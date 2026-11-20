If you’ve ever bought a new TV and invited a tech nerd like me into your living room, you already know I’m grabbing your remote, diving into the picture settings, and disabling motion smoothing.

For movies and prestige TV, it is a crime against humanity — turning a cinematic masterpiece into an episode of "Days of Our Lives" shot on a camcorder. I hate it. Tom Cruise hates it. You should hate it too.

And yet, here I am, playing Grand Theft Auto VI with motion smoothing cranked on, and refusing to turn it off.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Shop our top pick Black Friday TV deals right now (they all have motion smoothing)

How could you do such a thing, Jason!?

(Image credit: Future)

To understand how I ended up committing TV heresy, you have to understand the shock to the system that is GTA 6’s frame rate. Coming straight from my monster PC rig playing games like Resident Evil Requiem at up to 214 FPS, dropping back down to a strict 30 FPS console lock feels like wading through treacle.

But on top of that, as I’ve seen (and you’ve seen on Digital Foundry’s test), that 30 FPS lock isn’t an actual lock. It can dip into the mid-20s during heavy scenes. Coming from super fluidity, that 30 FPS is brutal to adapt to.

So out of sheer desperation (and because we’re stuck waiting for the PC port), I broke the golden rule and toggled my TV’s smooth motion setting on.

And I hate to admit it, but it’s basically bootleg DLSS Frame Generation for your living room.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How the forbidden setting actually works

Motion Smoothing - Why Your New TV Looks So Bad - YouTube Watch On

Just like PC frame generation tricks of old, your TV’s motion interpolation processor looks at two real frames from your console, guesses what should happen in between them, and inserts an artificial frame to smooth out the motion.

The moment I flipped it on in GTA 6, that nauseating camera stutter when cruising down Ocean Beach vanished. Panning around a crowded street or taking a high-speed corner suddenly felt dramatically more fluid — nowhere near 60 fps, and definitely not my desktop rig, but miles smoother than the choppy presentation.

Why purists will still yell at me

Before the AV forums come for my head with pitchforks, let’s be completely honest about the trade-offs. There is no such thing as a free lunch in frame interpolation:

Extra input lag Because your TV has to wait for the next frame before it can invent the one in the middle, motion smooth adds latency between pressing a button and seeing the result on screen. In twitchy, competitive games, that’s a death sentence. But in a Rockstar open-world game — where character movement is already famously weighty and deliberate — I never noticed that extra latency.

Visual artifacts Your TV’s processor is just guessing after all, and while it is a good guesser, there are some moments of weird shimmering around fast-moving objects and some boiling around on-screen elements like subtitles. Probably compounded by the fact GTA 6 is already running its own resolution scaling tech under the hood.

Game Mode clashes Standard Game Mode and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) automatically lock out motion smoothing on many TVs. Depending on your set, you either have to turn on the dedicated low-latency Game Motion Plus mode (found on newer Samsung and LG sets) or sacrifice VRR to unlock it. The silver lining, though, is that with this being a 30 FPS game, it’s not high enough to require VRR anyway.

How to try it without ruining the game

If GTA 6’s 30 FPS cap is giving your eyes a workout and you want to test the dark arts yourself, don’t just blindly max out every slider.

Check for a gaming-specific motion mode first If your TV has a low-latency interpolation option (like Samsung’s Game Motion Plus or LG’s TruMotion tweaks), use that before turning off Game Mode completely.

Dial back the aggression Set Judder Reduction to a middle ground (around 5-7 out of 10) rather than maxing it out. You want to take the harsh edge off camera pans without turning your car into a blurry smudge.

Toggle off in-game motion blur This is optional based on personal taste. Test how your TV’s smoothing looks with GTA’s built-in motion blur turned off. For a lot of OLED owners, letting the TV handle the smoothing cleanly beats stacking two different blur effects on top of each other.

The bottom line

(Image credit: Future)

Do I want to play GTA 6 at native 240 FPS on my PC rig? Obviously. The second Rockstar drops the PC version, I’ll be uninstalling this hack from my brain and never looking back.

I still wouldn’t be caught dead watching a movie with motion smoothing turned on. But until PC gamers get their turn in Vice City, breaking the ultimate TV rule is the best survival trick I’ve found for making a 30 FPS masterpiece actually feel better to play.

Also yes, my wife has taken note of the fact that I share the same name as the male protagonist. And yes, she is side-eyeing how I treat Lucia hard.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.