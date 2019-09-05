How to Use Google Assistant

Google Assistant is the artificial intelligence behind the Google Home , Google Home Hub , Google Home Max , Google Home Mini and the upcoming Google Nest Hub Max . The voice-controlled assistant also works with several smart speakers and other smart-home devices .

Using your voice, you can present Google Assistant with a range of queries (similar to Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri ). It can control your music, narrate the news, get the weather, make restaurant reservations, look up recipes and more. You can also use Google Assistant to govern your smart-home products, such as smart lights , smart locks and smart thermostats .

Google Assistant can do so much that you'll want to make sure you're taking full advantage of its capabilities. These how-tos will help you set up Google Assistant, connect it to your smart-home devices , play music, screen calls and more.

Google Assistant Setup and Settings

Before Google Assistant can start, well, assisting you, you'll need to activate it and grow familiar with its different capabilities. Here's how to get started.

How to Set Up Google Assistant on Phones and Tablets

If you're not sure what this Google thing is or how to use it, don't worry: It's very easy to set up, and even easier to make your own.

How to Activate Google Assistant on Your iPhone

iPhone owners can easily interact with Google Assistant using Siri. Here's how.

The Best Google Assistant Skills

There are lots of things you can ask Google Assistant to do; here are some of our favorites.

New Things Google Assistant Can Do for You

Google Assistant is always getting smarter. Here are some recent new features to try out.

How to Set Up a Smart Home Routine with Google Assistant

Routines allow you to execute several Google Home actions with one command. Here's how to make one.

Using Google Assistant's Ambient Mode

Stay on top of your day with an overview that delivers your events, reminders, and notifications in a prioritized fashion. See if you have a compatible device.

How to Turn Off Google Assistant

Sometimes Google can be a pain in the neck. Here’s how to turn off Google Assistant if you’ve had enough.

Personalizing Google Assistant

You can change the sound of your Google Assistant's voice to make it sound more human (or sound more like a certain soul singer). Here's how.

How to Pick a New Voice in Google Assistant

Google has several voice options for Google Assistant. Here's how to pick a new one.

How to Make Google Assistant Bilingual

Many households speak more than one language. That's not a problem for Google Assistant.

How to Make John Legend Your Google Assistant Voice

Bored of Google Assistant's traditional voices? Google can now speak to you in the voice of John Legend himself.

Google Assistant Devices

Get the most out of Google Assistant by using some of our favorite smart-home devices that have the voice assistant inside.

Best Google Home Speakers

We've tested more than a dozen speakers with Google Assistant built in; here are the best Google Home speakers available.

Best Gadgets with Google Assistant

Google Assistant can be found in more than just smart speakers. From TVs to smartwatches , here are some of the best devices with the Assistant.

Smart Alarm Clocks with Google Assistant

Maybe Google Assistant can help you be a morning person.

Google Assistant Privacy and Security

Here’s how to make sure you know what Google knows about you, and how to ensure that your information stays private and secure.

How to Secure Your Google Home Device

Take these steps to protect your Google Assistant-enabled devices from common security vulnerabilities.

Using Google Assistant with TVs and Entertainment

Here are our favorite TVs with Google Assistant built-in, plus some tricks for using Google Assistant to enhance your entertainment experience.

Google Chromecast: Everything You Need to Know

Chromecast is an excellent streaming device you can operate using Google Assistant. Here’s how it works.

Best Smart TVs

We're pretty picky about our TVs. Here are the best we've selected from the dozens of models we've tested and reviewed.

How to Control Dish TV Boxes with Google Assistant

Dish subscribers can use Google Assistant to search for shows, channels and more. Here's how to set it up.

How to Book Movie Tickets with Google Assistant

You can use Google Assistant to find out about movies playing near you and then order tickets through Fandango.

Using Google Assistant in Your Daily Life

Incorporating Google Assistant into your daily routine could make you more efficient. Here are some practical things Google Assistant can help you with.

How to Plan Out Your Day with Google Assistant

Planning your day, no matter how busy, just got a lot easier.

How to Get a Custom Newscast from Google Assistant

Here's how to get a playlist of short, current news items tailored to your interests from your Google Assistant.

How to Check Into Your Flight with Google Assistant

"Google, check into my flight." It's that easy.

How to Send Money with Google Assistant

Hey Google, send me money!

How to Use Google Assistant During the Holidays

'Tis the season. Show your kids how to make gift lists, have sing-alongs, and talk to Santa.

How to Use Google Assistant in Your Car

Limit distractions behind the wheel with help from Google Assistant.

How to Use Google Assistant on Waze

Bring Google Assistant along for your next road trip. Here are some things you can ask it to do while you're navigating with Waze.

Put Google Assistant In Your Car with JBL and Anker

But unlike ordinary car chargers, these carry Google Assistant superpowers.

Let Google Assistant Take the Wheel in Android Auto

Get navigation info and control music, podcasts and audiobooks without distractions.