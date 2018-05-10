How to Pick a New Voice in Google Assistant

Google is making its AI-powered Assistant a lot more helpful in Android P, coming this fall. But the company is also trying to make Assistant sound more human by giving it six new voices that are already available to test out.

John Legend’s voice will be an option later this year, but for now, he's not one of the eight voices you can choose from.



Google is rolling out a new feature in the coming week that assigns random colors to each voice option, and allows you to select a voice by selecting a color. We'll update this article when we have more information.



In the mean time, here’s how to change your Assistant’s voice on your own Android phone.

1. Summon Google Assistant by pressing the Home button or saying, “Hey Google,” then press the blue icon in the top right of the Assistant window (it looks sort of like a shopping bag).

2. That icon opens the Google Assistant app. Tap the hamburger menu in the top right of the screen, denoted by three vertical dots.

3. Tap Settings.

4. Choose Preferences.

5. Select Assistant Voice.

6. You can preview each of the eight Assistant voices by tapping on each color. Each voice assistant is assigned to a color, but the color doesn't tell you anything about its corresponding voice, which is a little annoying. You’ll also notice that there’s little variation between each. But now you have four male voices and four female voices to choose from, even if John Legend isn't an option — yet.

