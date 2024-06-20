I test the best hybrid mattresses and my top pick for side sleepers is now 30% off

Our favorite mattress for side sleepers is back to it's epic Memorial Day pricing, with 30% off the Helix Midnight Luxe in the Helix Sleep sale. This massive saving reduces a queen size down to just $1,661.66, for a price that's even better than Black Friday.

The Helix Midnight Luxe earned itself a spot in our best mattress guide due to its blend of spinal support and cushioned pressure relief. It's a pricier upgrade from the Helix Midnight mattress, so if you're a side sleeper on a budget, consider the original model instead – there's now 25% off the Helix Midnight mattress at Helix Sleep.

The 4th of July mattress sales are only just kicking off, but if this saving is any indication, we can expect some incredible deals. Read on to discover why the Helix Midnight Luxe is my top pick of the early sales...

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress

Was: from $1,373.75

Now: from $961.63

Saving: up to $862.12 + two free pillows at Helix Sleep Summary: The plush surface of the Helix Midnight Luxe has a marshmallow-soft pressure relief that eases the shoulders and hips into the mattress for cradled and comfortable sleep. No wonder it quickly claimed the top spot in our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers. With a supportive core of strong coils balanced by a cushioned pillow top surface, the Helix Midnight Luxe holds the body in neutral alignment throughout the night. That means it's not just suitable for side sleepers, but also comfortable for back sleepers (although stomach sleepers should seek firmer support). In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, our lead tester described the bed as "blissful" and was impressed by the motion isolation and edge support. The temperature regulation is also good, but particularly hot sleepers should upgrade to the GlacioTex Cooling Cover for superior temperature regulation. Price history: Helix typically runs a 20% off sale plus free pillows, bumping the discount to 25% for major holidays. So this 30% off sale is pretty exciting. A queen is now only $1,661.66 (was $2,373.80), which is a better price than Black Friday and comparable to the recent Memorial Day sale. You'll also get free pillows with your purchase, to sweeten the deal. Make sure to enter code JULY30 at checkout, to claim this extra discount. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15-year warranty | Free shipping

Is the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress soft?

Helix rates the Midnight Luxe mattress as a 5/10 on the firmness scale, directly in the middle of a super-soft 1/10 and a rock hard 10/10. Our testing panel felt it was closer to a 6/10, offering cloud-like cushioning that's still supported by a sturdy core.

This medium feel is good for side sleepers who require pressure relief at the shoulder and hips. And thanks to the zoned coils of the Helix Midnight Luxe, this mattress can also support back sleepers who like a softer sink-in feel. However, if you're after the best mattress for stomach sleepers, consider something firmer. Sleepers with a heavier build might also prefer a bed with less sink than the Midnight Luxe – check out our guide to the best mattresses for heavy people for our favorite options.