There isn’t much you can’t find on Amazon, and that includes boxed mattresses. But what happens if you buy one then later change your mind? Here we have all the details you need for how to return a mattress to Amazon, including what to watch out for, and how Amazon mattress returns compare to returning a bed-in-a-box bought directly from a manufacturer.

With the exception of Saatva and Linenspa, all of the beds featured in our best mattress guide can be returned for free within the specified trial period (usually 100 nights, but this varies by brand). Returns are slightly different at Amazon, depending on the mattress you buy and the seller you buy from.

For example, some mattress manufacturers have their own Amazon storefronts while others don’t - so there you’re buying a mattress in a box from a third-party retailer on Amazon. Read on now to learn how to return a mattress to Amazon - and if you are thinking of buying a new bed, check out our guide the 4th of July mattress sales for the latest price drops.

How to return a mattress to Amazon

Generally Amazon has a 30-100 day return policy for most mattresses sold on its website - whether that’s memory foam mattresses, hybrid or innerspring - but that depends on a few specific factors:

Unopened mattresses can be returned and refunded

Unboxed and expanded mattresses can’t be returned to Amazon but you’ll usually get a refund unless…

…You have bought a mattress from a third-party seller with a returns policy that differs to Amazon

You’ll find details in the Returns Center (opens in new tab) or by pressing the ‘Return or Replace Item’ button next to the details of your original order (you’ll need to select the ‘Heavy-Bulk’ option for mattresses). Here’s a closer look at the various Amazon mattress return methods…

How to return an unopened mattress to Amazon

Here's an example of a mattress sat in its shipping box (Image credit: Future)

Did you order the wrong type or size of mattress? If so and you haven’t unboxed it, you can return it to Amazon within 100 days of purchase (third-party seller terms may vary).

You won’t need any additional packaging and should be able to arrange a return via the Amazon Returns Center, selecting the ‘Heavy-Bulk’ option where prompted. Alternatively, call customer service (1-888-280-4331) and arrange for them to handle the return.

Different courier companies collect returned mattresses for Amazon. Depending on whether the mattress comes from Amazon or is sold by a third-party seller, you’ll have FedEx, UPS or another company collecting your unopened mattress.

It can take up to 25 days for Amazon to return a mattress to the seller, so there could be a small delay with you receiving a refund. In its Returns FAQ, Amazon states that you’ll get your refund in two to three weeks, though some are as fast as 7 days.

How to return an opened mattress to Amazon

For most of us, the need to return a mattress isn’t going to arise until we’ve slept on it and decided that it doesn’t suit our bodies. In this case though Amazon only allows you to request a refund up to 30 days from purchase. Once you start a return, you’ll need to explain why the mattress isn’t right for you, or if you believe it might be defective.

While you can get a refund for any reason up to 30 days from purchase, you can only return mattresses to be resold that are a full size or smaller. Larger mattresses can either be donated to charity if they’re undamaged or left for Amazon to dispose of.

Mattresses are huge once unboxed, making the Amazon returns process trickier (Image credit: Future)

But what if you’ve purchased a mattress on Amazon that has a longer trial period of say 100 days? Third party sellers who list mattresses on Amazon have their own warranty and returns policies, so you may well be able to test the mattress for longer than 30 days.

We advise that you check the Warranty and Support section of the mattress listing or to contact the manufacturer directly to find out what their policy is for third-party seller mattresses purchased on Amazon. Third-party sellers include well-known brands. For example, Nectar Sleep, Casper, and Tempur-Pedic - its best cooling mattress is listed on Amazon.

Mattresses that can’t be returned

As you can see, returning a mattress to Amazon is generally pretty simple, but even with a generous returns policy there are occasions where you won’t be able to return a mattress to Amazon. Here’s why…

The return policy has passed – The most common reason for not being able to return a mattress to Amazon is losing track of how long you’ve had the mattress for.

You’ve confused 30 and 100 day return periods – The other problem is that people often get confused between having 30 and 100 days to return a mattress. Remember: if the mattress is opened and expanded, you only have 30 days to return it under Amazon policies (unless the manufacturer grants you a longer trial period). You have 100 days if the mattress is unexpanded and boxed.

You’ve damaged the mattress – If a mattress arrives damaged then you’re entitled to a refund. But if you damage the mattress, you won’t be entitled to a refund. So while testing out a new mattress, cover it with a mattress protector at all times.

If the mattress just has a small mark on it, you could try removing the mattress cover and washing it or sponging the stain off. But if washing leaves signs of wear or a change in the color of the cover, Amazon may still decline a return.

Summing it up: things to remember

(Image credit: Getty)

Regardless of whether you’re buying a budget mattress or a luxury organic mattress, check the returns policy for that specific mattress listing on Amazon before you buy. This is especially important for third-party seller listings as the trial, warranty and returns policies may differ from Amazon’s.

Before adding the mattress to your shopping cart, check that you’ve ordered the correct type of mattress in the right size for your bed. Unsure what size you need? Read our easy guide to mattress sizes for a breakdown of measurements.

Once you receive the mattress, check the outer packaging for signs of damage during shipping. Next, check the labels on the box to clarify that it is the right mattress and size you ordered. If it’s wrong, you’ll have 100 days to return it for a refund or exchange.

If you unbox the mattress then change your mind about it, you’ll have 30 days to approach Amazon for a refund - unless you bought from a third-party seller that grants you a longer trial period. Our guide to mattress trials explains what the average trial length is and how to get the most out of them.