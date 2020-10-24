Panthers vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL week 7 game online

Panthers vs Saints channel, start time The Panthers vs Saints game is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 25).

It's on FOX, as a part of Week 7 of the NFL 2020 season.

The Panthers vs Saints live stream features two teams that defy simple description. Each has had its high and low points this season, and while the Saints are heavily favored for Sunday's contest at the New Orleans Superdome, anything can happen in this NFL live stream.

Psychologically, the 3-3 Panthers are certainly underdogs, coming off last week's contest against the Chicago Bears in which they never gained the upper hand. That 23-16 defeat broke a three-game winning streak that saw the team recover its standing. The Saints, by contrast, are fresh off a pair of wins, and some rest from a bye week, with a 3-2 record that puts them in second place in the NFC South.

The directive for the Panthers is clear: Don't repeat the mistakes of last week. It was the worst game of the season for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who completed just 16 of 29 throws for zero touchdowns. (He was also sacked twice, losing 25 yards.) But that's not typical Bridgewater: Even with last week's mishaps, he boasts an impressive 70.9 percent completion rate this season.

But Carolina has to do more than move the ball. They need to get it into the endzone more. With 383.5 total yards per game, the Panthers are ranked 11th in the league for yardage but are ranked just 28th in scoring. The Saints are averaging over seven points more per game than the Panthers are--30.6 to 23 even--putting the Saints 6th in the NFL.

While the Saint's score a lot, their defense returns the favor, allowing an average of 30 points per game. Fortunately, for them, the Panthers are equally weak, also allowing nearly as many points as they gain. With weak defense on both sides, this matchup may come down to which team can mount the better offensive play. Neither team has an epic running game. In fact the Saint's lead rusher is also its lead pass receiver, running back Alvin Kamara.

That probably leaves most of the action in the passing game: a battle between the promising Bridgewater and the venerable but aging Drew Brees. (The two are former teammates. Bridgewater played for the Saints in 2018-19 season and filled in for Brees while the latter recovered from a right thumb injury.) Saints rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is also starting to show serious chops.

Historical precedent is no guide for this game. The teams are tied 25-25 in the regular season, with the Saints prevailing in their one playoff meeting. The oddsmakers at BetMGM favor the Saints by 7.5 points.

Here's everything you need to watch the Panthers vs Saints live stream:

How to watch Panthers vs Saints live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Panthers vs Saints live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service during our tests, with fast connection times and ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

IPVanish is another VPN option which has unlimited device connections.

Panthers vs Saints live streams in the US

In America, Panthers vs Saints is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 25).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV: Fubo has all of the right network channels including FOX and offers a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Panthers vs Saints is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Panthers vs Saints live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Panthers vs Saints.

Panthers vs Saints live streams in the UK

Annoyingly, American football fans across the pond do not get Panthers vs Saints on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Panthers vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Panthers vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.