Lucid's best budget cooling mattress drops to just $278 for a king

If you're a hot sleeper looking for a cool night's sleep on a budget, then Lucid has a deal that proves the best cooling mattresses don't need to break the bank. Right now you can get 30% off the 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress at Lucid Mattress, taking a queen size down to $214.19.

While the best mattresses will deliver effective temperature regulation, specialist cooling mattresses can command a much higher price tag, thank yo their cutting edge cooling tech. However, Lucid - a competitively priced bed brand - excel in making cooling mattresses for those in the market for a mattress on a budget. The mattress uses gel-infused foam to prevent trapped heat, while its Tencel blend cover wicks away moisture to help you stay cool and dry.

While the Presidents' Day mattress sales may be over, there are a lot of great deals still available and this offer from Lucid Mattress is one you don't want to miss. Plus, you also get a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and 10-year warranty. But be quick - this deal is due to end any day now.

Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Was: from $197.99

Now: from $138.59

Saving: up to $118.80 at Lucid Mattress Summary: The Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress made it onto our best cheap mattress guide for its cooling properties and great value. While even the best memory foam mattresses to tend to trap heat, the memory foam in this all-foam bed is infused cooling gel beads and the mattress cover is made from moisture-wicking, breathable Tencel material. In terms of comfort and support, the mattress is a crowd-pleasing medium-firm, but it's available (for a small extra cost) in plush or firm for those in need of extra comfort or support. Please be aware that the temperature regulation may not be as sophisticated as those in the best cooling mattresses, but overall this is a great bed for those on a tight budget. Benefits: Free shipping | 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty Price History: A discount on the Lucid Mmeory Foam Mattress isn't seen everyday, and when it does, it's usually in the 20% off region. The highest discount we've seen this year from Lucid was a 25% off sale back in January, so the current 30% off deal is one you don't want to miss.

Are memory foam mattresses good?

Memory foam beds are great for providing pressure relief and alleviating back and joint pain, especially to those who like to sleep on their side. The soft material moulds around your body to cushion and soothe the hips and shoulders, which are key pressure points when side sleeping, so memory foam is often found in the best mattresses for side sleepers.

However, some sleepers - such as back and stomach sleepers - may find that memory foam isn't firm enough to support them and will want to opt for a hybrid mattress instead. Memory foam also has a tendency to trap heat, so hot sleepers should look for memory foam mattresses that have cooling properties to offset any overheating.