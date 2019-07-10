Best Smart Thermostats 2019

Best Smart Thermostat Ecobee (5th Gen) Ecobee has beefed up Alexa and the speaker quality in the company's newest smart thermostat. View Site

Best Smart Thermostat: Runner Up Nest Learning Thermostat v.3 The third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat sports a bigger display, comes with more temperature sensors and works well with other smart home gadgets. View Site

Best Budget Thermostat Honeywell RTH8580WF Wi-Fi Thermostat It may look basic, but this thermostat can also be controlled remotely using your smartphone. View Site

During the summer months, a good smart thermostat can make sure it's cool indoors, but what's more, can help reduce your energy bill too. That’s because these devices can monitor temperature and humidity inside and outside your home, your comings and goings, and tailor heating and cooling cycles accordingly.

After testing a dozen models, the best smart thermostat is the 5th-generation Ecobee ($249) for one main reason: It comes with a wireless sensor you can place in a remote room in your house—such as one that doesn't heat or cool as fast—and lets you set the Ecobee to keep the system on until that room comes up to the temperature you want. Plus, the Ecobee has Alexa built in, so you can interact with Amazon's voice assistant without purchasing an Echo or an Echo Dot. The cheaper Ecobee3 Lite ($169) has pretty much everything the 5th-gen Ecobee does, but without Alexa built in, and you'll need to purchase the remote sensor separately (a two-pack is $78).

If you're looking for something less than $100, then we recommend the Honeywell RTH6580WF 7-Day Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat. It's not as fancy as the Ecobee, but it works with many smart home systems, and can be controlled from your smartphone.

Make sure you check out all of our top picks for smart speakers, lights, locks, and more on our best smart home gadgets page.

Momentum has launched the Meri Smart Thermostat ($99); available at Wal-Mart, this circular Wi-Fi connected thermostat supports seven-day programming, three heating stages, two cooling stages, and has a color touchscreen. Stay tuned for our review.

Google is phasing out the Works with Nest program starting August 31, while current integrations with the Nest Learning and other smart home devices, such as Philips Hue lights and Logitech Harmony remotes, will continue to work, no new functionality will be added. Google says it will add the Nest's Home/Away functionality to Works with Google Assistant later this year.

We're currently testing Resideo's newest thermostat, the Honeywell Home T9 (starting at $169), which is now on sale. Resideo is taking a page from Ecobee, as the T9 can be linked to remote sensors so that you can monitor the temperature, humidity, and occupancy in multiple rooms of your house. You can also prioritize rooms with people in them, as well as the time of day. The T9 also works with Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. The T9 costs $169, or $199 with a remote sensor; additional sensors are $39.99 each.

(Image credit: Future)

Ecobee (5th Gen) Best Smart Thermostat SPECIFICATIONS Works With: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, Logitech, Wink, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: Yes | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: Yes | Works Offline: Yes Reasons to Buy Better speaker Full Alexa support Improved remote sensors Works with Spotify Reasons to Avoid Large Big bezel $244.98 View at Amazon

The 5th-generation Ecobee looks and acts much like the Ecobee4, but with a few big improvements. For one, you now get all of Alexa's features, including calling, messaging, and Drop-In. The new Ecobee also has a much better speaker and Spotify support, so it's now good for playing tunes if you're looking for a device to provide some background music. Most importantly, the new Ecobee has redesigned remote sensors that have much better range and battery life.

Best Smart Thermostat: Runner Up

(Image credit: Nest)

Nest Learning Thermostat v.3 Best Smart Thermostat: Runner Up SPECIFICATIONS Works With: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Logitech, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, WeMo, Wink, Xfinity | Remote Sensors: No | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: Yes | Works Offline: Yes Reasons to Buy Large display Works with multiple smart home systems Intuitive Interface Easy to install Reasons to Avoid Can't monitor temperature in multiple rooms Doesn't work with Apple HomeKit Recommended Retailer $189 View at Google Store 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The third version of this Google-owned thermostat has a larger and sharper display than its predecessor. Like before, the Nest Learning Thermostat can talk to hundreds of other smart home devices—from the Logitech Harmony remote to the Amazon Echo to the Nest Cam—so it can automatically change the temperature when someone comes home, or if you’re about to watch a movie. While it has a retro-style circular design, its brushed stainless steel finish and turning mechanism all feel premium. This thermostat combines the best of the past with the future.

MORE: How to Connect a Nest Thermostat to Amazon Alexa

Best Budget Thermostat

(Image credit: Honeywell)

Honeywell RTH8580WF Wi-Fi Thermostat Best Budget Thermostat SPECIFICATIONS Works With: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, | Remote Sensors: No | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: No | Works Offline: Yes Reasons to Buy Inexpensive Works with a lot of smart home devices Reasons to Avoid Basic design $89.95 View at Amazon

The Honeywell RTH6580WF Wi-Fi Thermostat offers much of the same functionality as the Nest and Ecobee, but for less than half the price. While it looks like a run-of-the-mill thermostat on the outside, a Wi-Fi link lets you control this thermostat from your smartphone, just like the more expensive models. Plus, it can link to other smart home gadgets, such as smart locks, and can be controlled via voice. In all, it's a great bargain.

Best For Small Apartments

(Image credit: Ecobee)

Ecobee3 Lite Best For Small Apartments SPECIFICATIONS Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Logitech, Wink, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: Yes | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: Yes | Works Offline: Yes Reasons to Buy Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit Attractive interface Easy installation works with remote sensors Reasons to Avoid Lacks geofencing $163.57 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A less expensive alternative to the Ecobee3, the Ecobee3 Lite has many of the same functions, including a color touchscreen, intuitive interface and deep smart home integration. Ecobee also updated the Lite model to work with remote sensors (as with the full-price Ecobee4), so you can set it to keep the heat on until a room in a far corner of your house reaches a certain temperature.

Best for Window AC Units

(Image credit: Sensibo)

Sensibo Sky Best for Window AC Units SPECIFICATIONS Works With: Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: No | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: No | Works Offline: No Reasons to Buy Easy to set up Has robust scheduling, geofencing Works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT Reasons to Avoid No controls or display on device $119 View at Amazon

If you don't have central air conditioning, then it's a bit harder to regulate the temperatures in your home during the summer. The Sensibo Sky works with most window- and wall AC units that have IR remotes, and lets you create schedules for when they should turn on and off. It even has geofencing, so it can turn your AC on as you get home. Now that's cool.

Other Smart Thermostats We Reviewed

Johnson Controls' GLAS thermostat ($279) has a cool-looking glass touchscreen, monitors air quality in your home, has Cortana built in, and works with Alexa. For all that, though, it left us feeling a bit cold.

The Nest Thermostat E ($169) is another excellent smart thermostat for less than $200. It's easier to set up than the pricier Nest Learning Thermostat, but still has many of the same features.

The Bosch BCC100 Thermostat has a large and colorful touchscreen, is easy to set up, and works with Alexa. At $144, it's a very good mid-range thermostat, but we prefer the Ecobee3 for its remote sensor and geofencing capabilities.

The best aspect of the Honeywell Lyric ($211) is that it uses geofencing to know when to turn on and off. When linked to your smartphone, it will know when you’re nearing home, and start heating or cooling your abode so that it’s toasty warm--or refreshingly cool--by the time you walk in the front door.

The Honeywell Lyric T5 ($129) has many of the same features as its pricier Lyric Round (Alexa and HomeKit integration, for one), but costs about half as much. You can control the T5 from Android or iOS devices, and geofencing will automatically turn your system on or off when you leave or arrive home. It can also learn and adapt to your home's heating and cooling cycles, and remind you to change the air filter. Like the Lyric, it also works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.

How to Install a Smart Thermostat

For the most part, installing a thermostat, smart or not, is a fairly easy process, usually involving nothing more than a screwdriver and about half an hour of your time. Here's our video guide for installing a Nest thermostat, however, the procedure is similar for almost any thermostat.

How We Test Smart Thermostats

We install each thermostat in a home or apartment and live with it for at least one week, to see how it handles different conditions. This includes not just changing the temperature, but also evaluating its accompanying app and web portal, if available. If the thermostat works with other smart home devices or Web-connected services (such as Alexa), we test that functionality as well.