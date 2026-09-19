Lane Kiffin's antics have made LSU vs Ole Miss one of the most hotly-anticipated NCAA college football grudge matches in some time. It was bad enough that Kiffin left the Rebels on the eve of their first CFP campaign in program history — to leave for their hated SEC rivals was unforgivable. And then came everything else...

Here's how you can watch LSU vs Ole Miss live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

LSU vs Ole Miss live streams: TV channel, date The LSU vs Ole Miss game takes place on Saturday, September 19.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 9:30 a.m AEST (Sun.)

• U.S. — ABC via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Kiffins has since embarked on what can only be described as a one-man provocation tour. He's poached Ole Miss players and coaches, and attempted to inflict irreparable damage on college football by signing NFL players — a stunt that LSU only abandoned at the risk of expulsion from the conference.

It's unfortunate, but ultimately not surprising, therefore, that extra security is being deployed at Vaught–Hemingway Stadium.

One of the Ole Miss players Kiffin attempted to coax to the Tigers is Heisman Trophy contender Trinidad Chambliss, and Sam Leavitt's shoddy performance last weekend showed why. Leavitt threw three interceptions and was sacked five times, but LSU eventually found their groove to run out 45-14 winners over Louisiana Tech.

The Rebels didn't waver in their 41-9 victory over Charlotte, with Chambliss, Kewan Lacy and Deuce Alexander all starring in the blowout. However, there remain question marks around the Ole Miss defense, while running back Lacy's showdown with LSU linebacker TJ Dottery — a former Rebel — will be fascinating.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch LSU vs Ole Miss from anywhere, including free options.

Watch LSU vs Ole Miss on Sling This Week 3 college football game is being shown on local ABC channels in the U.S. which means that live coverage will be carried in selected cities by Sling TV. You'll need either its Sling Select ($20/month) or more comprehensive Sling Blue ($46/month) plan — both also carry the NFL Network.

Can I watch LSU vs Ole Miss live streams for free?

Anybody with an antenna picking up ABC can watch this huge NCAA game for no additional charge.

If you're in the U.S. and don't have access this way or through cable, OTT cable alternatives such as Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all carry ABC and offer a free trial to new customers.

In Australia, LSU vs Ole Miss is being shown on Kayo Sports, which comes with a 7-day FREE trial for new customers.

Away from home? You may not be able to tune in like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch LSU vs Ole Miss for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch LSU vs Ole Miss from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching the LSU vs Ole Miss game?

You can still tune in live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch your Kayo Sports stream of the game, you can choose 'Australia' from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Kayo Sports and watch LSU vs Ole Miss 2026/27 live.

How to watch LSU vs Ole Miss live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The LSU vs Ole Miss game is being televised by ABC nationwide in the U.S.

Not got cable or an antenna? Sling TV is one of the best cable TV alternatives that carries ABC in a number of cities across the country (check here to see whether yours is covered). You'll need either a Sling Select or a Sling Blue plan, costing $19.99/month and $54.99/month respectively.

Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are further OTT options for cord cutters, all three of which include ABC and come with a free trial for new subscribers.

Away on vacation or business? You need a VPN to watch your regular NFL 2026 streams. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

How to watch LSU vs Ole Miss live streams in the U.K.

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American football fans in the U.K. can watch LSU vs Ole Miss on specialist sports streamer DAZN.

DAZN's NCAA College Sports plan starts at £99.99 if you're willing to pay for a year upfront, £8.99/month if you commit to 12 months, or £12.99/month on a rolling basis. It's also home to NCAA basketball and March Madness.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual college football live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch LSU vs Ole Miss live streams in Canada

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In Canada, LSU vs Ole Miss is being shown on TSN Premium, which starts at CA$29.99/month.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch LSU vs Ole Miss with the aid of a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch LSU vs Ole Miss live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The LSU vs Ole Miss game is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel in Australia.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? ESPN's college football coverage is available to stream on Kayo Sports, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just AU$30/month, and hosting plenty of NFL, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and more.

Anybody who hasn't used the service before can choose between a 7-day FREE trial and 1 month for AU$1.

Alternatively, all college football games shown on ESPN are available to live stream via Disney Plus too. A subscription starts at AU$9.99/month or AU$179.99/year.

The game is not available to stream on DAZN in Australia.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to tune in on your accounts as if you were back home.

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