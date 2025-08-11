Pillows & Bedding

I'm a bedding expert — 3 things to look for when choosing bed sheets for your college dorm

Sleep

70% of college students don't get enough rest — 5 tips to transform your dorm room into a sleep sanctuary

Sleep

Back to school sleep essentials — 5 things college students need for a good night's rest

Mattress Care

College dorms are full of bacteria — we asked a cleaning expert how to keep your mattress germ-free

Pillows & Bedding

Back to school this summer? Transform your dorm sleep setup for under $200 with these top 4th of July sale picks