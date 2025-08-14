Proton refuses to be 'held hostage' by controversial Swiss surveillance law

Proton has said it is moving most of its physical infrastructure out of Switzerland due to concerns surrounding the country's proposed surveillance law.

Its new Lumo AI assistant is the first product to move, as it looks to invest in, and embrace, the wider European continent.

This would impact all of Proton's privacy-focused products, including Proton VPN – one of the best VPNs we've tested.

Back in May, Proton CEO Andy Yen initially hinted that the provider could leave Switzerland if the surveillance law was passed.

Traditionally, Swiss privacy laws have been very strong but revisions to its encryption law are proposing increased surveillance obligations, data collection, and user identification.

The law's amendments are yet to be approved but Proton isn't taking any chances.

A phased move

Proton won't be moving all of its physical infrastructure out of Switzerland straight away, with a phased approach being taken.

The decision was first noted in Proton's announcement of Lumo – its new, privacy-focused, AI assistant.

It said "because of legal uncertainty around Swiss government proposals to introduce mass surveillance – proposals that have been outlawed in the EU – Proton is moving most of its physical infrastructure out of Switzerland. Lumo will be the first product to move."

Proton will continue its fight against the proposed surveillance law and argued it would be "extremely damaging to the Swiss economy."

However it is also embracing the wider European continent and shifting Lumo out of Switzerland represents a €100 million plus investment into the EU.

Speaking at the time of Lumo's launch, Andy Yen said its infrastructure will be located in Germany. Proton is also developing facilities in Norway, at a cost of CHF 100 million.

(Image credit: Sunphol Sorakul / Getty Images)

The Proton team commented under a Reddit post clarifying its position.

It said: "Proton's infrastructure is being diversified to Europe, so if the Swiss legal revision that we are opposing succeeds, Proton can't be held hostage by Switzerland by having all of our immovable server infrastructure stuck in the country."

It added that Proton, and all of its products, remain under Swiss jurisdiction for now. It's important to clarify that although dangerous privacy laws are being proposed, they haven't yet been approved.

As it stands, Switzerland's privacy laws remain strong and all Proton products continue to reap the benefits of this. It will continue to protect users with high standards of encryption, audited no-logs policies, and class-leading security.

Strong feelings

The proposed Swiss encryption laws have led to strong debates and cloud security company Infomaniak clashed with Proton over it.

Infomaniak accused Proton of having a "lack of knowledge of Swiss political institutions" but subsequently released a statement saying it opposed the law's revision in their current form.

The law seeks to collect and store user information, including metadata. Significant identifiable information can be harvested from metadata and this would seriously undermine services offering any type of encrypted communication.

Threema and NymVPN are two other Swiss-based privacy providers that have opposed the law. The latter expressed its fundamental opposition to the changes in a detailed statement back in April 2025.