Best Smart Home Hubs of 2019

There are hundreds, if not thousands of smart lights, digital locks, security cameras, thermostats, and more, but if you want to control them all from a single interface, then you're going to need a smart home hub. Based on our extensive testing, the Samsung SmartThings Hub v3 is the best smart home hub for the majority of consumers. Not only does it cost less than $70 and works with a wide range of devices, but its logic lets you set up fairly robust rules to trigger devices. Still, there areas where it can be improved.

Our favorite budget smart home hub is the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot; while not a hub in the traditional sense—you can only control devices connected to Wi-Fi— you can link lots of smart home devices in the Alexa app, and then trigger them using the Dot. Alexa's Routines also let you control multiple devices with a single command. Plus, the third-generation Dot has much improved audio over the previous model. Similarly, you can use Google Assistant to set up routines with Google Home-compatible smart home devices.



Philips Hue's new Bluetooth smart lights can connect directly to the Amazon Echo Dot, Google Home and other smart speakers, so you no longer need a Hue Bridge in order to control your lights with Alexa or Google Assistant. However, you will need the bridge if you want to access all of the Hue lights features, such as away-from-home control and Friends of Hue functionality.

The Hubitat Elevation now has a mobile app. Available for Android and iOS devices, it should allow users to more easily manage their smart home network; previously, they had to use a web-based interface, which is a bit clunky.

Google is launching a new smart display this fall. The Nest Home Max ($229, available Sept. 9) will have a 10-inch display, 6.5MP camera, and will let users connect to and control smart home devices. The Nest Home Max will also have built-in support for Thread-enabled devices.

Best Smart Home Hub

Samsung SmartThings Hub v3 Best Smart Home Hub SPECIFICATIONS Size: 5 x 5 x 1.2 inches | Works With: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave | Ports: Ethernet, USB | Battery Backup: No Reasons to Buy Wi-Fi makes installing this hub easier Allows for more automation than other hubs Works with Zigbee and Z-Wave devices Reasons to Avoid Still missing Nest integration Difficult to upgrade from older hub $67.45 View at Walmart 46 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The third-generation Samsung SmartThings hub can connect to hundreds of devices — more than most other hubs — and lets you create a wide range of different scenarios for all of the gadgets in your home. The newest version of the hub has Wi-Fi, which means you have more flexibility in where you can place it in your house, but it's lost its battery backup, so you won't be able to control connected smart home devices if the power goes out.

Best Budget Smart Home Hub

Amazon Echo Dot Best Budget Smart Home Hub SPECIFICATIONS Size: 3.9 inches (diameter) x 1.7 inches | Works With: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Ports: 3.5mm audio | Battery Backup: No Reasons to Buy Inexpensive Nice design Vastly improved audio Reasons to Avoid Can't change its look $24.99 View at Amazon 643 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

At just $49, the Echo Dot is half the price of most other hubs, making it an inexpensive investment for those just getting into smart home automation. However, it can control a wide variety of devices. The third-generation Dot has a larger and more powerful speaker than the previous model, and it has an updated design with a more attractive cloth cover. In addition to turning your lights and other devices on and off, the Dot can also read news headlines, weather reports, sports scores, and a host of other things.



Best for Power Users

Hubitat Elevation Best for Power Users SPECIFICATIONS Size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 0.5 inches | Works With: Zigbee, Z-Wave, IFTTT, Wi-Fi | Ports: Power, Ethernet | Battery Backup: No Reasons to Buy Works with Zigbee and Z-Wave devices Allows for complex interactions between smart home devices All smart home logic stored locally Reasons to Avoid Steep learning curve Hub has to be plugged into router $79.95 View at Amazon

The Hubitat Elevation hub is not for smart home novices, but advanced users will appreciate the depth and complexity with which they can connect all of their smart home devices. The hub itself is small, but can connect to both Zigbee and Z-Wave devices. There's a learning curve to Hubitat's web interface, and there's no mobile app yet, but you can do far more with Hubitat than SmartThings.

Alexa-Enabled

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Alexa-Enabled SPECIFICATIONS Size: 5.9 x 3.5 x 3.5 inches | Works With: Zigbee | Ports: 3.5mm audio | Battery Backup: No Reasons to Buy Great audio Friendly design Easy to set up Temperature sensor Reasons to Avoid Limited smart-home features $149.99 View at Amazon

The second-generation Echo Plus is larger, and delivers a much larger sound, than other Echo smart speakers. The plus also has a built-in Zigbee radio, which lets so-equipped smart home devices (such as Philips Hue lights) connect directly to your network—no bridge needed. The Plus sounds great, and connecting smart devices was a cinch, but it lacks the more complex interactions you can get with other hubs, and it doesn't support Z-Wave devices.

Best Google Home Hub

Google Home Best Google Home Hub SPECIFICATIONS Size: 5.62 x 3.79 inches | Works With: Chromecast, Nest, Philips Hue, SmartThings, IFTTT, WeMo, Honeywell | Ports: None | Battery Backup: No Reasons to Buy Integrates with your Google tools Controls Google Cast-enabled devices Booming bass Reasons to Avoid Limited add-ons at this point Lacks balanced sound, especially on vocals $99 View at Walmart

This Amazon Echo competitor also has a built-in speaker, can respond to voice commands, and can both control smart home devices and stream music. But where the Google Home separates itself is its integration with Google Assistant, which lets you search for everything and anything. Plus, if you also have a Chromecast, you can control it via voice through Google Home.

Best HomeKit Hub

Apple TV 4K Best HomeKit Hub SPECIFICATIONS Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.9 inches | Works With: HomeKit | Ports: Ethernet, HDMI, microUSB | Battery Backup: No Reasons to Buy Fantastic 4K HDR content Intuitive home screen Simple iOS and macOS integration Reasons to Avoid Expensive Fiddly remote No digital audio or USB ports $169 View at Walmart

Hub + Mesh Router

Samsung Connect Home Hub + Mesh Router SPECIFICATIONS Size: 4.7 x 4.7 x 1.6 inches | Works With: Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave, SmartThings | Ports: Ethernet | Battery Backup: No Reasons to Buy Simple setup Home automation hub Mesh extensions available Reasons to Avoid Not a lot to adjust or configure Can't use an iPad for set up Can be expensive

If you're looking for a Wi-Fi router and smart home hub in one, Samsung's Connect Home Hub mesh router has its SmartThings hub built in. We liked its ease of setup, its fairly speedy throughput, and the ability to expand its reach with extenders. Samsung offers the Connect Home (which offers speeds up up to 866 Mbps/5GHz and 400 Mbps/2.4GHz), or the Connect Home Pro (1733 Mbps/5GHz and 800 Mbps/2.4GHz).

HomeKit Speaker

Apple HomePod HomeKit Speaker SPECIFICATIONS Size: 6.8 inches x 5.8 inches (diameter) | Works With: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Ports: None | Battery Backup: No Reasons to Buy Excellent audio quality Attractive design Easy setup Reasons to Avoid Can stream only from Apple Music (other services require AirPlay) Siri is very limited compared with Alexa and Google Assistant Expensive $219.99 View at eBay

Apple's smart speaker sounds fantastic, thanks to its multitude of speakers and microphones, which automatically tune the HomePod to whatever room it's in. However, Siri can't do nearly as much as Alexa and Google Assistant, and HomeKit lags when it comes to smart home device integration.

Good For Beginners

Wink Hub 2 Good For Beginners SPECIFICATIONS Size: 7.25 x 7.25 x 1.5 inches | Works With: Zigbee, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, Lutron Clear Connect, Kidde, Thread, Alexa, Google Home | Ports: Ethernet | Battery Backup: No Reasons to Buy Easy setup Works with many devices Intuitive app Free to use Reasons to Avoid Somewhat simplistic logic Wink app doesn't always let you access other devices' full features

Slim and sleek, Wink's second-generation smart home hub connects to a large number of smart home gadgets: Alexa, Google Home, Z-Wave, Zigbee, Lutron Clear Connect, and Kidde devices. It will also connect to Bluetooth LE, and has built-in support for Google's Thread interface. Plus, Wink added a more powerful processor, eight times the amount of memory, as well as 5GHz Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port. As with the original Wink Hub, the Hub 2's intuitive interface is good for those dipping their toes into smart homes, but power users may be put off by its lack of advanced features.