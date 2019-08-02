Best GPS Trackers for Kids 2019

It can be a heart-stopping question for parents: "Where is my child?" In parks, at beaches or in any public setting, your kid can wander out of view in an instant. But technology can provide some peace of mind in the form of a lightweight GPS tracker that can last a day or two on a charge, and offers frequent and reliable updates on your child's whereabouts. Some are watches, while others clip to a backpack. Of the kid-friendly GPS trackers we've tested, we recommend Trax Play, the latest version of Trax's GPS tracker.

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

Like its predecessor, the $99 Trax Play offers valuable features like geofencing and augmented reality tracking via a helpful app. Trax Play also improved signal retrieval and positioning, though the device, like many GPS trackers, struggles with indoor tracking. (Note that there's an additional cost to the Trax Play and any tracker beyond the listed price tag. These devices also charge monthly service fees, which we note in the individual reviews.)

Best GPS Tracker for Kids Trax Play View Site

Runner up Jiobit View Site

News and Updates (August 2019)

The $179 dokiPal LTE watch for kids is now on sale. The watch, which requires a $9.99-per-month data plan to use, offers a slew of features for kids ages 5 and up, including GPS-tracking, a voice-activated assistant called dokiAsk, fitness features and 2-day battery life. Parents can monitor their child's watch activity using the Doki smartphone app.

Kid-Friendly Trackers vs Regular Trackers

As part of our testing process, we compared generic GPS trackers to ones geared specifically to kids, concluding that kid-friendly trackers are better for keeping tabs on your child. For one, kid-friendly trackers' compact size let them fit neatly in backpacks or on smaller wrists. And many offer features that put parents' minds at ease, like geofencing capabilities and SOS buttons that can ping multiple contacts. Not every mass-market tracker offers these kinds of kid-focused capabilities, so turning to a device built specifically for kids will be money well spent for moms and dads.

The Spot Gen3 ($150) offers pinpoint accuracy in a durable device, but younger kids would have a hard time knowing which button was which — including an emergency button that sends location data to rescue personnel. Likewise, the Trackimo ($115) has an appealing data plan and a useful geofencing feature, but it's simply too much for a young child to master. (Read our Spot Gen3 and Trackimo reviews if you're interested in a more general purpose GPS tracker.)

Trax Play GPS Tracker: Best GPS Tracker for Kids

An updated version of one of our favorite kid trackers, Trax Play ($99) is a simple, no-frills device that handles the basics of letting you know where your child is. Its strongest feature is a geofencing capability that alerts you when your child wanders outside an area that you designate. You won't be able to communicate with your kid, but Trax Play offers a number of other compelling features that make it an appealing choice, particularly if you're the parent of a child too young to wear a GPS watch or carry a smartphone.

Protected by a flexible sleeve equipped with a belt clip, Trax Play is slightly wider and shorter than a Matchbox car, though not nearly as cool-looking for a kid. It's got an LED that blinks when it’s actively tracking someone and stays solid when charging; the color changes from red to green to alert you when Trax Play needs a recharge.

What the device may lack in flash is more than made up for when you use the companion app. Among other things, the Trax Play app lets you set up geofences, where you can designate specific boundaries. If your child enters or exits the designated area with a Trax Play in tow, you get notifications via the app.

MORE: Best Fitness Trackers

When I put the Trax Play in my son's backpack, I received a notification when he left the geofenced area that I named "home" as well as when he arrived at the area I named "school." (Yes, you can set up multiple geofences within the Trax app.) There's also an option to set a perimeter around your phone and alert you when the tracker gets too far away from you.

The strength of Trax's tracking capabilities will vary depending on where you use the device. When I was outside, in an area without too many buildings nearby, the tracker worked fine, showing me my child's path, including a detour that my kid (and my husband) took on their way to a nearby deli. Results weren't as good when I tested the device from the Tom's Guide office in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, which is clogged with high-rise buildings.

Several features in the Trax app should appeal to parents who want to keep tabs on their kids. The app offers a History feature, which lets you view where a tracker has been in the past 24 hours. That means you can look back and see travel that you might have missed, like a detour to the candy store on the way home from school.

The Trax app also retains an augmented-reality view to find your child on a map. Point your phone in the direction of your tracker, and its location and distance will show up on your smartphone's screen, making it easier to find your kid in a crowded setting.

To see where your child is on a map, you have three viewing options: a plain Google map, a Google satellite map, or a hybrid of the two. Currently, you can choose to receive location updates every 10, 15, 30 and 60 seconds, but I found that updates every 30 or 60 seconds proved excessive, leading to scribbles all over the map just from going from room to room in my apartment. A coming firmware update will allow for less frequent location updates as well: every 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 30 minutes or 60 minutes.

That software update could improve Trax Play's battery life, which depends on how frequently you set your location updates. When I set the device to send updates every 10 seconds, the battery lasted less than 7 hours. With updates every 30 seconds, the battery lasted all day. When Trax pushes through its next firmware update, it said it expects a tracker that sends hourly updates to last four to five days.

Even without the firmware update, though, Trax Play is a compelling option for parents who want to keep tabs on younger kids, provided they're willing to live with the limitations of the device (such as the lack of two-way communication features). Features built into the app, such as the AR viewer and geofencing capabilities, make the Trax Play a good choice if you want to check in on the location of young children.

MORE: How Much Fortnite Is Too Much for Kids?

The original version of Trax was more expensive, but that price tag included free service. With Trax Play costing $99, you now pay for service separately, though the price drops the more service you preorder. Six months of service costs $9 per month, for example, while preordering 24 months of service drops the cost to $4 a month.

What Owners Say: Trax Play's average rating on Amazon is around 3 out of 5 stars, with half of the ratings either 4 stars or better. Owners who like the Trax Play praise the device's geofencing features and its compact size. One reviewer who upgraded from the original Trax felt that the new device had better battery life. The chief complaint among dissatisfied owners centers on Trax Play's accuracy, particularly with its subpar performance indoors.—Althea Chang

Jiobit: Runner-Up

Runner up

Jiobit Runner up SPECIFICATIONS Monthly service cost: $10/month with annual contract ($99 device price), $8/month without contract ($150 device price) | Weight: 18 grams (0.63 ounce) | Battery life: Up to one week | Call/text support: No | App support: iOS/Android | Network: GPRS/EDGE/HSxPA 850/900/1850/1900/2100 transceivers Reasons to Buy Bluetooth connection to caregiver's phone, so you can see who your child is with Shockproof, waterproof design Reasons to Avoid Device lacks SOS button App doesn't include helpful features $129.99 View at Amazon

The Jiobit is small and light, about 2 x 1.5 x 0.5 inches and 0.6 ounces, with a loop that lets you attach it to a backpack, shoe, belt loop, keychain or necklace. After I tucked it inside an organizer pocket in my son's backpack, I had to fish it out only every five days or so to charge it in the USB charging dock.

With no screen, microphone or speaker, the Jiobit feels very durable. It's shock-resistant and waterproof with an IPX8 rating — I doubt my 6-year-old could destroy it without a dedicated, sustained effort. We threw it on the ground, stepped on it and left it on the driveway during a rain shower, and it kept working just fine.

The best part for parents is how the Jiobit app for iOS and Android lets you know not only where your child is but also who she's with. If your child has multiple caregivers and they all use the Jiobit app, the tracker and the caregiver's phone will connect with Bluetooth whenever they're in range. That way, you can see in the app that your son left school at 3 p.m., accompanied by his dad, or his stepmom, or his babysitter, or whoever was supposed to pick him up.

Even better, you aren't notified when your child arrives at or leaves a trusted place with you. After all, you don't need a push notification to tell you that you just picked up your kid from school. But you do want a notification if she leaves school alone or with someone else. Trusted Places are easy to set up in the app, and you can choose to be notified when the tracker enters, leaves or both.

You add other caregivers to your Care Team by phone number. They'll receive a link over SMS (text) to download the Jiobit app, and when they set up an account, they enter their own phone number. Care Team members can choose to be notified when the Jiobit enters and leaves the trusted places you've set up, and they can see the Jiobit on the map and which caregiver is in range. They just can't set up additional trusted places or change any of the Jiobit's settings.

With a combination of Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS and Wi-Fi, the Jiobit got a good signal indoors and outdoors — the app always found it within a second or two of launching. Tapping the top of the smartphone screen lets you enter tracking mode, where the location updates on the map as the tracker moves, leaving a track between points. Live tracking for long periods will wear down the Jiobit's battery, so the app asks you after 2 minutes if you want to keep tracking or go back to the map, which still refreshes every few seconds if the tracker is moving, just without creating a trail.

MORE: Best Alexa Skills for Kids



Even though Jiobit's app looks great, it could have a few more features. There's no History to show where the tracker has been during the day. Nor does Jiobit have an SOS button your child can press if there's trouble. PocketFinder, another GPS tracker that's similar but slightly larger than the Jiobit, has an SOS button, and the dated-looking-but-functional app can replay its movements from any point in time. Plus, PocketFinder has a web app, which Jiobit also lacks.

If you're trying to locate the Jiobit, there's no augmented-reality view to guide you to its exact spot — a feature we appreciated on the Trax Play GPS Tracker. But when you're paired by Bluetooth, you'll notice a little bar in the app that connects your photo, representing your phone, to your child's photo, representing the Jiobit. That bar grows longer or shorter based on how close you are, which can help you home in on the device. Then, you can tap the little bell icon, and the Jiobit will make a noise and flash its LED, in case you've lost it under the bed, for example.

The Jiobit costs $99 if you commit to a yearlong contract for $10 a month. Or, you can forgo the contract and pay a little less, $8 a month, but you have to pay more up front for the Jiobit device: $149. Additional Jiobit trackers can be added to either plan for $4 a month, with the same pricing for the device. The tracker uses AT&T's and T-Mobile's networks to send the GPS data.

Bottom Line

The Jiobit is a great little tracker, with long battery life and an easy-to-use app that make this device easy to recommend. I love the way the Bluetooth pairing works, letting you know who your child is with and where they are. — Susie Ochs

Other Trackers We Tested

Lil Tracker SPECIFICATIONS Monthly service cost: Bring your own SIM card, around $10/month depending on the carrier | Weight: 1.5 ounces | Battery life: 12 hours | Call/text support: Yes | App support: iOS/Android | Network: GSM/GPRS quad-band Reasons to Buy Two-way calling One-way listening in Low price, and bring-your-own-SIM plan adds flexibility Reasons to Avoid App is cluttered and hard to use Needs to be recharged nightly $14.99 View at Amazon

The Lil Tracker is a full-featured GPS watch aimed at kids, but it may be a little too full-featured once you get a look at the app. You have to provide your own SIM card (more on that in a bit), but that enables GPS tracking, as well as two-way voice calls, texts and one-way calls in which you can just listen to what's going on at your child's location.

Weighing only 1.5 ounces, the watch is light, with a comfortable silicone band and a metal buckle. It has a 1.2-inch color touch screen with a friendly animated monkey that accompanies the time display. It's rugged and splash-proof, and there's also a completely waterproof version for $20 more. Battery life depends on how much you use the device, of course, but the Lil Tracker is designed to last 12 hours; I had to recharge it every night.

The Lil Tracker stands out from other trackers with its two- and one-way calling. For two-way calls, you call the watch from the app on your smartphone; the watch accepts calls only from numbers you've authorized in the app. Kids can call those approved contacts too, by swiping and tapping the touch screen. Holding down the SOS button on the side of the watch will call up to three preprogrammed numbers, in order, until someone answers.

MORE: 7 Tips to Manage Your Kids' Screen Time This Summer



Calls between the watch and the app connected quickly in my tests. The sound quality was only so-so, but it was good enough for a quick check-in. My 6-year-old son could understand me just fine over the watch's speaker, but I sometimes had a hard time telling what he was saying when he was outdoors. When he was indoors and speaking right into the watch, the call sounded a lot better.

One-way calls, called "Sound Guardian" in the app's menu, are kind of like the Drop In feature on Amazon Echo devices. Parents use the app to call the watch, and they can hear what's going on around it, but the watch doesn't ring or make any indication that someone is listening in. This worked well: My son's watch called me right away, and I could tell he was at school — but he didn't know I was calling, so he didn't say anything to me. The sound quality was only so-so and varied based on ambient noise.

The app (which, weirdly, is called SeTracker2, not Lil Tracker, on iOS and Android) has a lot of other features, too. Some are a lot more important than others. Useful features include the ability to set multiple geofences, track route histories and remove detection alerts (though mine went off when my son took off the watch because his wrist was getting sweaty). The watch can track steps taken and distance, estimate calories burned and count how many times your child turns over in her sleep. (But the watch is pretty bulky to keep on at night, and you need to charge it overnight.) You can send text chats to the watch, including emoji if your child isn't a reader yet. They can't text you back, though.

Unfortunately, the app is riddled with spelling errors and messages that make no sense. (An item called Make Friends brings up a message that reads: "Note: app delete function only for friends to pay a single friend devices; devices can cross multiple friends need to device the end delete." Huh?) Time zone selection is confusing, as you have to calculate how far away you are from Greenwich Mean Time. And the app's main screen has a decorative banner above the map that flips through five images that don't add anything to the app — they're just distracting. Worse, though, is that the app often displays an actual full-screen ad upon launching, even if you're launching it by tapping a push notification.

The watch runs on the 2G network, which means it's using GPRS in the U.S. because 2G networks are being shut down. (The company plans to release a 3G version of the watch soon.) For a SIM card, any GSM/GPRS network should work. Cheap SIM cards from US Mobile, Ting, or SpeedTalk are a good bet, but Lil Tracker leaves the research and purchase entirely up to you; the company doesn't offer a package that includes a SIM card or service. (However, our review unit came with a SIM installed and pre-activated.)

MORE: 12 Kids Headphones Tested and Ranked Best to Worst



The bring-your-own-SIM model means you can shop around for cheap service. Your carrier may be able to add a SIM for this to your family plan, so check with them first. And keep in mind that Ting offers SIM cards where you pay only for the data you use each month, with plans as low as $9.

Bottom Line

The Lil Tracker watch is passable — and affordable — but the app is disappointing and hampers the experience. It's too bad, because with an all-new app, the Lil Tracker would be a contender. The one-way calling, which lets you listen in on what's happening around your child, is a compelling feature for parents who want to know more than the kid's location. Lil Tracker is working on new watches that will be released in September, so stay tuned for those reviews. — Susie Ochs

PocketFinder+

PocketFinder SPECIFICATIONS Monthly service cost: $12.95 | Weight: 1.7 ounces | Battery life: Varies | Call/text support: No | App support: iOS, Android, web | Network: Dual-band 3G (WCDMA 850 & 1900) + Quad Band GSM/GPRS (850/900/1800/1900) Reasons to Buy Good power-management options Web app Reasons to Avoid App looks dated, with disorganized menus Higher monthly fee than its competitors $160.29 View at Walmart

The PocketFinder+ device looks basic, a simple, black key-chain fob with a single silver SOS button. It pairs with a smartphone app that looks like it was designed five years ago, but it still packs a decent amount of functionality. The setup isn't pretty, but it works for the most part.

PocketFinder+ measures 3 x 1.6 x 0.6 inches and weighs 1.7 ounces. With the attached keychain, you can hook the finder to a bag or belt loop. It's a little larger than the Jiobit, but the PocketFinder+ also has an SOS button on the front, which the Jiobit lacks. Press and hold that button to send an SOS alert to email addresses and SMS phone numbers specified in the app. You can add as many contacts as you'd like.

PocketFinder's battery life varies widely based on how often the device pings the server with its location, a frequency you can set. By default, when the tracker is moving, it sends its location every 10 seconds for 3 minutes straight, then takes a 10-minute break. When it's not moving, PocketFinder goes to sleep.

When I stashed the PocketFinder+ in my son's backpack, which stays put in his cubby while he's at school, the battery lasted nearly two full days. But when he kept the finder in his pants pocket instead, we had to charge it each night. You can customize when you want the tracker to remind you to charge it, to avoid sending your kid off with a tracker battery that won't last all day.

Even if the tracker is asleep, you can always press Track Mode in the app's Power Management menu to wake and start locating the tracker within 2 minutes. You can also save battery life by having the tracker take 20-minute breaks between "locates." Or you can locate more frequently, including every 4 minutes or even constantly, which is a nice option to have in an emergency.

The worst part about the PocketFinder is its smartphone app. The interface looks very dated, with an iOS 6-era design and a letterboxed layout. Menus display features that aren't available yet, like one that will alert you when the PocketFinder exceeds a certain speed limit. Other tools are buried; for instance, you set up SOS Alerts in the Power Management section but add the contact details for those alerts in the Account section. The iOS app also crashed every time I tried to add an email address or a phone number from my device's built-in contacts, forcing me to type those in manually.

MORE: Best Parental Control Apps



The app's main screen, however, does pack in a ton of information. It shows the tracker on a map, as well as how far away it is from you, which direction it's moving (if it is moving), its signal strength and battery life, and what address it's closest to, which you can tap to copy or open in your phone's default mapping app.

You can tap the Instant Zone button on the map to add a zone around the tracker's current location, so you'll get a notification when the tracker arrives or leaves. Or you can tap Zones in the menu below the map to see the zones you already have and add new ones anywhere in the world. The app supports unlimited zones, and they're very accurate, thanks to PocketFinder's use of GPS, assisted GPS, 3G tower ID and Wi-Fi locating to track indoors and out. I was getting "out of zone" notifications when the tracker was just at a far end of my house, until I made the zone a little bigger.

The History feature lets you specify an exact period of time and see all the tracker's locations during that time plotted on a map. This same feature works in the web app, where you can also download the history as a PDF or CSV file. The web app can also be used to locate the tracker, set up zones, view alerts and create Access User accounts that are limited to locating the tracker only — everything the smartphone app can do. This is a great feature in case you happen to misplace your phone along with the tracker.

PocketFinder+ requires a service plan of $12.95 per month, purchased through the company, and the tracker costs $159. That's more than the similar Jiobit tracker ($8-10) or our top pick, the Trax Play ($4-9). But PocketFinder has some extra features that Jiobit lacks, like the SOS button, web app and History feature.

Bottom Line

PocketFinder+ has every feature you'd want in a pocket-size tracker, but the experience is marred by the clunky smartphone app. — Susie Ochs

How We Tested GPS Trackers for Kids

In the past year-and-a-half, we've tested a half-dozen kid-friendly GPS trackers along with a trio of generic GPS trackers. (Some of the kid trackers we initially tested are no longer available, as they relied on AT&T's since-discontinued 2G network; we've removed reviews of those products from this guide.) We conducted tests in both New York and the San Francisco Peninsula, using trackers to follow young children both from afar and to find them in a crowd.

To see what each tracker offered, we enabled all push notifications and tested all voice features, except for ones that would trigger 911 emergency calls. We also kept an eye on how the batteries in each device held up as we traveled from spot to spot.

Here are the criteria we consider when determining which kid-friendly GPS tracker was the best.

Features: In addition to tracking location, many GPS devices offer a multitude of features, including one- and two-way calling and the ability to set up geofenced zones that alert you when your child has left a designated area. We look at which devices went beyond the basics and how those features were implemented.

Performance: You want a GPS tracker that accurately displays a person's location, with frequent updates when he or she is on the move. We took note of how accurately each device pinpointed our location. We've found that generally trackers work better in wide-open locations, with less accurate signals when we tested in dense downtown areas.

MORE: Best Baby Monitors



Design: We considered the size of the GPS tracker and whether it was something a child could easily carry around. We also looked at durability: Could the device withstand rough-and-tumble trips to the playground?

Ease of use: We wanted to find devices that were easy enough for a small child to use, certainly, but also ones that wouldn't give mom or dad fits during the setup and activation process. Here's one universal tip: Make sure to activate your GPS tracker in as wide of an open space as possible — not from inside a building. Trackers hate being enclosed, especially at the beginning.

Price: In addition to paying up front for a GPS tracker, there are monthly service fees. We considered what each GPS tracker will cost you on a monthly basis and whether you're required to sign a service contract. We also note when GPS trackers include the cost of service in the initial price tag, such as offering the first year of service for free.

Credit: Tom's Guide