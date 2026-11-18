Fubo is bringing the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu bundle to certain tiers of subscribers for free. The addition of the bundle was announced during the streamer's Q4 earnings call this week.

It's the second expansion of streaming options on Fubo since Hulu + Live TV and Fubo merged in 2025. Fubo's Pro and Elite plans cost $89 and $100 a month, respectively.

This means that within your Fubo app, you'll now have access to original Disney Plus and Hulu programming, including blockbuster Marvel movies and Hulu's burgeoning list of comedy specials. For sports fans you'll still have access to ESPN Unlimited and Fox One, which was already part of the program.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

"Sports are a key driver of acquisition, but our best retaining subscribers are as engaged with our news and entertainment offerings as they are with sports," new Fubo Alisa Bowen said during the call — Bowen used to run Disney Plus.

The Fubo and Hulu integration was announced in January of 2025 but didn't go through until October 2025 when it was approved by the Department of Justice. Now, we're finally starting to see the fruits of the merger.

How to access the new bundle

(Image credit: Future)

If you're a Fubo Pro or Elite subscriber, then you can get Disney Plus with Hulu for free. You can use your Fubo credentials to access Hulu, ESPN Unlimited, Disney Plus and FoxOne.

Within the platform, you should see those apps as options now, plus more than 200+ live channels. If you don't, you should reach out to Fubo for more information.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a better value for those subscribers, but anything lower and you're out of luck.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.