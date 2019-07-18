VPN services (virtual private networks) are mobile and computing apps that allow you to hide your location, identity and IP address from the world. The best ones encrypt all your internet traffic and pass it through a private tunnel to their own secure servers so that no one can see what you're reading or downloading - not the government, not your ISP, not even the VPN service itself.

By doing this, a VPN can protect your data, keeping it safe and anonymous until you connect with your online banking account, favorite retailer or adult entertainment site. So if you want to keep your emails, browsing history or bank details away from potential prying eyes, a VPN is the way to do it.

A VPN's ability to encrypt traffic and change your location to be whatever you want it to be also allows you to bypass blocks, filters or restrictions on the internet or local networks. That means if there's a Netflix block at your school, you can use a VPN to access it on your phone regardless. If you're visiting China next month, you'll be able to use a VPN to access Facebook and Whatsapp which are both blocked in that country. And if you're on vacation in the UK and want to access your usual US Netflix content - that's easy too.

What's more, the best VPN apps these days are super easy to use - there's no need to be some sort of computing expert. They're self-explanatory and easy to work out.

So if you’re interested in the benefits of a VPN, on this page we have compiled our top 10 services to help you find the VPN that's right for you. You can also read our full reviews at the included links if you want to take a deeper dive into the pros and cons of each individual service.

10 best VPN services 2019:

Simply the best VPN money can buy - ExpressVPN came top in our tests for speed, ease of use, unblocking and security

Number of servers: More than 3,000 | Speeds: Unlimited | VPN locations: 160 in 94 countries | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5 | 24 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes

Fastest VPN out there

Wide device support

30-day free trial

A 24/7 support service

Now allows 5 connections

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for almost everyone, thanks to its fantastic apps, ease of use, superb speeds, excellent 24/7 customer-service support and wide compatibility across devices. You can use the service on Mac, Windows, iOS, Android or even Linux and BlackBerry. You can also install it on your Android TV, games console or your home router.

For anyone new to the VPN world, ExpressVPN is super-simple to use with a one-click startup option. And for those looking for more complex and advanced options, it also offers a kill switch and DNS leak protection - plus you get industrial-level encryption and there's a clear no logging policy.

The service also recently fixed one of its primary drawbacks - it used to only allow three simultaneous connections per account. That has now been upped to the industry standard of five - enough for the vast majority of people's needs.

If you're planning to use your VPN to access Netflix and other streaming services like HBO Go, Hulu or Sky Go - Express is simply the undisputed champion. It has a team constantly ensuring they're providing access to the most popular sites and helping you find the right server locations - if you're struggling, the aforementioned 24/7 customer service team will sort you out with a quick chat.

One final killer addition to this service is a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, effectively, you can try this for free for 30 days, and if you don't like it you can easily cancel and walk away without having spent a dime.

The world's most famous VPN service is still very impressive, offering excellent speed, great apps and top security

Number of servers: 5,691 | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6 | 24 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes

Super 2048-bit encryption

Up to six devices at once

Handy connection wizard

Dropped connections

NordVPN is our second best VPN of 2019. If pure security is your need, then Nord is one of the options for you, thanks to the provider's 2048-bit encryption that'd leave even the military impressed – and blocked out. To be specific, that's out of over 5,500 servers that are spread over 60 countries. All that gives you strong DNS leak protection, two kill switches and excellent connection speeds.

Unique features of NordVPN include proxy extensions for the likes of Bitcoin, PayPal, credit cards, Chrome and Firefox. In addition, you get SmartPlay, which helps you get around geo restrictions, making it ideal for watching the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or BBC iPlayer abroad. And if you run into problems, you can solve them with the aid of NordVPN's help center articles, email support or live chat support options.

On the downside, there were issues with server connections from time to time but largely we got online fine and speeds were well above average. With lots of payment options available, there should be something for everyone here. But compare the price of NordVPN to the rest, and it may just be the service for you.



Another top VPN service that offers 10 simultaneous connections and excellent support for those with lots of devices

Number of servers: 1,300 | Server locations: 75+ | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10 | 24 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: Yes

Very reliable

Live-chat support

Fast speeds

Based in U.S.

Third in our rankings list comes IPVanish - a fantastic VPN service that boasts over 1,300 servers in more than 75 countries, 24/7 customer service and a whopping 10 simultaneous connections available at a time.

You may yet use those 10, as IPVanish works on lots of devices, including Mac, Windows, Android and iOS. The desktop apps offer plenty of options that will keep the pros happy, while the just-work simplicity is also there for everyone else. That it all functions with far above average speeds is a nice bonus.

The lack of a kill switch on the mobile version of the app may be a downside for some but generally everything worked well. If you do want to give this VPN a go, you're covered by a seven-day money-back guarantee. However, its subscription price is kind of high, and its U.S. base may be a negative for some potential customers.



A super popular VPN service with an iffy free option

Number of servers: 2,500+ | Server locations: 80+ | Maximum devices supported: 5 | 24 live chat: No | 30 day money back guarantee: No

Free data allowance

Good performance

Servers in China and Russia

Proprietary VPN protocol

U.S. based

Hotspot Shield is mostly famous for its free option but we've included it in our list of the best VPN services due to the quality of its premium, paid option. The feature it has over the competition is a super cheap price. If you can't stomach the albeit minimal cost of ExpressVPN, Hotspot Shield is a decent cheap option. That being said, it does have its limitations versus the competition. For example its lack of support for the OpenVPN standard means you cannot set it up on your router, games console or Chromebook for which there are no specific apps. There's a free trial of the paid service if you want to try it - it offers a week of service for nothing.

The very basic VPN with a killer feature - unlimited connections

Number of servers: 400 | Server locations: 60 | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | 24 live chat: No | 30 day money back guarantee: No

Affordable

Unlimited connections

Privacy wins

Isn't the fastest VPN

Windscribe VPN's standout features are a very generous free service that gives you up to 10GB per month, and a moderately priced paid service that lets you connect as many devices at once as you like. Most other VPN services permit only five to 10 at a time.

Windscribe is compatible with many platforms – including routers and Amazon Fire and Kodi TV set-top boxes. The service offers a great variety of connection options, has a wide geographic reach with hundreds of servers, and presents an appealing, if minimal, user interface. It was also one of the best at connecting to foreign Netflix catalogs, if you're into that sort of thing.

Windscribe's network performance wasn’t quite as impressive, however. Our testing showed slower connection times than its competitors.

You can pay for a Windscribe subscription with bitcoin, and you don't even have to provide an email address. The service is based in Canada, which may appeal to users wary of U.S. authorities. The only feature lacking is a kill switch to stop all internet activity if the VPN connection is lost while in use. But Windscribe argues that its built-in firewall prevents data leakage.



A respectable VPN service with plenty of features servers to choose from

Number of servers: 4,700 | Server locations: 65+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7 | 24 live chat: No | 30 day money back guarantee: No

Wide server spread

Lots of features

45-day money-back guarantee

Spotty performance

Interface could be better

CyberGhost has a feature-loaded, user-friendly interface, with convenient buttons in the Windows client software for streaming media, torrenting files, protecting your Wi-Fi transmissions and evading censorship.

There are about 4,700 CyberGhost connection points in over 60 countries worldwide. You don't need to provide your real name, just a working email address, and you can pay in bitcoin (should you have any) to remain nearly anonymous. As with most full-fledged VPN services, you can connect directly from your operating system's network settings or use third-party OpenVPN software to do so. You can also select from among VPN protocols and set up a home Wi-Fi router to use CyberGhost all the time.

CyberGhost is transparent about its company structure, posting photos and bios on its website of everyone from the CEO to the cleaning person, and privacy fanatics will like that the company is based in Romania rather than in the U.S. But CyberGhost's full-service subscription price is among the most expensive month-by-month — it's far better to just pay for a year at a time.



A great option for total VPN newbies and technophobes

Number of servers: 1,500+ | Server locations: 22+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5 | 24 live chat: No | 30 day money back guarantee: No

Extremely user-friendly

Excellent security guarantees

Very secure

U.S. owned

Client software required

Goldilocks would love TunnelBear, as it's just right for VPN newcomers. It has a friendly, easy-to-use interface; offers a limited free plan that's ideal for casual use in airports and cafes; is uncomplicated yet offers a fair number of options; has over 1,500 servers in 22 countries; and doles out a large helping of security and privacy.

TunnelBear's network performance and pricing are just about average compared with other services we've reviewed The company takes security and privacy seriously, explaining its policies and protocols in plain English, and you can read the results of two third-party security audits on the company website.

However, you've got no choice but to run TunnelBear's client software – unless you use Linux – which may concern some privacy-minded users, and there's no option to set up TunnelBear connections on routers or other devices. Finally,, this tiny Canadian firm is now owned by U.S. antivirus giant McAfee, which may mean TunnelBear is subject to U.S. search warrants.



A great VPN option if you need up to 12 devices connected at once

Number of servers: 650+ | Server locations: 26 | IP addresses: ?? | Maximum devices supported: 12 | 24 live chat: No | 30 day money back guarantee: No

Works on 12 devices at once

Bypasses region locks for Netflix etc.

Has own DNS service

good general performance

No trial offer

Windows app is bare bones

limited features

high price

StrongVPN is a solidly performing VPN, perfect for bypassing region locks. However, beyond the basics, it offers some unique extra benefits while missing out on some more obvious others.

The really attractive feature is that you can have up to 12 devices running StrongVPN at once, which is more than enough to cover all of your devices and still have some left over. But this is balanced out by a lack of details, like information in the server browser or DNS settings, and the fact you have to pay a relatively high price for even an annual subscription in comparison to rival VPNs. You don’t get a free trial either, as the best StrongVPN offers here is a 30 day money-back guarantee, meaning you will have to pay first no matter what.

All the same, you do get 24/7 customer support, including a helpline with more limited opening times, plus a good speed in almost every server location, which makes it at least passable for any kind of user.

A super secure VPN that deserves its place in our top 10

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 5 | 24 live chat: No | 30 day money back guarantee: No

Speedy performance

Powerful and configurable clients

Attractive annual plans

Some session logging

Monthly plans cost you more

VyprVPN is one of the most secure VPN options out there, thanks to it being a Swiss-based service. That means 73 server locations with zero-knowledge DNS plus its own famous-in-the-right-circles Chameleon protocol, which gets you online even in VPN-blocking countries – yup, including China.

This service has clients for most platforms, including Mac, Windows, iOS and Android plus Android TV, QNAP, BlackPhone and Anonabox, to name a few. You also get to enjoy superfast download speeds. Previously VyprVPN was criticised for its use of session logging, even if it was only a 30 day record of details connection times and IP addresses. Now though, the service has moved to a 'zero log' policy, keeping your information truly private.

Some server issues were spotted when testing this service but that could have just been bad luck, as generally it performed well. Pricing is reasonable, so this is an appealing offering indeed.



The new VPN on the block, SurfShark is an up and coming VPN service

Number of servers: 800+ | Server locations: 50+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | 24 live chat: Yes | 30 day money back guarantee: No

Cheap two year plan

live chat support

Basic app interface

no free trial

In general, SurfShark is both fast and powerful, with advanced features (although the mobile app is more bare-bones), and is capable of bypassing region restrictions with ease.

The 24-month deal works out at only $1.99 a month, which is clearly fantastic value. But there’s no free trial, meaning you have to commit for two years immediately or pay for a single month first if you want to try it out.

The other problems you might want to watch out for are a lack of online support beyond set-up (although the live chat makes up for this should you want it) and the fact that some of the servers have their physical locations separated from their IP locations, meaning that depending where you’re accessing them from, you could end up with sluggish performance.

How We Test VPNs

We start by collating all of the VPN service provider options. We then narrow down the options by checking security requisites for each one, so if one requires your personal details, for example, that would be a strike against it. We then look at the features offered to further whittle the selection. We also take into account pricing, with not only the charge but how you're able to pay, and whether any money-back guarantees were on offer. Security also applies here as we look at those companies that keep your payment details private, allow you to pay with bitcoin and so on.

The next step in security testing is to delve into the Privacy Policy as well as the Terms and Conditions. Yup, we must really love you to be reading that stuff. We make sure that things like company-logging policies are clear, and that any information sharing is clear. We also check to see if there are any restrictions like age or commercial use.

Then comes the testing of the VPNs themselves. We not only test performance speeds for downloads and uploads across local and distant servers using Speedtest.net but for leaks, too. Some VPNs can have DNS or other leaks that give clues to your identity, so we use IPleak.net to test that the VPNs are as secure as they claim to be.

Finally, we make sure that the client interface is simple to use but also that there are more complex options for those who need them. That includes things like tools for country, region, server, speed, filters, favorites, server load and ping time displays and so on.

What VPNS Do And Don't Do

Using a VPN can make it look like you're someplace else. It's a well-worn practice to evade online censorship, as is done in some countries, or to tap into U.S. streaming services while in Europe or Asia. We've used VPNs to read the New York morning paper in Beijing, and watch U.S. TV in England.

But there are some caveats. A VPN will give you more privacy but not more security. If you end up on a website harboring malware, the VPN can't prevent you from being infected. Some of the full-fledged VPN services block known malicious websites, just as some browsers do.

Also, although your data is encrypted as it travels between you and the far-off VPN server, it won't necessarily be encrypted once it leaves the VPN server for its final destination. If the data isn't encrypted — and that depends on the website you're connecting to — then the traffic might be intercepted and read. One well-known VPN provider was recently accused of inserting ads in users' web browsers, which would violate users' security and privacy.

If you just want to evade geographical restrictions on streaming content, such as BBC iPlayer or Hulu, you don't need a VPN to do so. You just need a proxy service that will make it look like you're in the right country. There are many free proxy services available, but do your homework before choosing one — some are a bit dodgy.

Finally, Netflix and the BBC are cracking down on VPNs and proxy services. There's no guarantee that a particular service will evade geographical restrictions on a particular day.

Know Your VPN Types

All of the VPN services we've reviewed use the AES-256 encryption standard, which would take a well-equipped hacker with a powerful computer many years to crack. Anyone eavesdropping on your Wi-Fi traffic in a café would see gibberish without the encryption key.

Nine of the VPN services we've tested — CyberGhost, ExpressVPN, IPVanish, Mullvad, NordVPN, Private Internet Access, PureVPN, VPN Unlimited and Windscribe — are what we call "full-featured." If you plan on running all your home internet traffic through a VPN, or you travel frequently, these are the services you should consider.

These services offer many ways to connect, including without the service's client software; support operating systems and devices, such as routers or set-top boxes, beyond just the "big four" operating systems of Windows, Mac, Android and iOS; have hundreds, or even thousands, of servers in dozens of countries; and generally let the user sign up and pay anonymously.

The flip side is that a few of these full-featured services are pretty anonymous themselves, operating behind shell companies in offshore tax havens. If you're trying to avoid government scrutiny, that's great, but you might have a hard time getting your money (or bitcoin) back in a dispute with the VPN provider.

Two more services, Hotspot Shield and TunnelBear, make you use their client software, which is limited to the big four OSes. You can't connect your home router or other nonstandard devices directly to these service's VPNs. TunnelBear makes an exception for Linux boxes.

Avast SecureLine and Avira Phantom VPN are run by antivirus companies as complements to their primary businesses. These services are also limited to Windows, Mac, iOS and Android and don't work without client software. But they offer few features, have a couple of dozen servers at most and don't let you pay anonymously. However, the companies are known quantities, and the services are handy for occasional travelers.

Finally, there's Opera VPN, which is completely free. The desktop version works only within the Opera web browser. But the mobile apps, which are made by a different company, encrypt all the internet traffic to and from an iOS or Android device. However, both the desktop and mobile versions of Opera VPN have servers in only five countries.

VPN Protocols

There are several different VPN protocols, not all of which are used by all of the VPN services we reviewed. Most operating systems have built-in support for at least one of these protocols, which means you can use that protocol — and a willing VPN service — without client software. The full-fledged VPN services have online instructions for how to do this, as well as how to set up routers to connect directly to the services.

OpenVPN: OpenVPN is very secure, open-source and widely used. Most VPN services support it, but except for Chrome OS and Linux, few operating systems do. This protocol can be used in either TCP (web) or UDP (streaming) mode; the latter is sloppier but faster. You'll need either the VPN service's client software or one of the many free alternatives. Either way, you'll still need to pay for the VPN service.

L2TP/IPsec (Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol with Internet Protocol Security): L2TP is not secure itself, so it's generally paired with the IPsec secure-networking standard. The combination of the two was once thought to be very secure when properly implemented, but some VPN services suggest that you use OpenVPN instead. L2TP/IPsec has native support in Windows, OS X/macOS, Android, Chrome OS and iOS. Most VPN services support it.

IKEv2 (Internet Key Exchange version 2, generally with IPsec): This is a newish standard that is very secure when properly implemented. It has native support in Windows, iOS and recent versions of OS X/macOS.

SSTP (Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol): SSTP is a Microsoft protocol with native support on Windows Vista and later versions. It's thought to be quite secure, but only Microsoft knows for sure.

PPTP (Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol): This standard is largely obsolete, with many known security flaws, but it's fast. It has native support built into Windows, Android and older versions of Mac OS X and iOS; Apple dropped support with macOS Sierra and iOS 10. Use PPTP only for streaming content, as it won't protect your data.



