board with its new M6 chip, from multitasking and graphics to AI tasks. And it's paired with 16GB of unified memory and 1TB of storage. In our MacBook Pro M6 review, we said it offers a vibrant display and exceptional battery life of up to 16 hours in our testing.
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Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.
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