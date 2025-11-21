<a id="elk-9ded8705-893f-42f4-8ec1-7e50689d245d"></a><h2 id="black-friday-laptop-deals-are-here">Black Friday laptop deals are here!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="8a6bc50d-26fc-46da-94d5-b8ee4e1dfdc2"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="9b6NnjLAnDU7ofHejdSRMb" name="Black Friday laptop deals 2025" alt="Collage of laptops on colored background with Tom's Guide Black Friday Laptop Deals badge" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/9b6NnjLAnDU7ofHejdSRMb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4000" height="2250" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Razer / Apple / Microsoft / Alienware / Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="ded9752d-d581-4235-9fd1-4812106882af">Welcome to the live blog! I'll be tracking the latest deals on all things laptops for Black Friday. While the big day starts on Friday, November 28, many of the biggest retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and more are already kicking things up a notch with plenty of discounts on laptops.</p><p>You can check around for deals in the U.S. and U.K. right now at Dell, HP, Lenovo and more, but I'll be looking for even more stellar deals that you should put on your radar. So, stay tuned for the biggest discounts I spot. Oh, and happy saving!</p><a id="elk-a0cd4818-9d14-4ad8-8be1-ab6fe626756d" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="black-friday-laptops-deals-us-2">Black Friday laptops deals US &#127482;&#127480;</h2><ul id="c260e132-d95c-4f2a-9410-ab64f540763c"><li><strong>Alienware gaming laptops: </strong><a href="https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/deals/pc-gaming-deals/alienware?appliedRefinements=41166,43254" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to $1,000 off @ Dell</strong></a></li><li><strong>Best Buy laptop sale: </strong><a href="https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?browsedCategory=pcmcat138500050001&amp;id=pcat17071&amp;qp=currentoffers_facet%3DCurrent+Deals%7EOn+Sale%5Econdition_facet%3DCondition%7ENew&amp;sp=Price-Low-To-High&amp;st=categoryid%24pcmcat138500050001" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>from $119 @ Best Buy</strong></a></li><li><strong>Dell laptops: </strong><a href="https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/deals/pc-laptop-deals" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>deals from $299 @ Dell</strong></a></li><li><strong>HP: </strong><a href="https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/slp/black-friday-sale/laptops" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Laptops and Chromebooks from $209 @ HP</strong></a></li><li><strong>Lenovo: </strong><a href="https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/laptops/?sortBy=Recommended" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>IdeaPads, ThinkPads from $299 @ Lenovo</strong></a></li><li><strong>MacBooks: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/D209D922-7883-495C-9894-6B13D9BB1A67" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>from $749 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><a id="elk-2cd9a691-7cbe-4d3e-8b8f-58b500c5aaf7" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="black-friday-laptop-deals-uk-2">Black Friday laptop deals UK &#127468;&#127463;</h2><ul id="48b48ffc-e1e1-4a71-90fc-8e5dcfafe091"><li><strong>Amazon: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/blackfriday?ref_=nav_cs_td_bf_dt_cr&amp;discounts-widget=%2522%257B%255C%2522state%255C%2522%253A%257B%255C%2522refinementFilters%255C%2522%253A%257B%255C%2522departments%255C%2522%253A%255B%255C%2522340832031%252F429886031%255C%2522%255D%257D%257D%252C%255C%2522version%255C%2522%253A1%257D%2522" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>laptops from just &pound;79</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Currys: </strong><a href="https://www.currys.co.uk/black-friday/black-friday-laptops-tablets-and-pcs" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to &pound;300 off laptops</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Dell: </strong><a href="https://www.dell.com/en-uk/shop/deals/pc-laptop-deals" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>laptops from just &pound;269</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Argos: </strong><a href="https://www.argos.co.uk/search/laptops/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to 20% off laptops with code COMPUTING100</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>eBuyer: </strong><a href="https://www.ebuyer.com/computing/laptops" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>laptops from just &pound;149</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>John Lewis: </strong><a href="https://www.johnlewis.com/browse/black-friday/electrical-offers/tablet-computer-offers/laptops/_/N-7du7Z1yzy6ls?fi=c" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to &pound;300 off laptops</strong></a><strong></strong></li><li><strong>Lenovo: </strong><a href="https://www.lenovo.com/gb/en/d/sale/?IPromoID=LEN416684&amp;sortBy=bestSelling&amp;visibleDatas=2795%3ALaptops" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>up to 40% off laptops</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>