Ambient Mode Makes Google Assistant More Organized

Google Assistant on your smartphone and tablet is about to get a lot more useful. A new Ambient Mode, announced at IFA in Berlin , can better help you stay on top of your day with an overview that delivers your events, reminders, and notifications in a prioritized fashion. It also lets you resume where you were in a music playlist and control certain smart home devices without unlocking your phone.

While Ambient Mode is simply a refined amalgamation of the information Google Assistant already presents to users, it's still a neat visual upgrade for mobile devices with compatible displays .

(Image credit: Google)

When you’re done reviewing your notifications or adjusting your home’s smart lights, your screen will morph into a personalized digital photo frame. As with the Google Home Hub and other Google Assistant smart home displays, you can link your Google Photos account to create a custom slideshow.

Ambient Mode will initially be available on the upcoming Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD and the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab while both are in their docked positions. The new feature will also work on the new Nokia 7.2 and 6.2 when they are being charged. However, we wouldn't be surprised if this feature rolls out to other Android phones and tablets in the near future.

