There's a simple way to watch Seahawks vs Broncos for *FREE* — stream NFL week 6

With both the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks poised on records of 3-2, their Week 6 TNF game at the Mile High feels like it comes at a pivotal moment in the 2026 NFL season.

Here's how you can watch Seahawks vs Broncos live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Seahawks vs Broncos live streams: TV schedule, dates The Seahawks vs Broncos game take place on Thursday, October 15.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Fri.) / 11:15 a.m. AEDT (Fri.)

• FREE STREAMS — Twitch (U.S.) / 7plus (Australia)

• Watch anywhere — try IPVanish with 83% off

Sean Payton and his Broncos would surely have spent the pre-season bemoaning the cruel opening run of games they've been served for the 2026 regular season — their first four games were against the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams and 49ers. And yet they came away from those with two Ws and, after a 13-point fourth quarter got them over the line against the Rams in Los Angeles last weekend, they'll be pleasantly surprised by their 3-2 record. Was that the turning point QB Bo Nix needed to get some momentum into Denver's offence?

The Super Bowl-winning Seahawks, on the other hand, will have hoped for a better start to their Vince Lombardi defense. A loss in Washington wasn't on anybody's bingo cards, and they went down 32-29 to the 49ers in an instant classic at Lumen Field last time out. Mike Macdonald will be looking for all the ways he can make Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba combine and expose the hole in Denver's D left by injured safety Talanoa Hufanga.

When these franchises met at Super Bowl XLVIII, it was Seattle who came through as underdogs, so the Broncos will be looking for a reversal of that today. Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Seahawks vs Broncos from anywhere, including free options.

Watch Seahawks vs Broncos live streams for FREE

With a very few exceptions, all 2026 TNF games will be streamed for free on the Twitch platform online in the U.S. That includes the Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos today. Americans also have the option to watch with a free 30-day trial to Prime Video.

And in Australia, it will go out on the free-to-air 7mate TV channel, with live streaming available via 7plus.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the NFL Week 6 game like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution — you can use a VPN to to unblock that free TNF coverage. Details below...

Watch Seahawks vs Broncos from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the Seahawks vs Broncos game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is IPVanish:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7plus or another streaming service and watch Seahawks vs Broncos for free.

How to watch Seahawks vs Broncos live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.S. get free TNF streams again this season. All you need to do is sign up for a free Twitch account and you'll be able to watch Seahawks vs Broncos for free online.

Seattle vs Denver is also available to watch on Prime Video, which is home to TNF from Weeks 2 to 17 (excluding Thanksgiving), plus the NFL Black Friday game and a Wildcard Round game.

Prime Video costs $14.99/month or $139/year after a 30-day FREE trial.

Away on vacation or business? You need a VPN to watch your regular NFL 2026 streams. IPVanish is one we recommend.

How to watch Seahawks vs Broncos live streams in the U.K.

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In the U.K., Seahawks vs Broncos and every other out-of-market NFL game, plus RedZone, is available to watch on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year, or £89 if you pay upfront. Right now, though, there's a special offer that lets you get up to three months for only £3.99/month!

The TNF fixture is also being shown on the Sky Sports NFL and Main Event channels. Sports packages start from £22/month if you're an existing Sky customer, or check out Sky's TV deals and packages. if you're new to the provider

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, consider a Now Sports Membership instead. This gives you flexible 24-hour access for £14.99 or from £19.99/month (25% off right now).

If you're on holiday outside the U.K. you can still follow your usual NFL live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Seahawks vs Broncos live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Seahawks vs Broncos along with every NFL game is available to watch on DAZN, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

The TNF encounter is also being shown on TSN, CTV and RDS. TSN subscriptions start at CA$24.99/month.

If you're outside Canada, you can still watch Seahawks vs Broncos with the aid of a VPN, such as IPVanish.

How to watch Seahawks vs Broncos live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Seahawks vs Broncos is free-to-air in Australia on 7mate on Friday morning, with live streaming available via 7plus.

This TNF game is also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, which means there are also options to stream it through Kayo Sports and Disney Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch all the action on your accounts as if you were back home.

What is the Seahawks vs Broncos head-to-head record? The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have met 58 times previously. Denver have the edge, having won 35 to Seattle's 23. Most notably, they met at Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, when the Seahawks won the Vince Lombardi Trophy by 43-8.

Where is Seahawks vs Broncos taking place? The Seahawks vs Broncos game is being held at the 76,125-capacity Empower Field at Mile High.

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