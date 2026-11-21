There’s an awful lot to love about the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s less toy-like than its (excellent) predecessor, has a 1080p screen (up from 720p), and it reaches 4K while docked. The problem? Your existing microSD card will be great for Switch 1 games, but Switch 2 games need faster storage via microSD Express cards.

These carry a premium, but the good news is that they’re seeing significant discounts for Black Friday.

UK gamers can save 15%, netting a 512GB card for £135.99 down from £159.99, while US Switch 2 owners can find an even bigger 24% discount, grabbing a SanDisk option for $98.99.

Save on Switch 2 storage this Black Friday

With so many games now too big for cartridges (leading to the controversial Game Key cards that are basically just a download key), it’s worth reiterating just how hefty some Switch 2 titles can be.

Launch titles like Street Fighter 6 and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition came in at 60GB, but things have got progressively more storage-hungry from there.

NBA 2K26 is over 70GB, EA Sports FC 27 is 75GB, and WWE 2K26 is 86GB, while the two Final Fantasy VII Remake titles are around 90GB each. That’s on top of launches this year like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and many more.

Honestly, the Switch 2 has grown to become a haven for great third-party titles, and even if you’ve not invested in fresh storage space, you’ll no doubt find it very welcome as more games arrive, like FromSoftware’s Duskbloods, Maneater 2, and Xenoblade Genesis in 2027.