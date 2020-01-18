Best big phones of 2020: Top phablets 6 inches or larger

Whether you enjoy watching videos, gaming on the go or simply texting with fewer typos, big-screen phones offer a lot of benefits. These devices — once called phablets — also tend to pack larger batteries than their smaller brethren, which translates to longer battery life.

Apple's massive 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max leads our list of big-screen behemoths, thanks to its gorgeous Super Retina XDR display, gobs of power and immaculate triple-lens cameras. But last year also saw a slew of contenders in the category from Samsung, including the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus, 6.7-inch S10 5G and 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus. If their four-digit asking prices are too steep for you, Samsung also offers the Galaxy A50, which packs a massive 6.4-inch AMOLED display and triple cameras, for the far more agreeable price of $349.

If none of those strike your fancy — or perhaps you're waiting to see what the Galaxy S20 series brings — there are alternatives to consider as well, like the more modestly priced OnePlus 7T, and Google's crazy-smart Pixel 4 XL.

Here are the best big phones that have risen to the top of our list. And if you'd prefer something on the smaller side, we've got you covered there, too.

Best big phones of 2020

iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5 inches) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (6.8 inches) iPhone 11 (6.1 inches) Google Pixel 4 XL (6.4 inches) OnePlus 7T (6.55 inches) Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (6.4 inches) Google Pixel 3a XL (6 inches) iPhone XR (6.1 inches) Samsung Galaxy A50 (6.4 inches) Moto G7 Power (6.2 inches)

The 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max absolutely dwarfs the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro. (Image credit: Apple)

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max

The best big phone money can buy

Display (Pixels): 6.5-inch OLED (2688x1242) | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage/Expandable: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB / No | Cameras (Back/Front): Triple 12MP / 12 MP | Weight: 7.97 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 11:44

Gorgeous OLED display is now brighter

A13 Bionic CPU fastest around

Stellar triple cameras with Night mode

Longest battery life of any iPhone

Fast charging in box

Just 64GB of storage on entry model

A bit heavier than its predecessor

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a familiar-looking phone that happens to pack a lot of improvements under the surface. Chief among them is the camera system. Now upgraded to three lenses, comprising wide, ultra-wide and telephoto optics, the latest range-topping iPhone has the versatility to capture stunning photos in any scenario.

But it's not just hardware that makes the device perfect for capturing moments. Apple's breakthroughs in computational photography take center stage on the iPhone 11 series, thanks to improvements to Smart HDR, the all-new Night Mode and another new feature coming soon called Deep Fusion. All of these software enhancements automatically balance lighting and detail based on contextual awareness gleaned through machine learning, so the new iPhones are as intelligent as they are powerful. And with a fantastically bright 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display at your disposal, you'll have all the room in the world to view every photo and video you take — in stunning HDR, no less.

Read our full iPhone 11 Pro Max review.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is one of the most beautiful smartphones ever made, and it's surprisingly compact given the size of its display. (Image credit: Future)

2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The only choice for the stylus faithful

Display size (Pixels): 6.8-inch AMOLED (3040x1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 (US) / Exynos 9825 (WW) | RAM: 4GB | Storage/Expandable: 256GB, 512GB / No | Cameras (Back/Front): 12 MP, 12 MP, 16 MP and time-of-flight / 10 MP | Weight: 6.91 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 10:47

Gorgeous 6.8-inch screen

Long battery life

Strong performance

S Pen supports Air Actions gestures

Air gestures can be finicky

Cameras not as good as iPhone 11 Pro's

Samsung miraculously found a way to shoehorn a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display in the Galaxy Note 10 Plus without making the device's footprint significantly larger. It's quite an impressive feat, especially considering the Note 10 Plus also packs a big 4,300-mAh battery with superfast 45-watt charging, a microSD card slot and an S Pen stylus that can be used like a remote control, with gestures for shortcuts.

When it's time to snap some photos, a quartet of camera lenses on the back is built to handle everything from shallow depth-of-field portraits to ultrawide-perspective landscapes, and you can switch between each shooter with the tap of a button. It's not quite our favorite flagship mobile camera around, though it is tremendously versatile, and feeds the Note series' reputation as the jack-of-all-trades among modern smartphones.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 slots in right between the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max in terms of size. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. iPhone 11

The best big, cheap iPhone

Display size (Pixels): 6.1-inch LCD (1792x828) | CPU: A13 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage/Expandable: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB / No | Cameras (Back/Front): Dual 12MP / 12MP | Weight: 6.84 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 11:20

Great photos, especially with Night Mode

Fast A13 Bionic CPU

Long battery life

Colorful and durable design

Fast charger not included

Just 64GB of storage to start

Think of the iPhone 11 as occupying sort of a middle ground for display sizes on Apple's latest iPhones — not as massive as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, though not as compact as the iPhone 11 Pro. At 6.1 inches, the iPhone 11 gives you plenty of screen space to work with. Best of all, there's nothing middle ground about its price — at $699, it's the least expensive of the new iPhone models Apple introduced in 2019.

You don't have to make many tradeoffs for that lower price tag either. The iPhone 11 has the same top-of-the-line A13 Bionic processor found in the pricier Pro models, and though it only has two cameras to the three lenses on back of the iPhone 11 Pro, it offers many of the same photographic capabilities. This is the iPhone to get if you're overwhelmed by both the iPhone 11 Pro Max's size and price.

Read our full iPhone 11 Review.

The Pixel 4 XL has a display roughly half an inch larger than the 5.7-inch Pixel 4's. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Google Pixel 4 XL

The smartest big phone

Display size: 6.4 inches (3040x1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | Storage/Expandable: 64GB, 128GB / Yes | Cameras (Back/Front): 12 MP, 16 MP / 8 MP | Weight: 6.81 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 9:42

Excellent camera

Screen has a dynamic 90-Hz refresh rate

Cool Motion Sense feature

Real-time Live Caption and recording transcription

Screen is a bit dim

No more unlimited photo storage at original quality

Google's latest big-screen phone retains the same screen size as last year's Pixel 3 XL, but that's about all that the Pixel 4 XL has in common with its predecessor. The divisive notch is gone, with Google turning instead to a larger top bezel to house the front camera and sensors that support the Pixel 4 XL's face unlocking features and air gesture controls. Flip the phone around, and you'll find a second rear camera — a telephoto lens that gives the Pixel 4 XL a 2x optical zoom.

Google improved the camera's software, too, with a dual exposure feature that lets you tweak brightness and shadows on the fly and an improved Night Sight mode that can capture starry skies. If you're finding it hard to decide between the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and the larger XL, consider that this model packs a bigger battery, helping it last considerably longer on a charge.

Read our full Pixel 4 XL review.



The OnePlus 7T is a phenomenal value among large smartphones. (Image credit: Future)

5. OnePlus 7T

The bargain among big flagships

Display size: 6.55 inches (2400x1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 855+ | RAM: 8GB | Storage/Expandable: 128GB, 256GB / No | Cameras (Back/Front): 48 MP, 12 MP, 16 MP / 16 MP | Weight: 6.7 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 8:47

Phenomenal value

Great software

Blistering performance

Speedy charging

Camera bump is an eyesore

No wireless charging

Battery life is just average

At $599, the OnePlus 7T simply seems too good to be true. There are smartphones that cost hundreds more that can't match the 7T's ultra-smooth 90Hz Fluid AMOLED panel. It helps too that this display is quite large, measuring 6.55 inches from corner to corner. The experience of using Android, watching content and playing games at 90Hz feels revolutionary the very first time you do it, and as soon as you get accustomed to it, you'll find it's hard to go back.

You'll also get used to the 7T's impressive performance, thanks to the phone's 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The 855 Plus is slightly more powerful than the older 855 silicon inside the majority of last year's Android flagships, giving the 7T a slight edge over the likes of the Galaxy S10 and even OnePlus' own 7 Pro. A trio of cameras on the back offer a variety of vantage points, from ultrawide perspectives to 2x optical zoom, and the 3,800 mAh battery on board — while not the longest lasting — does at least recharge quickly thanks to OnePlus' new Warp Charge 30T technology.

Read our full OnePlus 7T review.

The Galaxy S10 Plus has a total of five cameras: three on the back and two on the front, packed in a hole-punch cutout. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Our favorite Android with stellar battery life

Display size (Pixels): 6.4-inch OLED (3040x1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 (US) / Exynos 9820 (WW) | RAM: 8GB, 12GB | Storage/Expandable: 128GB, 512GB, 1TB / Yes | Cameras (Back/Front): 16-MP, 12-MP, 12-MP / 10-MP, 8-MP depth sensor | Weight: 6.2 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 12:35

Immersive Infinity-O display

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor works well

Excellent cameras

Superb battery life and can charge other gadgets wirelessly

Headphone jack

Confusing gesture controls

At 6.4 inches, the Galaxy S10 Plus has a display that's the same size as the one in last year's Galaxy Note 9. That said, the S10 Plus is a slightly more pocketable phone, thanks to its Infinity-O design that lodges the phone's dual-lens, front-facing camera inside the top right corner of the screen, as well as its super-slim bezels and sloping Infinity panel that follows the curvature of the phone's sides.

Samsung is also making the most out of the new device's larger frame by filling as much of it with battery as possible. The S10 Plus' 4,100-mAh battery delivered an impressive 12-and-a-half hours of longevity in our battery test, and has enough juice to spare that it can actually function as a wireless charger for other Qi-enabled devices, thanks to Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature. Toss in a Snapdragon 855 processor, a minimum of 8GB of RAM, triple-lens rear cameras, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and — last but certainly not least — a headphone jack, and the S10 Plus is all the phone you could possibly need.

Read our full Galaxy S10 Plus review.

At $479, the Pixel 3a XL is quite cheap for a phone with an OLED display. (Image credit: Future)

7. Google Pixel 3a XL

The best big camera phone at an unbeatable price

Display size (Pixels): 6-inch OLED (2280x1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 670 | RAM: 4GB | Storage/Expandable: 64GB / No | Cameras (Back/Front): 12 MP / 8 MP | Weight: 5.9 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 11:44

Flagship-caliber camera

Google software and support

OLED display for cheap

Low price

Excellent battery life

Supports all carriers

No water resistance

Performance is good, not great

Display could be brighter

The Pixel 3a XL takes the phenomenal 12.2-megapixel camera on the back of the Pixel 3 XL and incorporates it in a $479, 6-inch handset. While the 3a XL features a slower Snapdragon 670 processor compared to the flagship model's Snapdragon 845, the rest of the device is surprisingly similar.

You still get three years of guaranteed software updates from Google and all of the Pixel line's best AI-boosted features, like Call Screen and Night Sight, for snapping photos in the dark. But one area where the new midrange Pixel actually bests its pricier siblings is battery life, thanks to that efficient silicon and a 3,700-mAh battery — the largest ever in a Pixel device. And if you want everything this phone offers in an even cheaper and slightly smaller package, the $399, 5.6-inch Pixel 3a is a fantastic option, too.

Read our full Pixel 3a XL review.

The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, like the iPhone 11. (Image credit: Future)

8. iPhone XR

The cheapest full-screen iPhone

Display size (Pixels): 6.1-inch LCD (1792x828) | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: 4GB | Storage/Expandable: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB / No | Cameras (Back/Front): 12 MP / 7 MP | Weight: 6.8 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 11:26

Fastest processor in a phone

Very long battery life

Excellent camera performance

Big, bright and colorful LCD

Single rear camera lacks 2x optical zoom

The iPhone XR may no longer be the new 6.1-inch kid on the iPhone block — that'd be the iPhone 11. But there's still plenty to like about this year-old phone, starting with its price tag. With the release of the iPhone 11 family, Apple kept the iPhone XR around and cut its price to $599. That means you still get an impressive iPhone for less than $600. And even though Apple's newer phones feature a faster processor and significant camera improvements, the A12 chip inside the XR still outperforms Android devices powered by the more recent Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Read our full iPhone XR review.

The Galaxy A50 takes design cues and software from the Galaxy S10 series and places them in a cheaper (yet still full-sized) package. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. Samsung Galaxy A50

An excellent Pixel 3a XL alternative for less

Display size (Pixels): 6.4-inch LCD (2340x1080) | CPU: Exynos 9610 | RAM: 4GB | Storage/Expandable: 64GB / Yes | Cameras (Back/Front): 25 MP, 8 MP and 5 MP / 25 MP | Weight: 5.86 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 9:37

Best display for the price

Design reminiscent of flagships

Low price

Solid performance

Camera falls short of Pixel 3a

Battery life is underwhelming

Feels a little cheap

The Samsung Galaxy A50 may have a nearly bezel-free, AMOLED Infinity-U display, a trio of cameras on the back, a beefy 4,000-mAh battery and 4 GB of RAM — but it only costs $349. That's an unbelievable value, even compared to Google's stellar $479 Pixel 3a, which packs a better camera but costs $50 more. The Galaxy A50 is the kind of phone your friends will look at and assume you paid twice as much for; one that pushes the boundaries for budget phones. Initially, the A50 was only offered through Verizon and Sprint, though it's since become available unlocked as well, making it an even more compelling value.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy A50 review.

The Moto G7 Power's battery life beats the longevity of every other device on this list.

10. Moto G7 Power

The longest-lasting big budget phone

Display size (Pixels): 6.2-inch LCD (1512x720) | CPU: Snapdragon 632 | RAM: 3GB | Storage/Expandable: 32GB / Yes | Cameras (Back/Front): 12 MP / 8MP | Weight: 6.9 ounces | Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 15:35

Incredible battery life

Solid performance

Low price

Works on all networks

Bland design

Not great for gaming

Low-res display

Looking for a big phone that's also a cheap one? The $249 Moto G7 Power features an expansive 6.2-inch display with a notch up top and relatively slim bezels all around to maximize screen real estate. However, its most impressive feature would undoubtedly have to be its battery life, which delivered over 15-and-a-half hours of website streaming over LTE in our testing.

The rest of the G7 Power is pretty solid too, thanks to a pure Android approach to the software experience, Snapdragon 632 power with 3GB of RAM on tap and respectable — if not dazzling — dual cameras. If battery life is priority number one for you, there's no better bang for your buck on the market right now.

Read our full Moto G7 Power review.