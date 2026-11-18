Fubo subscribers can get the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for free
Bundle includes the ad-supported versions
Fubo is bringing the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu bundle to certain tiers of subscribers for free. The addition of the bundle was announced during the streamer's Q4 earnings call this week.
It's the second expansion of streaming options on Fubo since Hulu + Live TV and Fubo merged in 2025. Fubo's Pro and Elite plans cost $89 and $100 a month, respectively.
This means that within your Fubo app, you'll now have access to original Disney Plus and Hulu programming, including blockbuster Marvel movies and Hulu's burgeoning list of comedy specials. For sports fans you'll still have access to ESPN Unlimited and Fox One, which was already part of the program.
"Sports are a key driver of acquisition, but our best retaining subscribers are as engaged with our news and entertainment offerings as they are with sports," new Fubo Alisa Bowen said during the call — Bowen used to run Disney Plus.
The Fubo and Hulu integration was announced in January of 2025 but didn't go through until October 2025 when it was approved by the Department of Justice. Now, we're finally starting to see the fruits of the merger.
How to access the new bundle
If you're a Fubo Pro or Elite subscriber, then you can get Disney Plus with Hulu for free. You can use your Fubo credentials to access Hulu, ESPN Unlimited, Disney Plus and FoxOne.
Within the platform, you should see those apps as options now, plus more than 200+ live channels. If you don't, you should reach out to Fubo for more information.
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It's a better value for those subscribers, but anything lower and you're out of luck.
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Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
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