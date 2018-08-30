Recognizing that increasing numbers of households speak more than one language, Google has added multilingual capabilities to its Google Assistant. Now, the Assistant can understand any pair of the following languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.

So, for example, you can now say "Hey Google, what's the weather" and "Hey Google, che tempo fa oggi" (Italian for "what's the weather) and get a response in the language that you asked the question. That's something you can't do with Alexa.

Here's how to set up multi-lingual capabilities with Google Assistant.

1. Open the Google Assistant app.

2. Press the little circular icon in the upper right corner.

3. Press the ellipses (...) in the upper right corner.

4. Select Settings from the menu that appears.

5. Select Preferences on the next screen.

6. Select Assistant Language.

7. On the next screen, press "Add a language."

8. A list of available languages will then appear. Select the language you want to add.

You should now be able to converse with Google Assistant in two languages. Keep in mind that it will respond in the language in which you asked the question.

