Best 360 Cameras 2019

You don't see the world around you in a rectangle or a square, so why should limit yourself to that view in photos and videos? 360-degree cameras let you record everything going on around you at once. If you have a VR headset, such as the Gear VR or Google Cardboard, you can enjoy that trip to the Grand Canyon, family birthday party or that concert in virtual reality and really feel as if you were there. Or you can just watch 360 clips on your phone or laptop after uploading them to YouTube or Facebook.

After testing more than a dozen models and evaluating them on video quality, field of view, water resistance, ease of use and other factors, we think the best 360 cam for most people is the Insta360 One X ($399). It's small and portable, works with both Android and iOS smartphones, and has some great features, such as the ability to record Matrix-like "bullet-time" videos, as well as create motion-stabilized video to smooth out those rough rides.



Our favorite budget 30 cam is the Samsung Gear 360 (2017), which is a bit old, but takes good pictures for its size and price. However, it only works with Samsung smartphones and some iPhone models. Make sure you check out all of our top picks for DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and more on our best cameras page.

A firmware update for the Vuze XR camera has added a few new features, including manual exposure control, the ability to take photos in the DNG format, and a recording delay for photos and video.

The new Ricoh Theta Z1 ($999) has dual 1-inch backside-illuminated CMOS sensor capable of taking 23MP 360-degree images with a resolution of 6720 x 3660 pixels (JPEG) and 7296 x 3648 (Adobe DNG RAW). It can also record video at 4K/30 fps. Stay tuned for our review.

Best 360 Camera

Insta360 One X Best 360 Camera SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 5.7K | Phone Support: Android, iOS | Water Resistance: None | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: MicroSD | Size: 4.1 x 1.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 4 ounces Reasons to Buy Excellent image-stabilization Pocketable design Fun and useful software features Reasons to Avoid Expensive Not weather-resistant

The Insta360 One X features higher-resolution cameras packed in a slimmer design, and an updated image-stabilization feature that will make even the bumpiest videos look smooth. The One X can capture 5.7k video (5760 x 2880) at 30 fps, and 4K video at up to 50 fps. Its FlowState image stabilization algorithm helps smooth shots, and a TimeShift feature lets you slow down or speed up specific segments of your videos. The One X can connect to Android or iOS devices via Wi-Fi or via USB, and lets you livestream videos, too.

Best Budget 360 Cam

Samsung Gear 360 Best Budget 360 Cam SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 4096 x 2048 (24fps) | Phone Support: Android/iOS | Water Resistance: Splashproof | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: MicroSD/256GB | Size: 1.8 x 1.8 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 4.6 ounces Reasons to Buy Works with both Samsung and iOS phones Can be used without phone Easy to use Comfortable to hold Good photo quality for the price Reasons to Avoid Doesn't work with any Android phones except Samsung's Limited features when used with iPhone Poor desktop software

The second generation Gear 360 sports a new design that makes the camera smaller and easier to hold, but remains just as intuitive to use, and takes great pictures, too. The Gear 360 livestreams to Facebook and YouTube, too. Still, we have some reservations: Android users will have to own a Samsung smartphone to use the camera, and while it works with iPhones, not all of the Gear 360's features are supported. If you're looking for something more universal, the LG 360 cam supports all phones and costs $40 less, but has a lower-resolution camera.

Best 360 Camera for Action Sports

Rylo 360 Best for Action Sports SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 5.8K (24fps) | Phone Support: Android/iOS | Water Resistance: None | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: MicroSD/256GB | Size: 2.85 x 1.68 x 1.45 inches | Weight: 3.8 ounces Reasons to Buy Intuitive 360 functions for action sports Pocketable design Easy-to-use app connect Image Stabilization Reasons to Avoid Poor quality video in low-light

Small and compact, the Rylo 360's small profile makes it great for attaching to a helmet, bike, or any other action-y activity. What makes it even better is its motion stabilization, which keeps the horizon level no matter how bumpy the ride. However, if you're going to get it wet, you'll want to get a case, as this camera lacks any sort of waterproofing.

Best for VR

Vuze XR Reasons to Buy Easy to use Takes both 180- and 360 photos Well-designed Reasons to Avoid Struggles in low light Limited features in desktop app

Not only does the Vuze XR take 360-degree photos and video, but its two cameras can pop out so you can take stereoscopic images and video, too. We liked the simplicity of its mechanism, the built-in handle, and, of course, the quality of the images it captured. Still, it had trouble in low-light conditions, and we wish its desktop app were more fully-featured.

Best for Outdoors

Garmin Virb 360 Best for Outdoors Reasons to Buy Takes great video Rugged design Built in GPS Excellent software Packed with features Reasons to Avoid Expensive No built-in tripod mount

The Virb 360 does a great job at stitching sharp and vivid 4K video, it's waterproof to 30 feet, and it can be controlled using voice commands. Plus, data from built-in sensors (GPS, barometer, compass, etc.) can be overlaid into your videos, so you'll know just how fast you were going when you wiped out. However, it's bulky, and very expensive.

iPhone Attachment

Insta360 One SPECIFICATIONS Video Resolution: 3840 x 1920p/ 30 fps | Phone Support: iPhone, Android | Water Resistance: None | Battery Life: 1 hour | Storage: microSD/64GB | Size: 3.8 x 1.5 x 1 inches | Weight: 2.9 ounces Reasons to Buy Is small and portable Takes 4K photos, video Doesn't have to be plugged into a phone Has a fun "bullet-time" video feature Works with Android and iOS Reasons to Avoid Lightning connector is hard to remove Have to hold phone upside down when using app

One of the most compact 360-degree cameras, the Insta360 One connects to your iPhone's Lightning port (there's an Android adapter too), and uses the phone's screen as your viewfinder (the camera can also be used separately). Not only can it capture great 4K video and 24MP photos, but a slo-mo "bullet-time" feature lets you make Matrix-style movies, too. You can even livestream to Facebook and YouTube.

How we test 360-degree cameras

You get a lot of weird stares and comments when you test 360 cameras. By now, people are used to seeing action cams like the GoPro, but both the shape and way you mount 360 cameras immediately draws attention.

As they need to capture a full 360 degrees of action, most 360 cams are designed with more than one bulbous lens. And, if you don't want half of the image to be the side of your head, you have to mount the camera pretty far from your body.

You'll also want a selfie stick. With few exceptions, the shape of most of these cameras made them hard to securely hold in my hand.

All of the cameras work with a smartphone in a similar manner; when you turn these cameras on, they all create a Wi-Fi hotspot, which you then connect to with your phone. From there, you open the companion 360-degree camera app, and use your phone's display as a viewfinder. For the most part, connecting the cameras to my smartphone was an easy process, and the video feed from the cameras was relatively smooth and stutter-free.

What to look for when buying a 360 camera

360 cameras tend to fall into two camps: small, pocketable stick-style devices, and larger squarish (or circular) cameras. The former, such as the Samsung Gear 360, tend to be less expensive, and are designed for more casual and impromptu shooting. In the second category are cameras such as the Garmin Virb360, which are larger and more expensive, but tend to produce higher-quality video.

Be sure to think about how you plan to use a 360 camera before you purchase it; if you want to get some fun selfies with friends, then the stick-style cameras will fit your needs well. If you want to capture hair-raising exploits when you go skydiving or skiing, then a larger camera may be the better option.