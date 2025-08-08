Mattresses

Ignore the back to school checklists — this is the one thing your kid really needs to sleep well at college

Mattresses

5 college dorm mattress deals that I wish I'd had in school — starting from $164

Mattresses

The top 5 dorm room mattress deals live this weekend — starting from $96

Mattresses

The best 35+ back to school sleep and dorm mattress deals — starting from $4 and chosen by recent graduates

Mattresses

Tired of back to school shopping? These bundles are the easy way to upgrade your dorm bed from $149