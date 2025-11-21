<a id="elk-0f16451c-9b8f-4d28-b340-853a889e7b33"></a><h2 id="ps5-pro-gets-a-100-discount">PS5 Pro gets a $100 discount</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="509ae136-16ed-4308-82d7-cf2b979719df"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="NLmsYxcW7zX8Zanxh3857J" name="ps5 pro image.jpg" alt="An image of the PS5 Pro on a blue background" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/NLmsYxcW7zX8Zanxh3857J.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Sony)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="10fbb29e-0ad2-485f-87b9-c968bada57df">Let's start with the real headline grabber: <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com/PlayStation-5-Pro-Console/dp/B0DGY63Z2H" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>the PS5 Pro is $100 off</strong></a> across retailers from Amazon to PlayStation Direct. This deal takes the price of Sony's most powerful console ever from an eye-watering $749 to a slightly less wallet-stinging $649.</p><p>Of course, it should be noted that the PS5 Pro got a $50 price hike earlier this year, so arguably this deal is more like $50 off, considering the base price for the console was $699 before the increase in August. Nevertheless, it's the lowest price of the year for PS5 Pro, and if you take your PlayStation gaming seriously, it's a must-buy.</p><ul id="9e8ea612-f9ab-4b0d-9879-af3e1f33687b"><li><strong>PS5 Pro:&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPlayStation-5-Pro-Console%2Fdp%2FB0DGY63Z2H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-2423936549655817430-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $749 now $649 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>