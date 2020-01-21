The best smart home devices that work with Google Home

Google Assistant works with several of the best smart speakers, like the Google Home, Nest Mini, and Google Nest Hub Max. The voice assistant is useful for answering questions, setting reminders and controlling music, but it's also able to manage your ecosystem of smart home gadgets, such as smart plugs, smart lights and more.

These are few of the best Google Home compatible devices. Check out the best Google Home commands for more things Google Assistant can do to benefit your smart home.

Google Nest Hub Max

(Image credit: Google)

Though it has taken Google longer than Amazon to come out with a 10-inch smart home display, the Google Nest Hub Max is a solid Echo Show competitor and one of the best Google Home compatible devices around. With a display three inches larger than its Google Nest Hub predecessor, the Nest Hub Max features a camera with both video call and security cam capabilities, as well as facial recognition and neat pause/play hand gestures. You can use the display as an entertainment device or as a means to operate a number of your smart home gadgets. Plus the Nest Hub Max supports Thread, a IoT communications protocol for low-power smart home devices.

Read our full Google Nest Hub Max review.

August Smart Lock Pro

(Image credit: August)

Ever lie awake at night trying to remember if you locked the front door? Google Home can bring you peace of mind, with its support for the August Smart Lock Pro . Just ask Google if your door is locked, and it'll tell you — and you can lock or unlock it using your voice. The August Smart Lock Pro sits atop our list of best smart locks and is one of the best Google Home compatible devices, although the standard August Smart Lock is a viable budget option.

Read our full August Smart Lock Pro review.

Ecobee (5th Gen)

(Image credit: Ecobee)

The Ecobee (5th Gen) might have an Alexa speaker built in, but it’s also one of the best Google Home compatible devices and is our favorite smart thermostat. You can use your voice assistant to keep each room in your house at the right temperature, or use its improved remote sensor for control. The latest Ecobee also has a much better speaker and Spotify support, so it's good for playing tunes if you're looking for a device to provide some background music.

Read our full Ecobee (5th Gen) review.

Philips Hue lights

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips Hue White starter kit, the best smart lights for most people, includes two bulbs and a hub to connect them to other smart home devices. While you can't change these bulbs' colors, you can adjust their brightness (up to 800 lumens), and add up to 50 to a single hub. Philips Hue lights work with a wide range of smart home systems, but they’re among the best Google Home compatible devices.

Read our full Philips Hue White starter kit review.

Chromecast

(Image credit: Future)

One of the coolest features of Google Home is the ability to instruct it to play video on a connected device. For the easiest way to integrate it with your existing gear, pick up Google Chromecast . The little puck-size device connects to your HDTV via an HDMI cable and to your home network via Wi-Fi. Once you've hooked it up, you can, say, tell Google Home to play "Travelers" via Netflix on your Chromecast, and it'll start it right up for you. There are also audio-only versions of the Chromecast , depending on your needs.

Read our full Google Chromecast review.

Polk MagniFi Mini Soundbar

(Image credit: Polk)

Polk packs a lot of sound into this small Chromecast-enabled soundbar. In our review of the Polk Magnifi Mini, we noted that it delivers powerful bass through its wireless subwoofer, and its two 0.5-inch tweeters and four 2.25-inch drivers offer up clear and crisp vocals. In addition to Wi-Fi, it has one HDMI input, which requires an HDMI ARC (audio return channel) connection, digital optical audio, a 3.5mm analog input, Bluetooth, and an Ethernet port.

Read our full Polk Magnifi Mini review.

Belkin WeMo Mini

(Image credit: Belkin)

The Belkin WeMo Mini is wide, but thin enough so that you can fit two of them per outlet without blocking electrical access. Though it doesn't have energy monitoring information, the Mini does work with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more. It also has a helpful switch on the plug itself if you'd rather use manual controls. As our top pick among the best smart plugs, the WeMo Mini is what we’d recommend for most people.

Read our full Belkin WeMo Mini review .

Nest Learning Thermostat

(Image credit: Nest)

Too hot? Too cold? Instead of getting up to tweak the thermostat, use Google Home to control your Nest Learning Thermostat . Like all of the best smart thermostats , you can use your voice to find out the current temperature is and what the thermostat is set to, and even make it warmer or cooler by specifying a number of degrees, a specific temperature or even just saying, "Make it cooler." The Nest Thermostat E also supports Google Assistant, and uses special Eco temperature settings to save energy and money. Best of all, both devices adapt to your heating and cooling preferences, and learn to keep each room at the temperature you like.

Read our full Nest Learning Thermostat review .

Nest Cam IQ

(Image credit: Nest)

The Nest Cam IQ and other Nest Cams are among the best Google Home devices because you can view a live feed from the camera on Chromecast-enabled devices. While pricey, we like Nest's cameras for their clear and sharp pictures. The Nest Cam IQ can even recognize individual faces, and can zoom in on where a sound was detected.

Read our full Nest Cam IQ review .

Wyze Cam

(Image credit: Wyze Labs)

Wyze Cam 1080p is an excellent security camera. The small white cube houses a motion sensor and camera that enable human detection and smoke alarm recognition. It also has a microSD card slot, which you can use to not only enable continuous recording, but also create time-lapse videos.

Read our full Wyze Cam 1080 review.

Oribt B-hyve

(Image credit: Orbit)

The Orbit B-hyve smart faucet ensures your precious plants stay watered with the help of Google Assistant (or Alexa). As one of the best Google Home compatible devices, you can integrate the B-hyve into your smart home routines. For example, when you’re out of town you can time the faucet to water at the same time you would when you’re home. You can also use Orbit's app for Android and iOS to customize the faucet's spray and watering schedule.

Read our full Orbit B-hyve review.

Lifx Mini Smart Bulb

(Image credit: Lifx)

Lifx makes excellent bulbs for Google Assistant, all of which are Wi-Fi enabled. This Lifx Mini smart bulb is excellent for smaller fixtures, like bedside lamps. In addition, the Lifx A19 and standout Lifx+ can both produce dazzling color effects, including a candle flicker, a strobe, and syncing with the music you're playing. The Lifx+ even has infrared technology for camera night vision. Best of all, the Lifx A19 and Lifx+ are both rated for 1100 lumens, making them the brightest smart bulbs on the market.



Read our full Lifx Mini smart bulb review .

Logitech Harmony remotes

(Image credit: Logitech)

Controlling your TV and home entertainment setup with your voice seems futuristic, but with an ecosystem of the best Google Home compatible devices and a remote like the Logitech Harmony Elite , that ability is available in the present. Once you've set up Harmony's Google Home integration, you'll be able to turn on the TV and other ancillary devices, and have everything automatically set to the right inputs and channels. Eat your heart out, George Jetson.

Read our full Logitech Harmony Elite review .

Netgear Arlo Q

(Image credit: Arlo)

Netgear's excellent Arlo security cameras–including the Arlo Pro 2 , Arlo Q, Arlo Ultra and Arlo Baby –are some of the best Google Home compatible devices designed for peace of mind. You can view an Arlo security camera feed from them on your TV, provided you have it connected to a Chromecast device and Google Assistant. Then all you have to do is say, "Google, show me..." and you can take a look at what's going on around your house.

Read our full Arlo Q review .

Chamberlain MyQ Garage Door Opener

(Image credit: Chamgerlain)

Google Home users can now open and close their garage doors using nothing but their voice. The Chamberlain myQ device includes a sensor for your garage door as well as a hub that connects to your Wi-Fi network. When you send a command using your smartphone or voice, it is relayed to the hub, which then goes to the sensor that activates your garage door. The myQ also happens to be at the top of our list of best smart garage door openers .

Read our full Chamberlain myQ review .

Sengled Smart LED Starter Kit

(Image credit: Future)

Sengled makes a number of the best Google Home compatible devices, including an excellent Par38 bulb with a built-in motion sensor, and the affordable Sengled Smart LED Color Starter Kit . The kit comes with two bulbs and a smart home hub that connects to your Wi-Fi router with an ethernet cable. Set up is a breeze, and Sengled’s bulbs consume less energy than those of competing brands.

Read our full Sengled Smart LED Color Starter Kit review .

Sengled Element Classic Smart... Kohl's $39.99 View Sengled Smart LED Multicolor... Amazon $69.99 $46.89 View Reduced Price Sengled - Smart LED A19... Walmart $63.95 View Sengled - Smart LED... Best Buy $69.99 View

Nanoleaf Canvas

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

The Nanoleaf Canvas smart wall panels are pricey, but also one of the funkiest sets of smart lights around. These panels light up in a myriad of colors, and can change colors in response to your voice or any music playing. You can use the Nanoleaf app, or buttons on the panels themselves, to control the lights and set up custom color and illumination patterns. It's like the disco era never ended!